Vidoc Security 0 ( 0 ) VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines. AI Security Commercial appsecapparmorautomationcloud-securitycompliancedevsecopsinfosec

XSSwagger 0 ( 0 ) A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks Application Security Free xssvulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditdevsecopssecurity-testing

Allstar 0 ( 0 ) A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations. Vulnerability Management Free githubsecurity-policiescompliancesecurity-monitoringdevsecops

TerraGoat 0 ( 0 ) A learning and training project demonstrating common configuration errors in cloud environments. Application Security Free terraformdevsecopsmisconfigurationcloud-security

OWASP WrongSecrets 0 ( 0 ) A game packed with real-life examples of how not to store secrets in software, with 46 challenges to solve. Training and Resources Free securitycloud-securitydevsecops

Workbench 0 ( 0 ) A scalable python framework for security research and development teams. Miscellaneous Free devsecopspythonsecurity-researchsecurity-framework

Sonatype Repository 0 ( 0 ) A centralized platform for managing open source components and automating software supply chain security. Miscellaneous Free appseccompliancedevsecopssoftware-supply-chainvulnerability-scanning

NodeJsScan 0 ( 0 ) Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack. Application Security Free nodejssaststatic-analysissecurity-testingdevsecops

Dagda 0 ( 0 ) A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers Vulnerability Management Free dockersecurityvulnerability-scanningmalware-detectioncontainer-securitydevsecops