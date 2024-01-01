Breach Report Collection

A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format.
A collection of companies that disclose adversary TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures) after they have been breached, useful for analysis of intrusions launched by adversaries with measurable effects and impact. The collection includes a list of companies that have been breached, along with the breach date, adversary, and source of the information. The list includes well-known companies such as Microsoft, Cloudflare, Boeing, and many others, and provides valuable insights into the tactics and techniques used by adversaries.
A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format.
Machinae is a tool for collecting intelligence from public sites/feeds about various security-related pieces of data.
A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns.
A project focusing on understanding and combating threats to the Internet economy and net citizens.
Tools to export data from MISP MySQL database for post-incident analysis and correlation.
Stay informed with Rapid7's cybersecurity blog and vulnerability news updates.