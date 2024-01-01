The Hive (StrangeBee) 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

TheHive is a Security Case Management Platform designed for Security Operation Centers (SOCs), Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), and Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRTs). It offers features such as: 1. Alert management: Automatically receives and processes alerts from various security platforms. 2. Case creation and management: Allows creation of cases with customizable templates and associated tasks. 3. Observable handling: Supports adding and analyzing multiple observables, including file attachments and malware samples. 4. Collaboration tools: Enables real-time collaboration among team members with task assignment and progress tracking. 5. Integration capabilities: Connects with threat intelligence platforms like MISP and leverages the Cortex engine for automated analysis and response. 6. Customization options: Provides ability to create custom fields, metrics, and dashboards. 7. Multi-tenancy support: Allows definition of different organizations and teams with customizable roles and permissions. 8. Reporting and export features: Facilitates creation of customized reports and data export. TheHive aims to streamline incident response processes, improve threat visibility, and enhance collaboration among security teams.