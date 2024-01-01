9 tools and resources
A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services.
A network protocol panic button operating decentralized through UDP broadcasts and HTTP, intended for sensitive networks to prevent cold boot attacks.
Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach.
A collection of companies that disclose adversary TTPs after being breached, useful for analysis of intrusions.
RDP based Honeypot that creates virtual machines for incoming connections and analyzes traffic with Suricata.
HonnyPotter is a WordPress plugin that logs all failed login attempts, with a caution to use it at your own risk.
GHH is a honeypot tool to defend against search engine hackers using Google as a hacking tool.
Cutting-edge open-source security tools for adversary simulation and threat hunting.
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices