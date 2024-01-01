NEW

Verity 0 ( 0 ) Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives. GRC Commercial governancecompliancerisk-managementaccess-controlauditframework

external_c2 framework 0 ( 0 ) Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikecommand-and-controlexternal-c2frameworkpython

ChopShop 0 ( 0 ) A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft Network Security Free aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec

Legion 0 ( 0 ) An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities. Offensive Security Free penetration-testingnetwork-securityreconnaissancescanningexploitationframework

MalPipe 0 ( 0 ) A modular malware collection and processing framework with support for various threat intelligence feeds. Threat Management Free malwarecollectionframeworkpython

HoneyHTTPD 0 ( 0 ) Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses. Application Security Free web-serverpythonhttpframeworktesting

Invoke-ATTACKAPI [DEPRECATED] 0 ( 0 ) A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API. Threat Management Free mitrepowershellsecurityframework

Mythic 0 ( 0 ) A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses. Offensive Security Free red-teampenetration-testingframeworkcollaborationcustomizable

ChromeFreak 0 ( 0 ) A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report. Digital Forensics Free chromeforensicframeworkpythonwindowslinuxosxfile-analysis