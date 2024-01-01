compliance

Adversa AI

0 (0)

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsprivacysecuritycomplianceresearch
Logrythm Axon

0 (0)

A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
siemcloud-nativesecurity-analyticsincident-responselog-managementcompliance

Drata

0 (0)

Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.

GRC
Commercial
complianceautomationauditrisk-management
FutureFeed

0 (0)

A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements

GRC
Commercial
nistcybersecuritycompliance
Verity

0 (0)

Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.

GRC
Commercial
governancecompliancerisk-managementaccess-controlauditframework
Anchore Enterprise

0 (0)

Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.

Cloud and Container Security
Commercial
sbomsoftware-supply-chaindevsecopscontainer-securitycompliancedevopssecurity-orchestrationcloud-native
PII Tools

0 (0)

A tool for discovering, analyzing, and remedying sensitive data

Digital Forensics
Commercial
data-securitycompliancedata-analysis
Verisys Integrity Suite

0 (0)

A next-generation file integrity monitoring and change detection system

Specialized Security
Commercial
windowslinuxcompliance
Securden Unified PAM

0 (0)

A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.

IAM & Credential Management
Commercial
privileged-access-managementpamaccess-managementcompliancesecurity-audit
Vidoc Security

0 (0)

VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.

AI Security
Commercial
appsecapparmorautomationcloud-securitycompliancedevsecopsinfosec
Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service

0 (0)

A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.

GRC
Commercial
compliancegovernancerisk-assessment
Secret Bridge

0 (0)

Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
githubsecurity-monitoringdevsecopscompliancesecurity-audit
s3cario

0 (0)

A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitys3security-testingcompliance
Yar

0 (0)

A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-detectionsecurity-auditcompliancesecurity-scanningpenetration-testing
Retraced

0 (0)

A compliant audit log tool that provides a searchable, exportable record of read/write events.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
complianceloggingsecurity-audit
InfoRisk Today

0 (0)

InfoRisk Today is a key resource for news and insights on information risk management and cybersecurity education.

Blogs and News
Free
compliancecybercrimegovernanceinfosecrisk-management
Allstar

0 (0)

A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations.

Vulnerability Management
Free
githubsecurity-policiescompliancesecurity-monitoringdevsecops
MutableSecurity

0 (0)

CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure
syslog-ng

0 (0)

A log management solution that optimizes SIEM performance, provides rapid search and troubleshooting, and meets compliance requirements.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
log-managementsiemcompliancebig-datalog-collection
Falco Rules

0 (0)

A repository of pre-defined detections for security threats and abnormal behaviors in Falco.

Network Security
Free
appsecauditingcompliancecontainer-securitysyscalls
Prowler

0 (0)

An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsazuregcpkubernetessecurity-auditcomplianceincident-responsehardeningforensics
express-enforces-ssl

0 (0)

A module that enforces HTTPS connections and automatically redirects non-encrypted HTTP requests to HTTPS.

Miscellaneous
Free
expresssslhttpssecuritycompliance
Bastille-Linux

0 (0)

Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings.

Miscellaneous
Free
appseccomplianceconfiguration-managementhardeningsecurity-auditsecurity-hardening
Betterscan

0 (0)

Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.

Application Security
Free
appseccompliancecloud-securitydependency-scanninginfrastructure-as-code
Watchmen

0 (0)

AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules

Miscellaneous
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitylambdacloudwatchelasticsearchcompliancecloud-security
AWS Scout2

0 (0)

AWS Scout2 is a security tool for AWS administrators to assess their environment's security posture.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awssecurity-auditsecurity-postureattack-surfacecloud-securitycompliance
oscap-docker

0 (0)

Tool for assessing compliance and running vulnerability scans on Docker images.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
container-securitydockercompliance

ComDroid

0 (0)

A technology-focused blog discussing innovations in painting and the importance of expert painters.

Blogs and News
Free
appsecautomationcloud-securitycompliancecybersecurity
Contribution Guidelines

0 (0)

Guidelines for contributing to a cybersecurity tools and resources list

Training and Resources
Free
access-controlasset-inventorycompliancecybersecurityinfrastructuresecurity-auditsecurity-standards
App-Ray

0 (0)

App-Ray offers comprehensive security analysis and compliance solutions for mobile applications.

Application Security
Free
appseccompliancedevopsfuzzingmobile-securitynetwork-securitysdksecurity-testingvulnerability-analysis
PacBot

0 (0)

PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture.

Security Operations
Free
cloud-securitycompliancesecurity-automationdata-ingestion
AWS Artifact

0 (0)

On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.

GRC
Free
awscompliancesecurityreporting

Threat Modeling

0 (0)

A summary of the threat modeling posts and final thoughts on the process

Threat Management
Free
threat-modelingrisk-assessmentvulnerability-analysiscompliance
BitLocker

0 (0)

Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature in Windows for protecting data on lost or stolen devices, with tools and resources for implementation.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
windowsencryptiongroup-policypowershellcompliance
AWS Audit Manager

0 (0)

Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.

GRC
Free
awscomplianceauditrisk-assessmentcloud-security
ElectricEye

0 (0)

ElectricEye is a multi-cloud, multi-SaaS Python CLI tool for Asset Management, Security Posture Management & Attack Surface Monitoring.

Threat Management
Free
asset-inventorycloud-securitycompliancemulti-cloud
Hunter

0 (0)

An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.

Threat Management
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit
CIS Benchmarks Audit

0 (0)

A Python script to check system compliance against CIS Benchmarks with customizable options.

Miscellaneous
Free
ciscompliancesecurity-auditpythonscript
SIFT

0 (0)

Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.

Security Operations
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevopsdevsecops
CloudSploit by Aqua

0 (0)

Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-complianceawsazuregcpocigithubcompliance
SteelCon 2018

0 (0)

Cybersecurity conference featuring talks on various hacking topics by industry experts.

Miscellaneous
Free
compliancesocial-engineering
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System)

0 (0)

A documentation template library for implementing industrial information security management systems.

Training and Resources
Free
complianceinformation-securityrisk-managementincident-response
ZeusCloud

0 (0)

An open source cloud security platform for discovering, prioritizing, and remediating risks in the cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-complianceasset-inventoryattack-pathscompliance
Cybersecurity Evaluation Tool (CSET)

0 (0)

CSET is a free software tool for identifying vulnerabilities in enterprise and industrial control cyber systems.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appseccompliancecybersecurityvulnerability-assessment
CFRipper

0 (0)

CFRipper is a Library and CLI security analyzer for AWS CloudFormation templates.

Application Security
Free
awscloud-securitycompliancesecurity-audit
aws-allowlister

0 (0)

Automatically compile AWS SCPs for compliant AWS services based on preferred frameworks.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscompliancesecuritypolicyframework
Computer Security Incident Handling Guide

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.

Guides and eBooks
Free
incident-responsecybersecuritycompliancenistsecurity-standards
Kolide by 1Password Announcing 1Password Extended Access Management

0 (0)

A tool for monitoring and managing device compliance and security across multiple platforms

Endpoint Security
Free
asset-inventorycompliancezero-trust
AWS Cloud Security

0 (0)

AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycomplianceencryptionaccess-controlmonitoring
PortSwigger

0 (0)

A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securitybug-bountycompliancepenetration-testingweb-application-securityweb-security
AWS Auto Remediate

0 (0)

Open source application to instantly remediate common security issues through the use of AWS Config.

Security Operations
Free
aws-configcompliance
LUNAR Lockdown UNix Auditing and Reporting

0 (0)

A tool for auditing and reporting Unix host security with the ability to perform a lockdown.

Miscellaneous
Free
ciscompliancesecurity-auditshell-script
Terrascan

0 (0)

Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.

Application Security
Free
appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning
AWS Config

0 (0)

Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources.

Miscellaneous
Free
awsaws-configcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-management
Hacksplaining

0 (0)

Comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecapparmorappsecapplication-securitybug-bountycompliance

Penetration Testing Execution Standard (PTES)

0 (0)

A structured approach for conducting penetration tests with seven main sections covering all aspects of the test.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-testingvulnerability-assessmentcompliance
AWS Key Usage Detector

0 (0)

Detect off-instance key usage in AWS by analyzing CloudTrail files locally.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailcloud-securitysecurity-auditcompliance
aws-fast-fixes

0 (0)

Scripts to quickly fix security and compliance issues

Security Operations
Free
awssecuritycomplianceaws-securitycloud-security
Kubespot (AWS) AWS EKS Setup for PCI-DSS, SOC2, HIPAA

0 (0)

A customized AWS EKS setup for PCI-DSS, SOC2, and HIPAA compliance

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awspci-dsssecurity-groupscompliance
CloudMapper

0 (0)

A tool to analyze and audit AWS environments for security issues and misconfigurations.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycompliancesecurity-auditsecurity-configuration
git-all-secrets

0 (0)

A tool to capture all the git secrets by leveraging multiple open source git searching tools.

Vulnerability Management
Free
gitsecurity-auditcompliance

Altoro Mutual Online Banking

0 (0)

Altoro Mutual offers online banking, real estate financing, business credit cards, retirement solutions, and prioritizes privacy and security.

Specialized Security
Free
compliancedata-protectionsecuritysecurity-audit
Penguin OS Forensic (or Flight) Recorder (POFR)

0 (0)

Collects and organizes Linux OS data for detailed analysis and incident response.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsethreat-detectioncompliancelinuxforensic-analysisincident-response-tool
University of Pisa Classroom Reservation System

0 (0)

A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationcloud-securitycompliancecybersecuritydata-securityinfrastructuresecurity-automation

BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM)

0 (0)

BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) provides comprehensive security controls for privileged accounts and users.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
privileged-access-managementpamaccess-managementcomplianceauditsecurity
Sonatype Repository

0 (0)

A centralized platform for managing open source components and automating software supply chain security.

Miscellaneous
Free
appseccompliancedevsecopssoftware-supply-chainvulnerability-scanning
SkyWrapper

0 (0)

Open-source tool for analyzing AWS temporary tokens to detect malicious activity.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securityiamsecurity-auditcompliance
IntelligenceX

0 (0)

Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.

Threat Management
Free
vulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-scanningcompliancesecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
Eramba

0 (0)

A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.

GRC
Free
governancerisk-managementcomplianceopen-sourcecommunity-driven
ASH - The Automated Security Helper

0 (0)

A tool to conduct preliminary security checks in code, infrastructure, or IAM configurations using various open-source tools.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorautomationawscloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevsecops
Nessus Professional

0 (0)

Advanced vulnerability assessment tool for gaining visibility and preventing cyber attacks.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-managementattack-surfacecompliance
AWS CloudTrail

0 (0)

Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
awscloud-securitycloudtrailcloudwatchcomplianceloggingsecurity-audit
AWS Config Rules Repository

0 (0)

AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.

Security Operations
Free
awsaws-configcompliancesecuritycloud-security

Alert(1) to Win

0 (0)

A free online tool that scans and fixes common security issues in WordPress websites.

Application Security
Free
wordpresssecurity-auditvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysecurity-testingcompliance
ThreatLocker Platform

0 (0)

ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints.

Application Security
Free
endpoint-protectionthreat-detectionzero-trustcompliancenistcis
SP 800-82, Guide to Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.

Guides and eBooks
Free
ciscomplianceicsindustrial-control-systemsnistrisk-management
Absolute Control

0 (0)

Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, and secure endpoint and access solutions.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionaccess-controlcompliance
NERC Alerts

0 (0)

Receive important notifications and updates related to North American electric grid security.

Security Operations
Free
compliancesecurity-standards
Docker's Actuary

0 (0)

Docker's Actuary automates security best-practices checks for Docker containers.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockersecuritycompliancebest-practicescontainer-securitydevsecops
Shockpot-Frontend

0 (0)

A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.

Honeypots
Free
appsecauditingcompliancecybersecurityhoneytrapincident-responselog-analysismonitoringpenetration-testing
Rudder

0 (0)

A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.

Miscellaneous
Free
automationinfrastructureconfiguration-managementpatch-managementvulnerability-assessmentcompliance
kube-bench

0 (0)

Kube-bench is a tool for checking Kubernetes security based on CIS Kubernetes Benchmark.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetessecuritybenchmarkciskubernetes-securitycompliance
Lockdown Enterprise

0 (0)

Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.

GRC
Free
compliancecisansible
OWASP API Security Top 10

0 (0)

A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices

Vulnerability Management
Free
securitynewslettervulnerabilitybreachcompliancebest-practices
Fleet

0 (0)

Open-source platform for IT and security teams with flexibility in feature usage and support for various platforms.

Endpoint Security
Free
cloud-securitycompliancevulnerability-detectionapi-security
CloudTracker

0 (0)

CloudTracker helps identify over-privileged IAM users and roles by analyzing CloudTrail logs.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-securityiamcloud-securitycompliance
Checkov

0 (0)

Static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC) and software composition analysis (SCA) with over 1000 built-in policies for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Application Security
Free
cloud-securitycomplianceinfrastructure-as-codesecurity-audit
Grafeas

0 (0)

An open-source artifact metadata API for managing metadata about software resources and governing the software supply chain.

Miscellaneous
Free
metadatasoftware-supply-chaincomplianceaccess-control

CompTIA Security+

0 (0)

Validate baseline cybersecurity skills with CompTIA Security+ certification.

Training and Resources
Free
certificationcybersecuritynetwork-securitycompliancethreatsvulnerabilitiescryptography