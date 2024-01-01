NEW

IRM-2022 0 ( 0 ) A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices. Security Operations Free incident-responseincident-handlingincident-managementsecurity-incident-response

CORTEX XSOAR 0 ( 0 ) Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity. Security Operations Commercial incident-responsesoarsecurity-automationintegrationincident-managementsecurity-orchestration

VERIS Framework 0 ( 0 ) A standardized framework for describing and classifying cybersecurity incidents Security Operations Free incident-responseincident-management

RTIR 0 ( 0 ) Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication. Security Operations Free incident-responseincident-managementincident-trackingincident-handling

Dispatch 0 ( 0 ) Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks. Security Operations Free incident-responseincident-managementorchestrationsecurity-incident-responseincident-response-tool

Cortex XDR 0 ( 0 ) Cortex XDR is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that blocks advanced attacks with behavioral threat protection, AI, and cloud-based analysis, and provides complete endpoint security and lightning-fast investigation and response. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responseincident-management