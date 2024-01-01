Specialized Security

80 tools and resources

NEW

Tessian Logo

Tessian

0 (0)

Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security.

Specialized Security
Commercial
email-securitycloud-securityaimachine-learning
Verisys Integrity Suite Logo

Verisys Integrity Suite

0 (0)

A next-generation file integrity monitoring and change detection system

Specialized Security
Commercial
windowslinuxcompliance
Sublime Platform Logo

Sublime Platform

0 (0)

A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description.

Specialized Security
Free
email-securitythreat-detectionopen-sourcecommunity-driven
Needle Logo

Needle

0 (0)

An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection.

Specialized Security
Free
iosmobile-securityappsecsecurity-assessment

Geneva

0 (0)

A novel genetic algorithm for automating censorship evasion strategies.

Specialized Security
Free
Android Application Analyzer Logo

Android Application Analyzer

0 (0)

A tool for analyzing Android applications in local storage with various functionalities.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecfile-analysislog-analysissensitive-datareverse-engineering
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening Logo

AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening

0 (0)

AMDH is an Android tool for automating scanning, hardening system settings, detecting malware, and protecting privacy.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitybinary-securitymobile-securitymalware-detectionstatic-analysis
InsecureShop Logo

InsecureShop

0 (0)

Android application for learning about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps and testing pentesting skills.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitypentestingmobile-security
GridPot Logo

GridPot

0 (0)

GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).

Specialized Security
Free
icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-simulationattack-detection
OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App) Logo

OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App)

0 (0)

Aggregates known Android security vulnerabilities with detailed examples and analysis.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecvulnerabilityfile-access
Preflight Logo

Preflight

0 (0)

Verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks.

Specialized Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patching
Steghide Logo

Steghide

0 (0)

Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.

Specialized Security
Free
steganographydata-hidingimage-securityfile-securityencryptioncompression
Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT) Logo

Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT)

0 (0)

Python package for processing and analyzing Zeek data with Pandas, scikit-learn, Kafka, and Spark, with offloading capabilities and improved data analysis features.

Specialized Security
Free
awsdata-analysismachine-learning
AndroPyTool Logo

AndroPyTool

0 (0)

A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.

Specialized Security
Free
apksstatic-analysisdynamic-analysisandroguardvirus-totalmongodbjsoncsv
Android App Security Checklist Logo

Android App Security Checklist

0 (0)

A comprehensive checklist for securing Android apps

Specialized Security
Free
appsecmobile-securityowaspsecurity-testing
Hooker Logo

Hooker

0 (0)

An open-source project for dynamic analysis of Android applications using the Android Substrate framework.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecdynamic-analysismobile-security
DeHashed Logo

DeHashed

0 (0)

A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services.

Specialized Security
Free
breachdata-mining
RiskInDroid Logo

RiskInDroid

0 (0)

A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques.

Specialized Security
Free
machine-learningreverse-engineeringpermissionsappsec

AVEVA

0 (0)

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software offering solutions for various industries and specializing in engineering, operations, data management, and digital transformation.

Specialized Security
Free
LICSTER Logo

LICSTER

0 (0)

A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research

Specialized Security
Free
icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-surfaceresearch
oclhashcat Logo

oclhashcat

0 (0)

Hashcat is a fast and advanced password recovery utility that supports various attack modes and hashing algorithms, and is open-source and community-driven.

Specialized Security
Free
password-recoverypassword-cracking
