dfir

15 tools and resources

NEW

mac_apt Logo

mac_apt

0 (0)

mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support.

Digital Forensics
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsemacospythonforensic-investigation
ForensicMiner v1.4 Logo

ForensicMiner v1.4

0 (0)

ForensicMiner, Redefine DFIR Automations

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsdfirpowershellautomationforensic-analysiswindows
Digital Forensics and Incident Response - Third Edition Logo

Digital Forensics and Incident Response - Third Edition

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.

Training and Resources
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsethreat-intelligencecybersecurityinformation-security
DFIRTrack Logo

DFIRTrack

0 (0)

DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.

Security Operations
Free
dfirincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-trackingincident-response-toolforensic-analysis
The DFIR Report Logo

The DFIR Report

0 (0)

In-depth threat intelligence reports and services providing insights into real-world intrusions, malware analysis, and threat briefs.

Threat Management
Free
dfirthreat-intelligenceincident-responsemalware-analysiscybersecurity
PSHunt Logo

PSHunt

0 (0)

Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.

Threat Management
Free
powershellthreat-huntingendpoint-securitydfirhunting
IRIS-SOAR Logo

IRIS-SOAR

0 (0)

Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response.

Security Operations
Free
soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationdfir
CIRTKit Logo

CIRTKit

0 (0)

A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.

Security Operations
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsepacket-analysisjavascriptdeobfuscationvolatilitymemory-analysisscriptingautomation
Binalyze AIR Logo

Binalyze AIR

0 (0)

Modern digital forensics and incident response platform with comprehensive tools.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsedfir
Cyber Triage Logo

Cyber Triage

0 (0)

Automated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) software for rapid incident response and intrusion investigations.

Security Operations
Commercial
digital-forensicsincident-responsedfirmalware-analysisransomware
Belkasoft X Forensic Logo

Belkasoft X Forensic

0 (0)

A reliable end-to-end DFIR solution for boosting cyber incident response and forensics capacity.

Digital Forensics
Free
dfirincident-responseforensicstriage
Blauhaunt Logo

Blauhaunt

0 (0)

A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntinglog-analysissecurity-incident-responsedfir
COPS - Collaborative Open Playbook Standard Logo

COPS - Collaborative Open Playbook Standard

0 (0)

A DFIR Playbook Spec based on YAML for collaborative incident response processes.

Security Operations
Free
dfirincident-responsecybersecuritydigital-forensics
Windows EVTX Samples [200 EVTX examples] Logo

Windows EVTX Samples [200 EVTX examples]

0 (0)

Container of 200 Windows EVTX samples for testing detection scripts and training on DFIR.

Threat Management
Free
windowsevent-logsysmonpowershellthreat-huntingdfir
DFIR CTF: Precision Widgets of North Dakota Intrusion Logo

DFIR CTF: Precision Widgets of North Dakota Intrusion

0 (0)

A cybersecurity challenge where you play the role of an incident response consultant investigating an intrusion at Precision Widgets of North Dakota.

Training and Resources
Free
dfirctfincident-responseintrusion-detectionincident-analysisforensic-analysis