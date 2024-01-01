SentinelOne Purple AI 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that helps detect threats earlier, respond faster, and stay ahead of attacks. Key features: - Simplifies complex security investigations by combining tools, threat intelligence, and contextual insights into a conversational user experience. - Empowers analysts of all levels to conduct complex threat hunts using natural language queries and get suggested follow-up queries. - Accelerates security operations with AI-powered threat analyses, auto-summaries, and a library of hunting quickstarts. - Safeguards data by never training on customer data and using the highest level of safeguards. - Supports the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) for querying normalized data from native and partner sources.