Radiant Security Logo

Radiant Security

0
Commercial
Security Operations
ai
security-operations
soar
automation
incident-response
security-automation
soc
xdr
security-monitoring
Visit Website

Radiant Security is a SOC automation platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to assist security operations teams with alert triage and incident investigation. The platform functions as an AI-powered SOC analyst that: - Performs automated alert triage and investigation of security events - Provides context-aware incident analysis based on environmental learning - Generates incident-specific response plans and enables one-click containment actions - Assists junior analysts by providing investigation guidance and best practices - Integrates with existing security tools to enhance detection and response capabilities Key capabilities include: - Continuous learning about the environment's normal behavior patterns - Automated alert handling to reduce analyst alert fatigue - Investigation automation following security best practices - Contextual analysis of security events within the environment - Built-in incident response workflows and remediation actions The platform aims to address common SOC challenges such as: - Alert volume management and triage - Analyst training and retention - Investigation consistency and quality - Response time optimization - Security tool integration and ROI maximization The system operates as a layer on top of existing security infrastructure to enhance SOC team capabilities through AI-driven automation while maintaining human oversight of security operations.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Mature SIEM Environment for SOAR Implementation Logo
Mature SIEM Environment for SOAR Implementation

A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.

Free
Security Operations
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) Logo
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK)

A module-based AWS response tool for incident response in AWS environments.

Free
Security Operations
Cymph Logo
Cymph

A cybersecurity and privacy playbook management platform that enables teams to create, store, share, and implement standardized security procedures through a no-code interface.

Commercial
Security Operations
Catalyst Logo
Catalyst

Incident response platform for automating alert handling and incident response procedures.

Free
Security Operations
Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2) Logo
Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2)

A report on detecting lateral movement through tracking event logs, updated to include analysis of various tools and commands used by attackers.

Free
Security Operations
Scumblr Logo
Scumblr

Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security.

Free
Security Operations
Windows Commands Abused by Attackers Logo
Windows Commands Abused by Attackers

Malware allows attackers to execute Windows commands from a remote environment

Free
Security Operations
SOARCA Logo
SOARCA

An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks.

Free
Security Operations

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security