ADBHoney is a low-interaction honeypot designed for Android Debug Bridge over TCP/IP. It detects and analyzes potential attacks on Android devices by mimicking an ADB service over TCP/IP. It captures and logs suspicious activity, providing valuable insights into attacker behavior and tactics. ADBHoney is a powerful tool for incident response, threat hunting, and security research.

