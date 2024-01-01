A collection of Yara rules licensed under the DRL 1.1 License.
plast ("Programme Libre d’Analyse STatique" in French) is a command-line and heavily modular threat-hunting tool. It comes with several modules that allow processing of multiple data sources, trigger automatic action(s) upon detection, and produce customized output. plast's engine uses YARA under the hood, leveraged through multiprocessing tasks to perform rule-based detection on multiple types of input. The main goal of the plast project is to provide an efficient and effortless way to detect indicators of compromise during incident-response operations. It provides a comprehensive framework that easily allows adding functionalities to the tool in just a few lines of code, without worrying about efficiency and scalability. plast embeds all referenced modules in one single tool, allowing it to be used on the field as a standalone utility. plast is entirely written in Python 3, making it compatible with all GNU/Linux, BSD, and macOS distributions. Nevertheless, some minimal dependencies are required. Note that running plast on Microsoft Windows operating systems is totally untested at the moment.
A collection of Yara rules licensed under the DRL 1.1 License.
Forager is a threat intelligence tool that simplifies the retrieval, storage, and maintenance of threat data with a user-friendly interface and support for various data sources.
VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.
SeaSponge is an accessible web-based threat modeling tool with a focus on accessibility, aesthetics, and intuitive user experience.
A cybersecurity tool for managing data points and cyber threat indicators with a focus on neo4j data traversal.
Open source web app for storing and searching Actor related data from users and public repositories.