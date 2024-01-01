Mod_Rewrite for Red Team Infrastructure 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Setting up infrastructure for a Red Team engagement can be time consuming and difficult. Jeff Dimmock and Steve Borosh have done a lot of work to make this process easier and more transparent. They gave a great presentation that went over the fundamentals of setting up good Red Team infrastructure. As part of this effort, they released a wiki. One of the most interesting bits of tradecraft released in this talk and on Jeff's blog is their very creative use of apache2’s mod_rewrite functionality. Mod_Rewrite is very powerful for a few reasons: It can be used to hide the true location of your Teamserver. It can be used to evade detection from Incident Response. It can be used to redirect mobile users away from a payload to a spoofed login portal, to capture credentials. It can be used to block specific IP addresses from your teamserver, to aid in IR evasion. It can be used to only allow your Malleable C2 traffic to the Teamserver. In a Red Team engagement, there are often multiple team servers and multiple redirectors in front of each team server. In the event that a defender identifies and blocks one of the redirectors, they should be easy to recreate. However, manually setting up mod_rewrite rules can be complex and time-consuming.