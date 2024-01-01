A collection of write-ups from Capture The Flag hacking competitions
Between Two DFIRns: DFIR CTF: Precision Widgets of North Dakota Intrusion A cybersecurity challenge where you play the role of an incident response consultant investigating an intrusion at Precision Widgets of North Dakota. Background: Precision Widgets of North Dakota is a manufacturer of high tech precision aircraft and mobility parts primarily for government customers across the globe. PWND owns patents for several processes and designs which are the foundation of their brand and their most precious asset. Your task is to investigate the intrusion and uncover the truth behind the recent contract loss.
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.
Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.
A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.
Java MODBUS simulator with scriptable functions and dynamic resource creation.
Comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code.