NEW

Adversa AI 0 ( 0 ) Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsprivacysecuritycomplianceresearch

Drata 0 ( 0 ) Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations. GRC Commercial complianceautomationauditrisk-management

FutureFeed 0 ( 0 ) A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements GRC Commercial nistcybersecuritycompliance

Verity 0 ( 0 ) Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives. GRC Commercial governancecompliancerisk-managementaccess-controlauditframework

Vidoc Security 0 ( 0 ) VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines. AI Security Commercial appsecapparmorautomationcloud-securitycompliancedevsecopsinfosec

Yar 0 ( 0 ) A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-detectionsecurity-auditcompliancesecurity-scanningpenetration-testing

Allstar 0 ( 0 ) A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations. Vulnerability Management Free githubsecurity-policiescompliancesecurity-monitoringdevsecops

MutableSecurity 0 ( 0 ) CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods. Miscellaneous Free appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure

express-enforces-ssl 0 ( 0 ) A module that enforces HTTPS connections and automatically redirects non-encrypted HTTP requests to HTTPS. Miscellaneous Free expresssslhttpssecuritycompliance

Bastille-Linux 0 ( 0 ) Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings. Miscellaneous Free appseccomplianceconfiguration-managementhardeningsecurity-auditsecurity-hardening

Betterscan 0 ( 0 ) Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks. Application Security Free appseccompliancecloud-securitydependency-scanninginfrastructure-as-code

Watchmen 0 ( 0 ) AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules Miscellaneous Free awsaws-configaws-securitylambdacloudwatchelasticsearchcompliancecloud-security

PacBot 0 ( 0 ) PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture. Security Operations Free cloud-securitycompliancesecurity-automationdata-ingestion

AWS Artifact 0 ( 0 ) On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. GRC Free awscompliancesecurityreporting

BitLocker 0 ( 0 ) Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature in Windows for protecting data on lost or stolen devices, with tools and resources for implementation. Data Protection and Cryptography Free windowsencryptiongroup-policypowershellcompliance

ElectricEye 0 ( 0 ) ElectricEye is a multi-cloud, multi-SaaS Python CLI tool for Asset Management, Security Posture Management & Attack Surface Monitoring. Threat Management Free asset-inventorycloud-securitycompliancemulti-cloud

Hunter 0 ( 0 ) An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns. Threat Management Free appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit

SteelCon 2018 0 ( 0 ) Cybersecurity conference featuring talks on various hacking topics by industry experts. Miscellaneous Free compliancesocial-engineering

CFRipper 0 ( 0 ) CFRipper is a Library and CLI security analyzer for AWS CloudFormation templates. Application Security Free awscloud-securitycompliancesecurity-audit

PortSwigger 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture. Application Security Free appsecapp-securitybug-bountycompliancepenetration-testingweb-application-securityweb-security

AWS Auto Remediate 0 ( 0 ) Open source application to instantly remediate common security issues through the use of AWS Config. Security Operations Free aws-configcompliance

Terrascan 0 ( 0 ) Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms. Application Security Free appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning

git-all-secrets 0 ( 0 ) A tool to capture all the git secrets by leveraging multiple open source git searching tools. Vulnerability Management Free gitsecurity-auditcompliance

Sonatype Repository 0 ( 0 ) A centralized platform for managing open source components and automating software supply chain security. Miscellaneous Free appseccompliancedevsecopssoftware-supply-chainvulnerability-scanning

Eramba 0 ( 0 ) A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source. GRC Free governancerisk-managementcomplianceopen-sourcecommunity-driven

ThreatLocker Platform 0 ( 0 ) ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints. Application Security Free endpoint-protectionthreat-detectionzero-trustcompliancenistcis

Absolute Control 0 ( 0 ) Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, and secure endpoint and access solutions. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionaccess-controlcompliance

NERC Alerts 0 ( 0 ) Receive important notifications and updates related to North American electric grid security. Security Operations Free compliancesecurity-standards

Shockpot-Frontend 0 ( 0 ) A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries. Honeypots Free appsecauditingcompliancecybersecurityhoneytrapincident-responselog-analysismonitoringpenetration-testing

Rudder 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management. Miscellaneous Free automationinfrastructureconfiguration-managementpatch-managementvulnerability-assessmentcompliance

Lockdown Enterprise 0 ( 0 ) Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance. GRC Free compliancecisansible

Fleet 0 ( 0 ) Open-source platform for IT and security teams with flexibility in feature usage and support for various platforms. Endpoint Security Free cloud-securitycompliancevulnerability-detectionapi-security

Checkov 0 ( 0 ) Static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC) and software composition analysis (SCA) with over 1000 built-in policies for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Application Security Free cloud-securitycomplianceinfrastructure-as-codesecurity-audit