Rizin

A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness

reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdisassemblydebuggingforensic-toolscriptingpythonrubyrustgo
Belkasoft

Belkasoft offers cybersecurity solutions, training, and tools for businesses, law enforcement, and academia.

digital-forensicsincident-responseforensic-analysisforensic-tool
Timesketch

A collaborative forensic timeline analysis tool for organizing and analyzing data with rich annotations and comments.

forensic-analysisforensic-tool

Ghiro

Automated digital image forensics tool

digital-forensicsimage-analysisforensic-toolopen-sourceimage-processing
bulk_extractor

A high-performance digital forensics exploitation tool for extracting structured information from various inputs without parsing file system structures.

digital-forensicsfile-analysisfile-carvingfile-extractionfile-systemforensic-analysisforensic-toolhex-dump
c-aff4

An open source format for storing digital evidence and data, with a C/C++ library for creating, reading, and manipulating AFF4 images.

digital-forensicsfile-analysisdigital-evidenceforensic-tool
dc3dd

dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification.

digital-forensicsdata-acquisitionforensic-tooldata-recovery
Skadi

A free, open source collection of tools for forensic artifact and image analysis.

digital-forensicsforensicsforensic-analysisforensic-tool
Wombat Forensics

A user-friendly and fast Forensic Analysis tool with features like tagging files and generating preview reports.

forensic-analysisfile-analysisforensic-tool
AccessData FTK Imager

A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence.

digital-forensicsforensic-tooldata-acquisitiondigital-evidence

Unhide

A forensic tool to find hidden processes and TCP/UDP ports by rootkits or other hidden techniques.

forensic-tool
unix_collector

A shell script for basic forensic collection of various artefacts from UNIX systems.

forensic-analysisunixshell-scriptforensic-tooldigital-forensics
Truehunter

Truehunter is a tool designed to detect encrypted containers with a focus on Truecrypt and Veracrypt, utilizing a fast and memory efficient approach.

binary-securityfile-analysisencryptionforensic-tool
artifactcollector

A software that collects forensic artifacts on systems for forensic investigations.

forensic-analysisforensic-artifactsforensic-investigationforensic-tool
Network Appliance Forensic Toolkit

A toolkit for forensic analysis of network appliances with YARA decoding options and frame extraction capabilities.

network-securityforensic-toolyarapcapmemory-forensics