Tessian 0 ( 0 ) Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security. Specialized Security Commercial email-securitycloud-securityaimachine-learning

Sublime Platform 0 ( 0 ) A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description. Specialized Security Free email-securitythreat-detectionopen-sourcecommunity-driven

Needle 0 ( 0 ) An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection. Specialized Security Free iosmobile-securityappsecsecurity-assessment

Geneva 0 ( 0 ) A novel genetic algorithm for automating censorship evasion strategies. Specialized Security Free

InsecureShop 0 ( 0 ) Android application for learning about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps and testing pentesting skills. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitypentestingmobile-security

GridPot 0 ( 0 ) GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS). Specialized Security Free icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-simulationattack-detection

Preflight 0 ( 0 ) Verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patching

Steghide 0 ( 0 ) Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files. Specialized Security Free steganographydata-hidingimage-securityfile-securityencryptioncompression

Hooker 0 ( 0 ) An open-source project for dynamic analysis of Android applications using the Android Substrate framework. Specialized Security Free appsecdynamic-analysismobile-security

DeHashed 0 ( 0 ) A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services. Specialized Security Free breachdata-mining

RiskInDroid 0 ( 0 ) A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques. Specialized Security Free machine-learningreverse-engineeringpermissionsappsec

AVEVA 0 ( 0 ) AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software offering solutions for various industries and specializing in engineering, operations, data management, and digital transformation. Specialized Security Free

LICSTER 0 ( 0 ) A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research Specialized Security Free icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-surfaceresearch