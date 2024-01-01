Morphisec Breach Prevention Platform 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Morphisec Breach Prevention Platform is an endpoint security solution that uses Moving Target Defense to prevent cyber attacks. It provides adaptive exposure management, threat prevention, and incident response services to protect Windows endpoints, servers, and Linux servers from various types of attacks, including ransomware, browser attacks, and supply chain attacks.