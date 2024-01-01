Splunk Attack Data Repository 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A repository of curated datasets from various attacks to easily develop and test detections, specifically designed for validating detections in production SIEM installations using Splunk's Security Content Replay into streaming pipelines. Utilizes GitHub LFS for managing large files, with installation instructions provided for Mac users and other operating systems.