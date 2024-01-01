Incident Response with Threat Intelligence 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This book provides practical insights into developing an incident response capability through intelligence-based threat hunting. It covers theoretical concepts and real-life scenarios to help apply incident response concepts within an organization. The book explores the fundamentals of incident response, incident management, threat hunting, and threat intelligence using various platforms and tools. It covers topics such as developing incident response capabilities, creating incident response plans and playbooks, integrating cyber threat intelligence and threat hunting into incident response, and working with analytics and detection engineering in incident response. The book is suitable for information security professionals or anyone who wants to learn the principles of incident management, first response, threat hunting, and threat intelligence.