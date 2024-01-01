FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that helps detect threats earlier, respond faster, and stay ahead of attacks. Key features: - Simplifies complex security investigations by combining tools, threat intelligence, and contextual insights into a conversational user experience. - Empowers analysts of all levels to conduct complex threat hunts using natural language queries and get suggested follow-up queries. - Accelerates security operations with AI-powered threat analyses, auto-summaries, and a library of hunting quickstarts. - Safeguards data by never training on customer data and using the highest level of safeguards. - Supports the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) for querying normalized data from native and partner sources.
DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.
WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities.
VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.