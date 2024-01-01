framework

Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.

GRC
Commercial
governancecompliancerisk-managementaccess-controlauditframework
dref Logo

dref

0 (0)

A DNS rebinding exploitation framework

Offensive Security
Free
dnsrebindingexploitationframeworksecurity-researchpenetration-testing
Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework Logo

Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework

0 (0)

A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikeexternal-c2frameworkhacking-toolpentest
Framework for Cybersecurity Info Sharing Logo

Framework for Cybersecurity Info Sharing

0 (0)

A Microsoft framework for secure and efficient sharing of cybersecurity information between trusted parties to reduce cybersecurity risks.

Guides and eBooks
Free
cybersecurityframeworkmicrosoft
external_c2 framework Logo

external_c2 framework

0 (0)

Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikecommand-and-controlexternal-c2frameworkpython

Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike

0 (0)

Alpha release of External C2 framework for Cobalt Strike with enhanced data channels.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikeexternal-c2framework
MANTIS Cyber-Intelligence Management Framework Logo

MANTIS Cyber-Intelligence Management Framework

0 (0)

A framework for managing cyber threat intelligence in structured formats.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threat-intelligencedjangoframework
aws-allowlister Logo

aws-allowlister

0 (0)

Automatically compile AWS SCPs for compliant AWS services based on preferred frameworks.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscompliancesecuritypolicyframework
Havoc Logo

Havoc

0 (0)

A modern post-exploitation command and control framework with a client-server architecture and extensibility features.

Offensive Security
Free
post-exploitationcommand-and-controlframeworkcross-platformpayload-generationc2-profiles
Capstone Engine Logo

Capstone Engine

0 (0)

A disassembly framework with support for multiple hardware architectures and clean API.

Malware Analysis
Free
disassemblybinary-analysisassemblyreverse-engineeringframework
OSTrICa Logo

OSTrICa

0 (0)

Open Source Threat Intelligence Collector with plugin-oriented framework.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceopen-sourceframeworkcybersecurity
ChopShop Logo

ChopShop

0 (0)

A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft

Network Security
Free
aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec
PenTesters Framework (PTF) Logo

PenTesters Framework (PTF)

0 (0)

A Python script for creating a cohesive and up-to-date penetration testing framework.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingframeworkpythonubuntu
WordPress Exploit Framework Logo

WordPress Exploit Framework

0 (0)

A Ruby framework designed to aid in the penetration testing of WordPress systems.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingwordpressrubyframeworkexploitsecurity-testing
Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework Logo

Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework

0 (0)

A framework for creating cybersecurity event schemas with a schema browser for exploration.

Miscellaneous
Free
cybersecurityframeworkjsonbrowser
Legion Logo

Legion

0 (0)

An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingnetwork-securityreconnaissancescanningexploitationframework
MalPipe Logo

MalPipe

0 (0)

A modular malware collection and processing framework with support for various threat intelligence feeds.

Threat Management
Free
malwarecollectionframeworkpython
Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET) Logo

Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET)

0 (0)

An open-source penetration testing framework for social engineering with custom attack vectors.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsocial-engineeringattack-vectorframeworklinuxmac-os-x
HoneyHTTPD Logo

HoneyHTTPD

0 (0)

Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.

Application Security
Free
web-serverpythonhttpframeworktesting
Invoke-ATTACKAPI [DEPRECATED] Logo

Invoke-ATTACKAPI [DEPRECATED]

0 (0)

A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API.

Threat Management
Free
mitrepowershellsecurityframework
Mythic Logo

Mythic

0 (0)

A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teampenetration-testingframeworkcollaborationcustomizable
Recon-ng Framework Logo

Recon-ng Framework

0 (0)

A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design.

Offensive Security
Free
reconnaissanceopen-sourcepythonframework
Honeycomb Plugins Logo

Honeycomb Plugins

0 (0)

Repository of plugins for the Honeycomb honeypot framework

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-threatsthreat-detectionpluginframeworkcybersecurity
ChromeFreak Logo

ChromeFreak

0 (0)

A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.

Digital Forensics
Free
chromeforensicframeworkpythonwindowslinuxosxfile-analysis
MultiScanner Logo

MultiScanner

0 (0)

A file analysis framework that automates the evaluation of files by running a suite of tools and aggregating the output.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysisframeworkweb-interfacerest-api