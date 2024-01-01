The Hive (StrangeBee)

TheHive is a Security Case Management Platform designed for Security Operation Centers (SOCs), Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), and Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRTs). It offers features such as: 1. Alert management: Automatically receives and processes alerts from various security platforms. 2. Case creation and management: Allows creation of cases with customizable templates and associated tasks. 3. Observable handling: Supports adding and analyzing multiple observables, including file attachments and malware samples. 4. Collaboration tools: Enables real-time collaboration among team members with task assignment and progress tracking. 5. Integration capabilities: Connects with threat intelligence platforms like MISP and leverages the Cortex engine for automated analysis and response. 6. Customization options: Provides ability to create custom fields, metrics, and dashboards. 7. Multi-tenancy support: Allows definition of different organizations and teams with customizable roles and permissions. 8. Reporting and export features: Facilitates creation of customized reports and data export. TheHive aims to streamline incident response processes, improve threat visibility, and enhance collaboration among security teams.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
Open-source security automation platform for automating security alerts and building AI-assisted workflows.
Dropzone AI is an autonomous AI agent for SOCs that performs end-to-end investigations of security alerts, integrating with existing cybersecurity tools and data sources.
A panic button app for triggering a ripple effect across apps responding to panic events
Repository of playbooks, scripts, and templates for automating and orchestrating Security Operations.
A standardized framework for describing and classifying cybersecurity incidents
Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.