Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that orchestrates across hundreds of security products to help standardize and automate security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity. It integrates with security and non-security technologies to streamline and automate incident response workflows, allowing for human oversight and interaction. With Cortex XSOAR, developers can create new integrations, automations, playbooks, and reports, and join a network of over 750 integrations and 80,000 customers across multiple industries.
A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.
Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.
A framework for accumulating, describing, and classifying actionable Incident Response techniques
Incident Response Documentation tool for tracking findings and tasks.