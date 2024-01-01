CRITs is an open source malware and threat repository for collaborative threat defense and analysis.
In the last couple of years, organizations have demonstrated an increased willingness to exchange information and knowledge regarding vulnerabilities, threats, incidents, and mitigation strategies in order to collectively protect against today’s sophisticated cyberattacks. As a reaction to this trend, software vendors started to create offerings that facilitate this exchange and appear under the umbrella term “Threat Intelligence Sharing Platforms”.
A collection of companies that disclose adversary TTPs after being breached, useful for analysis of intrusions.
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity
A tool for quick and effective Yara rule creation to isolate malware families and malicious objects.
A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources
Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds.