mXtract 0 ( 0 ) mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities. Digital Forensics Free memory-analysispenetration-testingregexmemory-dumping

ssm-acquire 0 ( 0 ) A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM. Digital Forensics Free awsssmmemory-analysisdockerosquery

Rekall 0 ( 0 ) Rekall is a discontinued project that aimed to improve memory analysis methodology but faced challenges due to the nature of in-memory structure and increasing security measures. Digital Forensics Free memory-analysisforensic-analysisvolatilitymemory-forensics

Fridump 0 ( 0 ) Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms. Digital Forensics Free memory-dumpingfridapenetration-testingmemory-analysisbinary-security

CobaltStrikeScan 0 ( 0 ) Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration. Threat Management Free cobalt-strikedll-injectionmemory-analysisyarawindows-security

malscan 0 ( 0 ) Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts. Digital Forensics Free malware-detectionmemory-analysisyarapythonmalware-analysis

DCEPT 0 ( 0 ) A honeytoken-based tripwire for Microsoft's Active Directory to detect privilege escalation attempts Network Security Free honeytokenendpoint-securitymemory-analysisprivilege-escalationincident-response

VolUtility 0 ( 0 ) Web interface for the Volatility Memory Analysis framework with advanced features. Digital Forensics Free memory-analysisvolatilityfile-extractionsearch-engine

dynStruct 0 ( 0 ) dynStruct is a tool for monitoring memory accesses of an ELF binary and recovering structures of the original code. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisbinary-securitymemory-analysiself

Volatility 3 0 ( 0 ) A digital artifact extraction framework for extracting data from volatile memory (RAM) samples, providing visibility into the runtime state of a system. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsmemory-analysisvolatilitymemory-forensics

VolatilityBot 0 ( 0 ) VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitymemory-analysisautomationcode-injectionyara

Redline 0 ( 0 ) A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis. Endpoint Security Free endpoint-securitymemory-analysisfile-analysis

volafox 0 ( 0 ) A Python 2.x tool for memory analysis on Mac OS X systems with support for various OS versions and memory image export capabilities. Digital Forensics Free macmemory-analysismac-os-x