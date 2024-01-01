Splunk Attack Data Repository

A framework for managing cyber threat intelligence in structured formats.
A repository of curated datasets from various attacks to easily develop and test detections, specifically designed for validating detections in production SIEM installations using Splunk's Security Content Replay into streaming pipelines. Utilizes GitHub LFS for managing large files, with installation instructions provided for Mac users and other operating systems.
Repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel.
A database of Tor exit nodes with their corresponding IP addresses and timestamps.
QRadio is a tool/framework designed to consolidate cyber threats intelligence sources.
Cortex is a tool for analyzing observables at scale and automating threat intelligence, digital forensics, and incident response.
Check the reputation of an IP address to identify potential threats.