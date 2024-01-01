NEW

weaponised-XSS-payloads 0 ( 0 ) A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1 Malware Analysis Free xsspayloadjavascriptsecurity-testing

GraphQLmap 0 ( 0 ) A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes. Offensive Security Free graphqlpentestingscriptingendpointsecurity-testingapi-security

IntruderPayloads 0 ( 0 ) A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting. Offensive Security Free burp-suitepayloadsfuzzingpentestingsecurity-testing

XSpear 0 ( 0 ) A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool Offensive Security Free xssscanningsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanning

BlackWidow 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities Network Security Free appsecowasppenetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-app-securityosint

surf 0 ( 0 ) A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments Network Security Free ssrfcloud-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpentest

XSSwagger 0 ( 0 ) A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks Application Security Free xssvulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditdevsecopssecurity-testing

headi 0 ( 0 ) A tool for automated HTTP header injection Application Security Free security-testingvulnerability-scanningweb-application-security

Razzer 0 ( 0 ) A Kernel fuzzer focusing on race bugs Digital Forensics Free fuzzingsecurity-testing

vaf 0 ( 0 ) A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim Offensive Security Free fuzzingprotocol-analysissecurity-testing

takeover 0 ( 0 ) A tool for testing subdomain takeover possibilities at a mass scale. Honeypots Free subdomain-takeovermass-scanningcsv-outputsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanning

sandmap 0 ( 0 ) A simple CLI tool that extends the functionality of Nmap Network Security Free nmapcliscannersecurity-testingnetwork-scanningpenetration-testing

Fuzzilli 0 ( 0 ) Fuzzilli is a JavaScript engine fuzzer that helps identify vulnerabilities in JavaScript engines. Malware Analysis Free fuzzerjavascriptsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

CRLF-Injection-Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Command line tool for testing CRLF injection on a list of domains. Malware Analysis Free vulnerability-scannersecurity-testingpenetration-testing

GraphQL Beautifier 0 ( 0 ) A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading Network Security Free graphqlburp-suitesecurity-testing

jwt-key-id-injector 0 ( 0 ) A simple Python script to test for a hypothetical JWT vulnerability Malware Analysis Free jwtvulnerabilityproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing

gohoney 0 ( 0 ) SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins. Honeypots Free sshlog-analysissecurity-testing

SecLists 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers. Miscellaneous Free appsecbug-bountyfuzzingpentestsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

WAPot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic Network Security Free honeypotroutersecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Blacknet 0 ( 0 ) Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotsshloggingstatisticsweb-interfacesecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Express Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares. Honeypots Free honeypotlfiexpressjavascriptweb-serversecurity-testing

IMAP-Honey 0 ( 0 ) IMAP-Honey is a honeypot tool for IMAP and SMTP protocols with support for logging to console or syslog. Honeypots Free honeypotsmtpgolangsecurity-testingpenetration-testing

AndroFuzz 0 ( 0 ) A simple file format fuzzer for Android that can fuzz multiple readers at once Offensive Security Free fuzzingfile-formatsecurity-testing

Endlessh 0 ( 0 ) Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner. Honeypots Free sshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-tool

Proxmark III 0 ( 0 ) A tool for testing and analyzing RFID and NFC tags, allowing users to read and write data, and perform various attacks and tests. Guides and eBooks Free rfidsecurity-testing

FuzzDB 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing Vulnerability Management Free appsecattack-pathsbinary-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

Autorize 0 ( 0 ) Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite Application Security Free burp-suiteauthorizationsecurity-testing

Vuldroid 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerable Android application demonstrating various security issues and vulnerabilities Vulnerability Management Free appsecappsec-toolvulnerable-appsecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Tango 0 ( 0 ) Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease. Honeypots Free honeypotsplunkcowriesecurity-testingincident-response

Tcpreplay 0 ( 0 ) Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications. Network Security Free network-securitytcpdumpnetwork-trafficpacket-capturenetwork-testingsecurity-testing

testssl.sh 0 ( 0 ) testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output. Vulnerability Management Free ssltlsprotocolsecurity-testingnetwork-security

Flan 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerability scanner that helps you identify and fix vulnerabilities in your code Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-scanningvulnerability-detectionsecurity-testingpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment

ESPot 0 ( 0 ) ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options. Honeypots Free honeypotelasticsearchnodejsexploitsecurity-testing

Wifislax 0 ( 0 ) GNU/Linux Wireless distribution for security testing with XFCE desktop environment. Offensive Security Free wireless-securitylinuxsecurity-testingpentest

jwt-hack 0 ( 0 ) A tool for hacking and security testing of JWT Malware Analysis Free jwtjwt-securitysecurity-testing

LaBrea 0 ( 0 ) LaBrea is a 'sticky' honeypot and IDS tool that traps malicious actors by creating virtual servers on unused IP addresses. Honeypots Free hacking-toolpenetration-testingsecurity-testingnetwork-securityhoneytrap

AppUse 0 ( 0 ) A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts. Offensive Security Free appseciosmobile-securitypenetration-testingpentestingsecurity-testing

Sliver 0 ( 0 ) Adversary emulation framework for testing security measures in network environments. Offensive Security Free security-testingred-teampenetration-testingsecurity-operations

WSSiP 0 ( 0 ) A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications. Network Security Free websocketproxyfuzzingsecurity-testingdebugging

Commix-Testbed 0 ( 0 ) A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities Vulnerability Management Free appsecapparmorappsec-testingbug-bountysecurity-testing

dns-parallel-prober 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept for an adaptive parallelised DNS prober Network Security Free dnsproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing

Syrup 0 ( 0 ) SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testingcybersecurity

Chameleon 0 ( 0 ) Chameleon aids in evading proxy categorization to bypass internet filters. Offensive Security Free proxysecurity-testing

SSHHiPot 0 ( 0 ) High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotloggingproxysecurity-testing

Vulnerable-AD 0 ( 0 ) Create a vulnerable active directory for testing various Active Directory attacks. Offensive Security Free red-teampenetration-testingattack-simulationsecurity-testing

HoneyDrive 0 ( 0 ) HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxsecurity-testingmalware-analysisforensicsnetwork-monitoring

sshesame 0 ( 0 ) An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team

Snort++ 0 ( 0 ) Snort 3 is the next generation Snort IPS with enhanced features and improved cross-platform support. Network Security Free network-securitysnortsecurity-testing

Introspy-Android 0 ( 0 ) Introspy-Android is a blackbox tool for understanding Android app behavior and identifying security issues at runtime. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingmobile-security

apkid 0 ( 0 ) APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files. Application Security Free malware-detectionmobile-securityreverse-engineeringsecurity-testing

Bluepot 0 ( 0 ) Bluetooth Honeypot with monitoring capabilities Honeypots Free blue-teambluetoothhoneypotjavamalware-analysissecurity-testing

AppSweep 0 ( 0 ) An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues. Application Security Free appsecsecurity-testingvulnerability-detectionmobile-security

sshd-honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions. Honeypots Free honeypotsshcowriebrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing

Hornet 0 ( 0 ) Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems. Honeypots Free honeypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-research

KFSensor 0 ( 0 ) KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services. Honeypots Free honeypotwindowssecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-detection

Kojoney 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot for the SSH Service Honeypots Free honeypotsshsecurity-testingincident-responselog-analysis

Lambda-Proxy 0 ( 0 ) A utility for testing AWS Lambda functions for SQL Injection vulnerabilities using SQLMap attacks. Vulnerability Management Free awsaws-lambdasql-injectionvulnerability-testingsecurity-testing

GAUNTLT 0 ( 0 ) GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool Miscellaneous Free appsecdevopssecurity-testingintegrationsecurity-tools

Modlishka 0 ( 0 ) Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications. Offensive Security Free reverse-proxypenetration-testingweb-application-securitysecurity-testing

Mortar 0 ( 0 ) Mortar is an evasion technique to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including AV, EDR, and XDR solutions. Offensive Security Free penetration-testingred-teamsecurity-testingthreat-research

sshlowpot 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testing

HoneypotPi 0 ( 0 ) Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team

OWA Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A basic Flask-based Outlook Web App (OWA) honeypot for cybersecurity experimentation. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingweb-app-security

Bifrozt 0 ( 0 ) High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxsshsecurity-testingincident-response

Kippo 0 ( 0 ) Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot with fake filesystem and session logging capabilities. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing

Bifrozt-ansible 0 ( 0 ) Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-response

JARM 0 ( 0 ) JARM is a TLS server fingerprinting tool used for identifying server configurations and malicious infrastructure. Network Security Free tlssecurity-testingmalware-detection

Kali 0 ( 0 ) Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution for cybersecurity professionals, focusing on penetration testing and security auditing. Offensive Security Free digital-forensicspenetration-testingnetwork-analysisvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-testing

tcpdump 0 ( 0 ) Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturesecurity-testing

CHIPSEC 0 ( 0 ) CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms and components, with tools for low-level interfaces and forensic capabilities. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfirmware-analysissecurity-testing

Metasploitable3 0 ( 0 ) A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit. Vulnerability Management Free metasploitvulnerability-testingsecurity-testingpentesting

Tomcat Manager Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot mimicking Tomcat manager endpoints to log requests and save attacker's WAR files for analysis. Honeypots Free honeypotjavasecurity-testingpenetration-testing

DueDLLigence 0 ( 0 ) DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitydllsecurity-auditsecurity-testingwindows

LeakIX 0 ( 0 ) LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online. Vulnerability Management Free red-teamsearch-enginesecurity-testing

DShield Docker 0 ( 0 ) A Docker container that starts a SSH honeypot and reports statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project Network Security Free cowriehoneypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Elastichoney 0 ( 0 ) A simple Elasticsearch honeypot to catch attackers exploiting RCE vulnerabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotelasticsearchrcevulnerability-exploitationsecurity-testing

SSLyze 0 ( 0 ) SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration. Vulnerability Management Free ssltlssecurity-testing

domfind 0 ( 0 ) Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains. Offensive Security Free dnssubdomainphishingmalware-detectionsecurity-testing

NodeJsScan 0 ( 0 ) Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack. Application Security Free nodejssaststatic-analysissecurity-testingdevsecops

Caido 0 ( 0 ) A lightweight web security auditing toolkit that simplifies security tasks and enhances productivity. Application Security Free appsecautomationsecurity-testingweb-security

Honggfuzz 0 ( 0 ) A security oriented, feedback-driven, evolutionary, easy-to-use fuzzer with interesting analysis options. Miscellaneous Free fuzzerbinary-securitysecurity-testingbinary-analysisdebugging

HoneyUp 0 ( 0 ) Uploader honeypot designed to look like poor website security. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxnginxrustsecurity-testing

Commix 0 ( 0 ) Open source penetration testing tool for detecting and exploiting command injection vulnerabilities. Offensive Security Free penetration-testingvulnerability-scanningexploitationsecurity-testingpython

drozer 0 ( 0 ) A security testing framework for Android with tools to search for vulnerabilities and interact with the Android Runtime. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningpentest

pghoney 0 ( 0 ) A simple Postgres honey pot inspired by Elastichoney. Honeypots Free honey-potgosecurity-testingpentest

SSH Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotlow-interactionbrute-forceattack-detectionctfsecurity-testing

Fuzzapi 0 ( 0 ) Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup. Vulnerability Management Free rubyrailsdockersecurity-testingapi-security

HoneyThing 0 ( 0 ) HoneyThing is a honeypot for Internet of TR-069 things, emulating vulnerabilities and supporting TR-069 protocol. Honeypots Free honeypotroutersecurity-testing

Gamma Ray 0 ( 0 ) Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases. Vulnerability Management Free nodejsvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-managementsecurity-testingdevsecops

MockSSH 0 ( 0 ) Emulate operating systems behind SSH servers for testing automation. Offensive Security Free sshtestingautomationsecurity-testing