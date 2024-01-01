ADBHoney 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ADBHoney is a low-interaction honeypot designed for Android Debug Bridge over TCP/IP. It detects and analyzes potential attacks on Android devices by mimicking an ADB service over TCP/IP. It captures and logs suspicious activity, providing valuable insights into attacker behavior and tactics. ADBHoney is a powerful tool for incident response, threat hunting, and security research.