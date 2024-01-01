NEW

Timesketch 0 ( 0 ) A collaborative forensic timeline analysis tool for organizing and analyzing data with rich annotations and comments. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysisforensic-tool

c-aff4 0 ( 0 ) An open source format for storing digital evidence and data, with a C/C++ library for creating, reading, and manipulating AFF4 images. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsfile-analysisdigital-evidenceforensic-tool

dc3dd 0 ( 0 ) dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsdata-acquisitionforensic-tooldata-recovery

Skadi 0 ( 0 ) A free, open source collection of tools for forensic artifact and image analysis. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensicsforensic-analysisforensic-tool

Wombat Forensics 0 ( 0 ) A user-friendly and fast Forensic Analysis tool with features like tagging files and generating preview reports. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysisfile-analysisforensic-tool

Unhide 0 ( 0 ) A forensic tool to find hidden processes and TCP/UDP ports by rootkits or other hidden techniques. Digital Forensics Free forensic-tool

unix_collector 0 ( 0 ) A shell script for basic forensic collection of various artefacts from UNIX systems. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysisunixshell-scriptforensic-tooldigital-forensics

Truehunter 0 ( 0 ) Truehunter is a tool designed to detect encrypted containers with a focus on Truecrypt and Veracrypt, utilizing a fast and memory efficient approach. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisencryptionforensic-tool