FortiEDR delivers automated endpoint security that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR. It identifies and stops breaches in real time automatically and efficiently with a lightweight agent. Part of the Fortinet Security Operations platform, it proactively shrinks the attack surface, prevents malware infection, detects and defuses potential threats immediately, and automates response and remediation procedures with customizable playbooks across legacy and current operating systems. FortiEDR provides evasion-resistant, real-time protection, automated incident response, and comprehensive security capabilities tailored to enhance your cybersecurity posture for workstations, servers, and cloud workloads. It reduces the attack surface and leverages out-of-the-box policies that are tightly mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework so security teams can respond to a multitude of advanced tactics, techniques, and procedures found in attacks such as ransomware.