Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options.
All of the ad-hoc things you’re doing to manage incidents today, done for you, and a bunch of other things you should've been doing, but have not had the time! Dispatch helps us effectively manage security incidents by deeply integrating with existing tools used throughout an organization (Slack, GSuite, Jira, etc.,) Dispatch is able to leverage the existing familiarity of these tools to provide orchestration instead of introducing another tool. This means you can let Dispatch focus on creating resources, assembling participants, sending out notifications, tracking tasks, and assisting with post-incident reviews; allowing you to focus on actually fixing the issue! Project resources Dispatch Blog Post Source Code Docs Issue tracker Docker
Detect signed malware and track stolen code-signing certificates using osquery.
A collection of Cyber Incident Response Playbook Battle Cards (PBC) for combating cyber threats and attacks, following a prescriptive approach inspired by CERT Societe Generale's IRM.
A custom activity repository for Ayehu NG automation platform, allowing users to create and modify activities to fit their specific needs.
A collaborative and open-source incident response platform for sharing observables among analysts.
Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs.