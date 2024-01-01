Breach Report Collection 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A collection of companies that disclose adversary TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures) after they have been breached, useful for analysis of intrusions launched by adversaries with measurable effects and impact. The collection includes a list of companies that have been breached, along with the breach date, adversary, and source of the information. The list includes well-known companies such as Microsoft, Cloudflare, Boeing, and many others, and provides valuable insights into the tactics and techniques used by adversaries.