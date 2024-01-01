Ransomware Tool Matrix 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

The Ransomware Tool Matrix is a comprehensive repository that catalogs the tools and techniques used by various ransomware gangs and extortionist groups. It serves multiple purposes: 1. Provides a list of tools for threat hunting in environments. 2. Offers leads for incident response engagements. 3. Helps identify patterns of behavior among ransomware affiliates. 4. Serves as a resource for threat intelligence-led purple team engagements. The matrix includes categories such as RMM Tools, Exfiltration Tools, Credential Theft Tools, Defense Evasion Tools, Networking Tools, Discovery Tools, Offensive Security Tools, and Living-off-the-Land Binaries and Scripts. It also contains threat intelligence sources, profiles of ransomware groups, and additional resources for understanding ransomware adversaries. While useful for cybersecurity professionals, the matrix comes with challenges, such as distinguishing between legitimate and malicious use of listed tools within an organization.