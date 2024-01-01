breach

DeHashed

A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services.

Specialized Security
breachdata-mining
panic_bcast

A network protocol panic button operating decentralized through UDP broadcasts and HTTP, intended for sensitive networks to prevent cold boot attacks.

Network Security
blue-teambreachnetwork-security

LeakedIn.com

Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach.

Security Operations
breachdata-breachemail-securitysecurity-risksinfosec
Breach Report Collection

A collection of companies that disclose adversary TTPs after being breached, useful for analysis of intrusions.

Threat Management
breachincident-response
rdppot

RDP based Honeypot that creates virtual machines for incoming connections and analyzes traffic with Suricata.

Honeypots
blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2canary-token
HonnyPotter

HonnyPotter is a WordPress plugin that logs all failed login attempts, with a caution to use it at your own risk.

SIEM and Log Management
blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2canary-token
GHH - Google Hack Honeypot

GHH is a honeypot tool to defend against search engine hackers using Google as a hacking tool.

Honeypots
blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2honeypot
Red Teaming Toolkit

Cutting-edge open-source security tools for adversary simulation and threat hunting.

Offensive Security
reconnaissanceattack-pathsattack-platformblue-teambreach
OWASP API Security Top 10

A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices

Vulnerability Management
securitynewslettervulnerabilitybreachcompliancebest-practices