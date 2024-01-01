10 tools and resources
A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.
Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.
A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades.
A standardized framework for describing and classifying cybersecurity incidents
Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication.
Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks.
Cortex XDR is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that blocks advanced attacks with behavioral threat protection, AI, and cloud-based analysis, and provides complete endpoint security and lightning-fast investigation and response.
Zenduty's platform provides real-time operational health monitoring and incident response orchestration to improve incident response times and build a solid on-call culture.
A structured approach to managing and responding to suspected security events or incidents.
A comprehensive guide to developing an incident response capability through intelligence-based threat hunting, covering theoretical concepts and real-life scenarios.