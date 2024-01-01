Between Two DFIRns: DFIR CTF: Precision Widgets of North Dakota Intrusion A cybersecurity challenge where you play the role of an incident response consultant investigating an intrusion at Precision Widgets of North Dakota. Background: Precision Widgets of North Dakota is a manufacturer of high tech precision aircraft and mobility parts primarily for government customers across the globe. PWND owns patents for several processes and designs which are the foundation of their brand and their most precious asset. Your task is to investigate the intrusion and uncover the truth behind the recent contract loss.