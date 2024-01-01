Incident Response with Threat Intelligence

A comprehensive guide to reverse engineering by Dennis Yurichev, available for free download in multiple languages and formats, with praise from cybersecurity experts.
This book provides practical insights into developing an incident response capability through intelligence-based threat hunting. It covers theoretical concepts and real-life scenarios to help apply incident response concepts within an organization. The book explores the fundamentals of incident response, incident management, threat hunting, and threat intelligence using various platforms and tools. It covers topics such as developing incident response capabilities, creating incident response plans and playbooks, integrating cyber threat intelligence and threat hunting into incident response, and working with analytics and detection engineering in incident response. The book is suitable for information security professionals or anyone who wants to learn the principles of incident management, first response, threat hunting, and threat intelligence.
Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.
A comprehensive list of search filters for the SHODAN search engine.
One of the oldest hacker conventions in America, offering a unique and personal experience.
Comprehensive documentation for ThreatConnect's REST API and SDKs.
Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.