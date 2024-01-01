80 tools and resources
Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security.
A next-generation file integrity monitoring and change detection system
A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description.
An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection.
A novel genetic algorithm for automating censorship evasion strategies.
A tool for analyzing Android applications in local storage with various functionalities.
AMDH is an Android tool for automating scanning, hardening system settings, detecting malware, and protecting privacy.
Android application for learning about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps and testing pentesting skills.
GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).
Aggregates known Android security vulnerabilities with detailed examples and analysis.
Verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks.
Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.
Python package for processing and analyzing Zeek data with Pandas, scikit-learn, Kafka, and Spark, with offloading capabilities and improved data analysis features.
A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.
A comprehensive checklist for securing Android apps
An open-source project for dynamic analysis of Android applications using the Android Substrate framework.
A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services.
A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques.
AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software offering solutions for various industries and specializing in engineering, operations, data management, and digital transformation.
A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research
Hashcat is a fast and advanced password recovery utility that supports various attack modes and hashing algorithms, and is open-source and community-driven.