plast ("Programme Libre d’Analyse STatique" in French) is a command-line and heavily modular threat-hunting tool. It comes with several modules that allow processing of multiple data sources, trigger automatic action(s) upon detection, and produce customized output. plast's engine uses YARA under the hood, leveraged through multiprocessing tasks to perform rule-based detection on multiple types of input. The main goal of the plast project is to provide an efficient and effortless way to detect indicators of compromise during incident-response operations. It provides a comprehensive framework that easily allows adding functionalities to the tool in just a few lines of code, without worrying about efficiency and scalability. plast embeds all referenced modules in one single tool, allowing it to be used on the field as a standalone utility. plast is entirely written in Python 3, making it compatible with all GNU/Linux, BSD, and macOS distributions. Nevertheless, some minimal dependencies are required. Note that running plast on Microsoft Windows operating systems is totally untested at the moment.