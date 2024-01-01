incident-management

10 tools and resources

IRM-2022

A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.

Security Operations
CORTEX XSOAR

Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.

Security Operations
Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS)

A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades.

Security Operations
VERIS Framework

A standardized framework for describing and classifying cybersecurity incidents

Security Operations
RTIR

Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication.

Security Operations
Dispatch

Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks.

Security Operations
Cortex XDR

Cortex XDR is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that blocks advanced attacks with behavioral threat protection, AI, and cloud-based analysis, and provides complete endpoint security and lightning-fast investigation and response.

Endpoint Security
Zenduty

Zenduty's platform provides real-time operational health monitoring and incident response orchestration to improve incident response times and build a solid on-call culture.

Digital Forensics
Incident Response Flowchart

A structured approach to managing and responding to suspected security events or incidents.

Guides and eBooks
Incident Response with Threat Intelligence

A comprehensive guide to developing an incident response capability through intelligence-based threat hunting, covering theoretical concepts and real-life scenarios.

Training and Resources
