Anchore Enterprise

Anchore Enterprise

Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.

Cloud and Container Security
Commercial
sbomsoftware-supply-chaindevsecopscontainer-securitycompliancedevopssecurity-orchestrationcloud-native
Vidoc Security

Vidoc Security

VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.

AI Security
Commercial
appsecapparmorautomationcloud-securitycompliancedevsecopsinfosec
python-builtwith

python-builtwith

BuiltWith API client

Vulnerability Management
Free
api-metadatacloudcloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliancecloudtrailcloudwatchdevopsdevsecops
Secret Bridge

Secret Bridge

Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
githubsecurity-monitoringdevsecopscompliancesecurity-audit
XSSwagger

XSSwagger

A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks

Application Security
Free
xssvulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditdevsecopssecurity-testing
Oralyzer

Oralyzer

Open Redirection Analyzer

Application Security
Free
appsecvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysecurity-researchdevsecops
Allstar

Allstar

A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations.

Vulnerability Management
Free
githubsecurity-policiescompliancesecurity-monitoringdevsecops
OneFuzz

OneFuzz

Self-hosted Fuzzing-As-A-Service platform for continuous developer-driven fuzzing.

Offensive Security
Free
fuzzingsecurity-testingdevsecops
snync

snync

Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsecdependency-managementdependency-scanningdevsecopsnpmpackage-managementsecurity-audit
TerraGoat

TerraGoat

A learning and training project demonstrating common configuration errors in cloud environments.

Application Security
Free
terraformdevsecopsmisconfigurationcloud-security
SIFT

SIFT

Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.

Security Operations
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevopsdevsecops
Dockerfiles for Testing

Dockerfiles for Testing

Create Docker container images for testing and long-term use.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockercontainer-securitydevopsdevsecopscloud-security
OWASP WrongSecrets

OWASP WrongSecrets

A game packed with real-life examples of how not to store secrets in software, with 46 challenges to solve.

Training and Resources
Free
securitycloud-securitydevsecops
Clinv

Clinv

A DevSecOps command line asset inventory tool

Security Operations
Free
devsecopspipcommand-line-toolasset-inventoryinventorydevops
AWS Security Automation

AWS Security Automation

Collection of scripts and resources for DevSecOps, Security Automation and Automated Incident Response Remediation.

Security Operations
Free
devsecopssecurity-automationincident-responseawscloudtrailiamforensics
Detection and Response Pipeline

Detection and Response Pipeline

A compilation of suggested tools for each component in a detection and response pipeline, with real-world examples, to design effective threat detection and response pipelines.

Security Operations
Free
devsecopsci-cdgithubgitlab
Workbench

Workbench

A scalable python framework for security research and development teams.

Miscellaneous
Free
devsecopspythonsecurity-researchsecurity-framework
N-Stalker

N-Stalker

A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks.

Application Security
Free
appsecdevsecopsvulnerability-scanningweb-securityxsssql-injection
Breaking and Pwning Apps and Servers on AWS and Azure

Breaking and Pwning Apps and Servers on AWS and Azure

A free training course and lab environment for learning to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityawsazuredevsecops
Sonatype Repository

Sonatype Repository

A centralized platform for managing open source components and automating software supply chain security.

Miscellaneous
Free
appseccompliancedevsecopssoftware-supply-chainvulnerability-scanning
ASH - The Automated Security Helper

ASH - The Automated Security Helper

A tool to conduct preliminary security checks in code, infrastructure, or IAM configurations using various open-source tools.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorautomationawscloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevsecops
NodeJsScan

NodeJsScan

Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.

Application Security
Free
nodejssaststatic-analysissecurity-testingdevsecops
Docker's Actuary

Docker's Actuary

Docker's Actuary automates security best-practices checks for Docker containers.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockersecuritycompliancebest-practicescontainer-securitydevsecops
Dagda

Dagda

A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers

Vulnerability Management
Free
dockersecurityvulnerability-scanningmalware-detectioncontainer-securitydevsecops

Secrets of a High Performance Security Focussed Agile Team

Learn how to integrate security into Agile development teams for high performance

Miscellaneous
Free
devsecopsinfosec
Gamma Ray

Gamma Ray

Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases.

Vulnerability Management
Free
nodejsvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-managementsecurity-testingdevsecops