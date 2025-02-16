Radiant Security 0 Commercial

Radiant Security is a SOC automation platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to assist security operations teams with alert triage and incident investigation. The platform functions as an AI-powered SOC analyst that: - Performs automated alert triage and investigation of security events - Provides context-aware incident analysis based on environmental learning - Generates incident-specific response plans and enables one-click containment actions - Assists junior analysts by providing investigation guidance and best practices - Integrates with existing security tools to enhance detection and response capabilities Key capabilities include: - Continuous learning about the environment's normal behavior patterns - Automated alert handling to reduce analyst alert fatigue - Investigation automation following security best practices - Contextual analysis of security events within the environment - Built-in incident response workflows and remediation actions The platform aims to address common SOC challenges such as: - Alert volume management and triage - Analyst training and retention - Investigation consistency and quality - Response time optimization - Security tool integration and ROI maximization The system operates as a layer on top of existing security infrastructure to enhance SOC team capabilities through AI-driven automation while maintaining human oversight of security operations.