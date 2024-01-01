CORTEX XSOAR 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that orchestrates across hundreds of security products to help standardize and automate security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity. It integrates with security and non-security technologies to streamline and automate incident response workflows, allowing for human oversight and interaction. With Cortex XSOAR, developers can create new integrations, automations, playbooks, and reports, and join a network of over 750 integrations and 80,000 customers across multiple industries.