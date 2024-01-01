security-testing

160 tools and resources

BruteXSS Logo

BruteXSS

A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications

Malware Analysis
Free
xssvulnerability-scanningweb-securityweb-application-securitysecurity-testing
weaponised-XSS-payloads Logo

weaponised-XSS-payloads

A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1

Malware Analysis
Free
xsspayloadjavascriptsecurity-testing
Vaya-Ciego-Nen Logo

Vaya-Ciego-Nen

A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssblind-xssvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-exploitationsecurity-testingweb-security
xssor2 Logo

xssor2

A tool for testing and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssjavascriptsecurity-testingvulnerability-exploitationweb-app-security
GraphQLmap Logo

GraphQLmap

A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes.

Offensive Security
Free
graphqlpentestingscriptingendpointsecurity-testingapi-security
dom-red Logo

dom-red

A small script to check a list of domains against open redirect vulnerability

Vulnerability Management
Free
open-redirectvulnerability-scanningdomain-checkcommand-line-toolsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
IntruderPayloads Logo

IntruderPayloads

A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.

Offensive Security
Free
burp-suitepayloadsfuzzingpentestingsecurity-testing
XSpear Logo

XSpear

A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool

Offensive Security
Free
xssscanningsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanning
BlackWidow Logo

BlackWidow

A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities

Network Security
Free
appsecowasppenetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-app-securityosint
surf Logo

surf

A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments

Network Security
Free
ssrfcloud-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpentest
XSSwagger Logo

XSSwagger

A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks

Application Security
Free
xssvulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditdevsecopssecurity-testing
jaeles Logo

jaeles

Automated web application testing tool

Application Security
Free
appsecweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testing
headi Logo

headi

A tool for automated HTTP header injection

Application Security
Free
security-testingvulnerability-scanningweb-application-security
Razzer Logo

Razzer

A Kernel fuzzer focusing on race bugs

Digital Forensics
Free
fuzzingsecurity-testing
Param Miner Logo

Param Miner

A tool for identifying and extracting parameters from HTTP requests and responses

Application Security
Free
appsechttpsecurity-testingvulnerability-assessment
s3reverse Logo

s3reverse

Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitys3security-testingbug-bounty
NoSql Injection CLI tool Logo

NoSql Injection CLI tool

A command-line tool for identifying NoSQL injection vulnerabilities in MongoDB databases

Malware Analysis
Free
mongodbvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingcli-tooldatabase-security
vaf Logo

vaf

A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim

Offensive Security
Free
fuzzingprotocol-analysissecurity-testing
takeover Logo

takeover

A tool for testing subdomain takeover possibilities at a mass scale.

Honeypots
Free
subdomain-takeovermass-scanningcsv-outputsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanning
sandmap Logo

sandmap

A simple CLI tool that extends the functionality of Nmap

Network Security
Free
nmapcliscannersecurity-testingnetwork-scanningpenetration-testing
Turbo Intruder Logo

Turbo Intruder

A Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results.

Offensive Security
Free
burp-suitevulnerability-scanninghttp-requestspenetration-testingsecurity-testing
Fuzzilli Logo

Fuzzilli

Fuzzilli is a JavaScript engine fuzzer that helps identify vulnerabilities in JavaScript engines.

Malware Analysis
Free
fuzzerjavascriptsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
CRLF-Injection-Scanner Logo

CRLF-Injection-Scanner

Command line tool for testing CRLF injection on a list of domains.

Malware Analysis
Free
vulnerability-scannersecurity-testingpenetration-testing
GraphQL Beautifier Logo

GraphQL Beautifier

A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading

Network Security
Free
graphqlburp-suitesecurity-testing
B-XSSRF Logo

B-XSSRF

A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
blind-xssxxessrfvulnerability-detectionsecurity-testingweb-app-security
Injectus Logo

Injectus

A CRLF and open redirect fuzzer

Offensive Security
Free
fuzzeropen-redirectsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanning
DOMXSS Scanner Logo

DOMXSS Scanner

A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.

Application Security
Free
xssvulnerability-scanningsource-code-analysisweb-securitysecurity-testing
s3cario Logo

s3cario

A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitys3security-testingcompliance
jwt-key-id-injector Logo

jwt-key-id-injector

A simple Python script to test for a hypothetical JWT vulnerability

Malware Analysis
Free
jwtvulnerabilityproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing
gohoney Logo

gohoney

SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins.

Honeypots
Free
sshlog-analysissecurity-testing
OneFuzz Logo

OneFuzz

Self-hosted Fuzzing-As-A-Service platform for continuous developer-driven fuzzing.

Offensive Security
Free
fuzzingsecurity-testingdevsecops
SecLists Logo

SecLists

A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecbug-bountyfuzzingpentestsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
WAPot Logo

WAPot

A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic

Network Security
Free
honeypotroutersecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Blacknet Logo

Blacknet

Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshloggingstatisticsweb-interfacesecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Honeytrap by Honeytrap Logo

Honeytrap by Honeytrap

An extensible and open-source system for running, monitoring, and managing honeypots with advanced features.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-testingred-teampenetration-testingincident-response
URL Redirection Logo

URL Redirection

Technique used to forward one URL to another.

Application Security
Free
red-teamphishingsecurity-testingpenetration-testingweb-security
Express Honeypot Logo

Express Honeypot

A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlfiexpressjavascriptweb-serversecurity-testing
IMAP-Honey Logo

IMAP-Honey

IMAP-Honey is a honeypot tool for IMAP and SMTP protocols with support for logging to console or syslog.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsmtpgolangsecurity-testingpenetration-testing
AndroFuzz Logo

AndroFuzz

A simple file format fuzzer for Android that can fuzz multiple readers at once

Offensive Security
Free
fuzzingfile-formatsecurity-testing
Endlessh Logo

Endlessh

Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner.

Honeypots
Free
sshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-tool
Proxmark III Logo

Proxmark III

A tool for testing and analyzing RFID and NFC tags, allowing users to read and write data, and perform various attacks and tests.

Guides and eBooks
Free
rfidsecurity-testing
FuzzDB Logo

FuzzDB

A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecattack-pathsbinary-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
Autorize Logo

Autorize

Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite

Application Security
Free
burp-suiteauthorizationsecurity-testing
Bleeping Computer Logo

Bleeping Computer

A customizable offensive security reporting solution for pentesters and red teamers to generate detailed reports of their findings and vulnerabilities.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingreportingsecurity-testingoffensive-securityred-team
Vuldroid Logo

Vuldroid

A vulnerable Android application demonstrating various security issues and vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecappsec-toolvulnerable-appsecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Shapeshifter Logo

Shapeshifter

A GraphQL security testing tool

Security Operations
Free
graphqlsecurity-testingsecurity-tool
Network Flight Simulator (flightsim) Logo

Network Flight Simulator (flightsim)

A utility to generate malicious network traffic for security evaluation.

Network Security
Free
network-securitysecurity-testingpenetration-testingnetwork-traffic
Tango Logo

Tango

Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsplunkcowriesecurity-testingincident-response
Bearer CLI Logo

Bearer CLI

Static application security testing (SAST) tool for scanning source code against security and privacy risks.

Application Security
Free
appsecsaststatic-analysissecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningcode-security
Tcpreplay Logo

Tcpreplay

Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytcpdumpnetwork-trafficpacket-capturenetwork-testingsecurity-testing
App-Ray Logo

App-Ray

App-Ray offers comprehensive security analysis and compliance solutions for mobile applications.

Application Security
Free
appseccompliancedevopsfuzzingmobile-securitynetwork-securitysdksecurity-testingvulnerability-analysis
MCIR Logo

MCIR

A framework for building code injection vulnerability testbeds

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecappsec-testingcode-injectionvulnerability-testingsecurity-testing
testssl.sh Logo

testssl.sh

testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output.

Vulnerability Management
Free
ssltlsprotocolsecurity-testingnetwork-security
Flan Logo

Flan

A vulnerability scanner that helps you identify and fix vulnerabilities in your code

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scanningvulnerability-detectionsecurity-testingpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
Android App Security Checklist Logo

Android App Security Checklist

A comprehensive checklist for securing Android apps

Specialized Security
Free
appsecmobile-securityowaspsecurity-testing
Grafana SSRF Logo

Grafana SSRF

Authenticated SSRF in Grafana

Network Security
Free
ssrfsecurity-testingpenetration-testing
ESPot Logo

ESPot

ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotelasticsearchnodejsexploitsecurity-testing
Wifislax Logo

Wifislax

GNU/Linux Wireless distribution for security testing with XFCE desktop environment.

Offensive Security
Free
wireless-securitylinuxsecurity-testingpentest
Project Zero iPhone Messaging Tools Logo

Project Zero iPhone Messaging Tools

Repository of tools for testing iPhone messaging by Project Zero

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teambug-bountybug-huntingfuzzingsecurity-testingvulnerability-research
RustScan Logo

RustScan

Fast, smart, effective port scanner with extensive extendability and adaptive learning.

Network Security
Free
port-scanningnmapscriptingpythonshellsecurity-testing
jwt-hack Logo

jwt-hack

A tool for hacking and security testing of JWT

Malware Analysis
Free
jwtjwt-securitysecurity-testing
Axiom Logo

Axiom

A dynamic infrastructure framework for efficient multi-cloud security operations and distributed scanning.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityinfrastructuremulti-cloudoffensive-securitypentestingsecurity-testing
LaBrea Logo

LaBrea

LaBrea is a 'sticky' honeypot and IDS tool that traps malicious actors by creating virtual servers on unused IP addresses.

Honeypots
Free
hacking-toolpenetration-testingsecurity-testingnetwork-securityhoneytrap
Securibench Micro Logo

Securibench Micro

A series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapparmorappsec-testingsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testing
timing_attack Logo

timing_attack

A tool to profile web applications based on response time discrepancies.

Application Security
Free
web-app-securityvulnerability-scanningtiming-attackweb-application-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-testing
LAMPSecurity Training Logo

LAMPSecurity Training

A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecvulnerable-applicationsvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-traininglinuxapachephpmysqlsecurity-testing
RedHunt Linux Distribution (VM) v2 Logo

RedHunt Linux Distribution (VM) v2

A Linux distribution designed for threat emulation and threat hunting, integrating attacker and defender tools for identifying threats in your environment.

Threat Management
Free
red-teamthreat-huntingosintthreat-intelligenceincident-responsesecurity-testing
AppUse Logo

AppUse

A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.

Offensive Security
Free
appseciosmobile-securitypenetration-testingpentestingsecurity-testing
Sliver Logo

Sliver

Adversary emulation framework for testing security measures in network environments.

Offensive Security
Free
security-testingred-teampenetration-testingsecurity-operations
WSSiP Logo

WSSiP

A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications.

Network Security
Free
websocketproxyfuzzingsecurity-testingdebugging
Commix-Testbed Logo

Commix-Testbed

A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapparmorappsec-testingbug-bountysecurity-testing
AndroBugs Framework Logo

AndroBugs Framework

Android vulnerability analysis system with efficient scanning and high accuracy.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-analysisvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testing
sqliv Logo

sqliv

A massive SQL injection vulnerability scanner

Vulnerability Management
Free
sql-injectionvulnerability-scanningscannersecurity-testingpenetration-testing
dns-parallel-prober Logo

dns-parallel-prober

A proof-of-concept for an adaptive parallelised DNS prober

Network Security
Free
dnsproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing
Syrup Logo

Syrup

SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testingcybersecurity
Chameleon Logo

Chameleon

Chameleon aids in evading proxy categorization to bypass internet filters.

Offensive Security
Free
proxysecurity-testing
SSHHiPot Logo

SSHHiPot

High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotloggingproxysecurity-testing
Vulnerable-AD Logo

Vulnerable-AD

Create a vulnerable active directory for testing various Active Directory attacks.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teampenetration-testingattack-simulationsecurity-testing
Vulnerable Node Logo

Vulnerable Node

A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers.

Vulnerability Management
Free
nodejssource-code-analysissecurity-testingweb-application-security
HoneyDrive Logo

HoneyDrive

HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlinuxsecurity-testingmalware-analysisforensicsnetwork-monitoring
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit Logo

DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit

DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.

Offensive Security
Free
proof-of-conceptnetwork-monitoringsecurity-testing
Nessus Cheat Sheet Logo

Nessus Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive guide to Nessus, a vulnerability scanner, covering data directories, binary directories, logs directories, plugin directories, advanced settings, API, and good practices.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecvulnerability-scanningscannerpluginsecurity-testing
sshesame Logo

sshesame

An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team
Snort++ Logo

Snort++

Snort 3 is the next generation Snort IPS with enhanced features and improved cross-platform support.

Network Security
Free
network-securitysnortsecurity-testing
Introspy-Android Logo

Introspy-Android

Introspy-Android is a blackbox tool for understanding Android app behavior and identifying security issues at runtime.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingmobile-security
apkid Logo

apkid

APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.

Application Security
Free
malware-detectionmobile-securityreverse-engineeringsecurity-testing
Bluepot Logo

Bluepot

Bluetooth Honeypot with monitoring capabilities

Honeypots
Free
blue-teambluetoothhoneypotjavamalware-analysissecurity-testing

AppSweep

An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues.

Application Security
Free
appsecsecurity-testingvulnerability-detectionmobile-security
OWASP OWTF Logo

OWASP OWTF

OWASP OWTF is a penetration testing framework focused on efficiency and alignment with security standards.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-testingowaspsecurity-standardspentesting
hackxor Logo

hackxor

A platform offering hacking missions to test and enhance skills.

Training and Resources
Free
bug-bountyhackinghacking-toolsecurity-testing
Hack Yourself First Logo

Hack Yourself First

Platform for users to test cybersecurity skills by exploiting vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
bug-bountyctfhackinginfosecpenetration-testingsecurity-testing
sshd-honeypot Logo

sshd-honeypot

A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshcowriebrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing
King Phisher Logo

King Phisher

King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingsecurity-trainingsecurity-testingsecurity-awarenesssecurity-education
Hornet Logo

Hornet

Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-research

Penetration Testing Execution Standard (PTES)

A structured approach for conducting penetration tests with seven main sections covering all aspects of the test.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-testingvulnerability-assessmentcompliance
WordPress Exploit Framework Logo

WordPress Exploit Framework

A Ruby framework designed to aid in the penetration testing of WordPress systems.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingwordpressrubyframeworkexploitsecurity-testing
KFSensor Logo

KFSensor

KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotwindowssecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-detection
Kojoney Logo

Kojoney

A honeypot for the SSH Service

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshsecurity-testingincident-responselog-analysis
Lambda-Proxy Logo

Lambda-Proxy

A utility for testing AWS Lambda functions for SQL Injection vulnerabilities using SQLMap attacks.

Vulnerability Management
Free
awsaws-lambdasql-injectionvulnerability-testingsecurity-testing
ssrfDetector Logo

ssrfDetector

Detects and prevents SSRF attacks

Network Security
Free
csrfsecurity-testingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security
Cyclops Logo

Cyclops

A browser with XSS detection capabilities

Application Security
Free
xssbrowsersecurity-testingweb-securitywindows
Mobile Audit Logo

Mobile Audit

SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.

Application Security
Free
appsecapksdockermalware-analysissastsecurity-testing
IO Wargame Logo

IO Wargame

Frontpage of the IO wargame with various versions and connection details.

Training and Resources
Free
gdbwargamesecurity-testingbinary-analysis
Honey Ports Logo

Honey Ports

A simple Docker-based honeypot to detect port scanning

Network Security
Free
honeypotport-scanningdockersecurity-testingpenetration-testingnetwork-security

GAUNTLT

GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecdevopssecurity-testingintegrationsecurity-tools
Modlishka Logo

Modlishka

Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications.

Offensive Security
Free
reverse-proxypenetration-testingweb-application-securitysecurity-testing
Mortar Logo

Mortar

Mortar is an evasion technique to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including AV, EDR, and XDR solutions.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingred-teamsecurity-testingthreat-research
sshlowpot Logo

sshlowpot

A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testing
HoneypotPi Logo

HoneypotPi

Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team
Manuka by Andew Michael Smith Logo

Manuka by Andew Michael Smith

A script for setting up a dionaea and kippo honeypot using Docker images.

Honeypots
Free
dockerdocker-composehoneypotkipposshsecurity-testing
OWA Honeypot Logo

OWA Honeypot

A basic Flask-based Outlook Web App (OWA) honeypot for cybersecurity experimentation.

Honeypots
Free
blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingweb-app-security
Bifrozt Logo

Bifrozt

High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlinuxsshsecurity-testingincident-response
Kippo Logo

Kippo

Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot with fake filesystem and session logging capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing
WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library) Logo

WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library)

An open-source framework for testing and validating the security of AWS services and resources.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-testingsecurity-research
Metasploit Framework Logo

Metasploit Framework

A powerful penetration testing platform for identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses in computer systems.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingmetasploitvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpenetration-testing-framework
Bifrozt-ansible Logo

Bifrozt-ansible

Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots

Honeypots
Free
blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-response
Go SSH Honeypot Logo

Go SSH Honeypot

Fake SSH server that sends push notifications for login attempts

Network Security
Free
sshdockersecurity-testingpenetration-testing
JARM Logo

JARM

JARM is a TLS server fingerprinting tool used for identifying server configurations and malicious infrastructure.

Network Security
Free
tlssecurity-testingmalware-detection

XSS Polyglot Challenge

XSS Polyglot Challenge - XSS payload running in multiple contexts for testing XSS.

Application Security
Free
xssxss-payloadsecurity-testingweb-security
Kali Logo

Kali

Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution for cybersecurity professionals, focusing on penetration testing and security auditing.

Offensive Security
Free
digital-forensicspenetration-testingnetwork-analysisvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-testing
tcpdump Logo

tcpdump

Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturesecurity-testing
CHIPSEC Logo

CHIPSEC

CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms and components, with tools for low-level interfaces and forensic capabilities.

Specialized Security
Free
binary-securityfirmware-analysissecurity-testing

Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL)

Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.

Training and Resources
Free
penetration-testingvulnerable-appslinuxsecurity-testing
Metasploitable3 Logo

Metasploitable3

A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit.

Vulnerability Management
Free
metasploitvulnerability-testingsecurity-testingpentesting
cred_scanner Logo

cred_scanner

A tool for finding AWS credentials in files, optimized for Jenkins integration.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-credentialsjenkinsfile-scanningsecurity-testing
Tomcat Manager Honeypot Logo

Tomcat Manager Honeypot

A honeypot mimicking Tomcat manager endpoints to log requests and save attacker's WAR files for analysis.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotjavasecurity-testingpenetration-testing
DueDLLigence Logo

DueDLLigence

DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorbinary-securitydllsecurity-auditsecurity-testingwindows
Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application Logo

Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application

A deliberately weak and insecure implementation of GraphQL for testing and practicing GraphQL security

Application Security
Free
bug-bountygraphqlsecurity-testingpenetration-testingctf
LeakIX Logo

LeakIX

LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.

Vulnerability Management
Free
red-teamsearch-enginesecurity-testing
DEF CON CTF Archive Logo

DEF CON CTF Archive

A live archive of DEF CON CTF challenges, vulnerable by design, for hackers to play safely.

Training and Resources
Free
ctfchallengearchivesecurity-testingbinary-securitycontainerization
DShield Docker Logo

DShield Docker

A Docker container that starts a SSH honeypot and reports statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project

Network Security
Free
cowriehoneypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testing
OWASP Honeypot Logo

OWASP Honeypot

An open-source Python software for creating honeypots and honeynets securely.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpythonsecurity-researchopen-sourcesecurity-testing
Elastichoney Logo

Elastichoney

A simple Elasticsearch honeypot to catch attackers exploiting RCE vulnerabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotelasticsearchrcevulnerability-exploitationsecurity-testing
SSLyze Logo

SSLyze

SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.

Vulnerability Management
Free
ssltlssecurity-testing

SmashTheStack Wargaming Network

A wargaming network for penetration testers to practice their skills in a realistic environment.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-trainingcyber-rangesecurity-testingvulnerability-assessment
DVWA - Brute Force (High Level) - Anti-CSRF Tokens Logo

DVWA - Brute Force (High Level) - Anti-CSRF Tokens

A guide to brute forcing DVWA on the high security level with anti-CSRF tokens

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securitybrute-forcedvwasecurity-testingvulnerable-applications
DSHP - Damn Simple HoneyPot Logo

DSHP - Damn Simple HoneyPot

A simple honeypot that opens a listening socket and waits for connection attempts, with configurable reply and event handling

Network Security
Free
honeypotsecurity-testingnetwork-securityincident-responsesecurity-automation
domfind Logo

domfind

Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.

Offensive Security
Free
dnssubdomainphishingmalware-detectionsecurity-testing
NodeJsScan Logo

NodeJsScan

Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.

Application Security
Free
nodejssaststatic-analysissecurity-testingdevsecops
Caido Logo

Caido

A lightweight web security auditing toolkit that simplifies security tasks and enhances productivity.

Application Security
Free
appsecautomationsecurity-testingweb-security

Alert(1) to Win

A free online tool that scans and fixes common security issues in WordPress websites.

Application Security
Free
wordpresssecurity-auditvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysecurity-testingcompliance
Honggfuzz Logo

Honggfuzz

A security oriented, feedback-driven, evolutionary, easy-to-use fuzzer with interesting analysis options.

Miscellaneous
Free
fuzzerbinary-securitysecurity-testingbinary-analysisdebugging
HoneyUp Logo

HoneyUp

Uploader honeypot designed to look like poor website security.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlinuxnginxrustsecurity-testing
Commix Logo

Commix

Open source penetration testing tool for detecting and exploiting command injection vulnerabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingvulnerability-scanningexploitationsecurity-testingpython
Spoofcheck Logo

Spoofcheck

Simple script to check a domain's email protections and identify vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
email-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-audit
drozer Logo

drozer

A security testing framework for Android with tools to search for vulnerabilities and interact with the Android Runtime.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningpentest
Honeyprint Printer honeypot PoC Logo

Honeyprint Printer honeypot PoC

A printer honeypot PoC that simulates a printer on a network to detect and analyze potential attackers.

Network Security
Free
honeypotnetwork-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-testingthreat-detection
dnsspoof Logo

dnsspoof

DNS spoofer tool for redirecting DNS lookup requests.

Network Security
Free
dnsspoofingred-teampenetration-testingsecurity-testing
Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) Logo

Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT)

Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) is a tool for testing security of container environments.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycontainer-securitydockerawsgcpsecurity-testingpentest
pghoney Logo

pghoney

A simple Postgres honey pot inspired by Elastichoney.

Honeypots
Free
honey-potgosecurity-testingpentest
SSH Honeypot Logo

SSH Honeypot

A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotlow-interactionbrute-forceattack-detectionctfsecurity-testing
Fuzzapi Logo

Fuzzapi

Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup.

Vulnerability Management
Free
rubyrailsdockersecurity-testingapi-security
HoneyThing Logo

HoneyThing

HoneyThing is a honeypot for Internet of TR-069 things, emulating vulnerabilities and supporting TR-069 protocol.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotroutersecurity-testing
StegCracker Logo

StegCracker

Steganography brute-force utility with performance issues, deprecated in favor of stegseek.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographybrute-forcefile-analysisdata-hidingsecurity-testing
Honeypot Setup Script Logo

Honeypot Setup Script

Automated script to install and deploy a honeypot with kippo, dionaea, and p0f on Ubuntu 12.04.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotscriptdeploymentsecurity-testingpentesting
SentinelTestbed Logo

SentinelTestbed

A vulnerable web site for testing Sentinel features

Vulnerability Management
Free
phpsqliteweb-app-securityvulnerable-appspentestsecurity-testing
Gamma Ray Logo

Gamma Ray

Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases.

Vulnerability Management
Free
nodejsvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-managementsecurity-testingdevsecops
MockSSH Logo

MockSSH

Emulate operating systems behind SSH servers for testing automation.

Offensive Security
Free
sshtestingautomationsecurity-testing
Fargate IR Proof of Concept Logo

Fargate IR Proof of Concept

A proof of concept for using the SSM Agent in Fargate for incident response

Security Operations
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitydockeriamsecurity-testing
HonTel Logo

HonTel

Honeypot for Telnet service with configurable settings.

Honeypots
Free
honeypottelnetpythonlinuxsecurity-testing