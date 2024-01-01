DCEPT 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

There are three components to DCEPT. The first is an agent written in C# that caches honeytokens in memory on the endpoints. The tokens themselves are pieces of information intentionally littered on system so they can be discovered by an intruder. In the case of DCEPT, the honeytokens are credentials that would only be known by a someone extracting them from memory. A logon attempt using these faux credentials would mean someone was inside the network and is attempting privilege escalation to domain administrator. The goal of this project was to provide a free, simple, honeytoken deployment tool as well as educate administrators about the nature of these attacks. We encourage contributors to build on what we have done and welcome feedback. Has DCEPT helped your organization spot an intrusion before it was too late? We would like to hear from you. More information about this research project can be found here: https://www.secureworks.com/blog/dcept