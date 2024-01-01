7 tools and resources
Cyber Intelligence Management Platform with threat tracking, forensic artifacts, and YARA rule storage.
A tool that uses Plaso to parse forensic artifacts and disk images, creating custom reports for easier analysis.
A community-sourced repository of digital forensic artifacts in YAML format.
A framework/scripting tool to standardize and simplify the process of scripting favorite Live Acquisition utilities for Incident Responders.
Documentation project for Digital Forensics Artifact Repository
A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems.
A software that collects forensic artifacts on systems for forensic investigations.