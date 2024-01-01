15 tools and resources
A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness
Belkasoft offers cybersecurity solutions, training, and tools for businesses, law enforcement, and academia.
A collaborative forensic timeline analysis tool for organizing and analyzing data with rich annotations and comments.
Automated digital image forensics tool
A high-performance digital forensics exploitation tool for extracting structured information from various inputs without parsing file system structures.
An open source format for storing digital evidence and data, with a C/C++ library for creating, reading, and manipulating AFF4 images.
dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification.
A free, open source collection of tools for forensic artifact and image analysis.
A user-friendly and fast Forensic Analysis tool with features like tagging files and generating preview reports.
A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence.
A forensic tool to find hidden processes and TCP/UDP ports by rootkits or other hidden techniques.
A shell script for basic forensic collection of various artefacts from UNIX systems.
Truehunter is a tool designed to detect encrypted containers with a focus on Truecrypt and Veracrypt, utilizing a fast and memory efficient approach.
A software that collects forensic artifacts on systems for forensic investigations.
A toolkit for forensic analysis of network appliances with YARA decoding options and frame extraction capabilities.