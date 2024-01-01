15 tools and resources
mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support.
ForensicMiner, Redefine DFIR Automations
A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.
DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.
In-depth threat intelligence reports and services providing insights into real-world intrusions, malware analysis, and threat briefs.
Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.
Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response.
A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.
Modern digital forensics and incident response platform with comprehensive tools.
Automated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) software for rapid incident response and intrusion investigations.
A reliable end-to-end DFIR solution for boosting cyber incident response and forensics capacity.
A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.
A DFIR Playbook Spec based on YAML for collaborative incident response processes.
Container of 200 Windows EVTX samples for testing detection scripts and training on DFIR.
A cybersecurity challenge where you play the role of an incident response consultant investigating an intrusion at Precision Widgets of North Dakota.