Malstrom

Cyber Intelligence Management Platform with threat tracking, forensic artifacts, and YARA rule storage.

Threat Management
CDQR - Cold Disk Quick Response

A tool that uses Plaso to parse forensic artifacts and disk images, creating custom reports for easier analysis.

Digital Forensics
Digital Forensics Artifacts Repository

A community-sourced repository of digital forensic artifacts in YAML format.

Digital Forensics
AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework

A framework/scripting tool to standardize and simplify the process of scripting favorite Live Acquisition utilities for Incident Responders.

Digital Forensics
Digital Forensics Artifact Knowledge Base

Documentation project for Digital Forensics Artifact Repository

Digital Forensics
rastrea2r

A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems.

Digital Forensics
artifactcollector

A software that collects forensic artifacts on systems for forensic investigations.

Digital Forensics
