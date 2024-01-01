NEW

BloodHound 0 ( 0 ) A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment. Digital Forensics Free cybersecurityprivilege-escalationred-teamsecurity-research

crtndstry 0 ( 0 ) A subdomain finder tool Honeypots Free subdomain-discoverysecurity-research

xss2png 0 ( 0 ) A tool to generate a PNG image containing a XSS payload Honeypots Free xssxss-payloadpngsecurity-researcheducational

Dalfox 0 ( 0 ) Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation. Malware Analysis Free xssscannerautomationsecurity-researchweb-security

Blinder 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for automating time-based blind SQL injection attacks Malware Analysis Free sql-injectionpenetration-testingsecurity-research

ysoserial 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization. Malware Analysis Free javadeserializationvulnerabilityexploitpayloadsecurity-research

SubOver 0 ( 0 ) A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities Honeypots Free subdomain-takeoversubdomain-scanningvulnerability-scanningsecurity-research

tko-subs 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records Offensive Security Free dnssubdomain-takeoversecurity-researchpenetration-testing

Puredns 0 ( 0 ) A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool Network Security Free dnssecurity-researchpenetration-testing

extended-ssrf-search 0 ( 0 ) A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests. Network Security Free ssrfweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research

Sudomy 0 ( 0 ) A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting Offensive Security Free subdomain-enumerationbug-huntingpentestingsecurity-research

off-by-slash 0 ( 0 ) A Burp extension to detect alias traversal via NGINX misconfiguration at scale. Network Security Free appsecapparmornginxpenetration-testingsecurity-research

JSONBee 0 ( 0 ) A tool to bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) restrictions Honeypots Free cspsecurity-researchweb-security

jwtear 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for parsing, creating, and manipulating JWT tokens Miscellaneous Free jwtsecurity-researchhacking-tool

git-dumper 0 ( 0 ) A tool to dump a Git repository from a website Miscellaneous Free gitrepositoryweb-scrapingpenetration-testingsecurity-research

csprecon 0 ( 0 ) A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy Network Security Free cspcontent-security-policypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-research

WayMore 0 ( 0 ) A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources. Offensive Security Free url-scanningsubdomain-discoveryip-addresssecurity-researchpenetration-testing

ParamSpider 0 ( 0 ) A tool for mining URLs from dark corners of Web Archives for bug hunting/fuzzing/further probing Offensive Security Free bug-bountybug-huntingfuzzingsecurity-researchweb-application-securityweb-scraping

Gato 0 ( 0 ) A tool for enumerating and attacking GitHub Actions pipelines Offensive Security Free githubsecurity-researchpenetration-testing

hakrawler 0 ( 0 ) A simple, fast web crawler for discovering endpoints and assets in a web application Offensive Security Free crawlerweb-crawlerweb-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research

Macro_Pack 0 ( 0 ) Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments. Offensive Security Free appsecautomationpentestred-teamsecurity-researchsocial-engineering

CapTipper 0 ( 0 ) CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic. Network Security Free httppcapnetwork-securitysecurity-researchexploitfile-analysis

Rexsser 0 ( 0 ) A Burp plugin for identifying potential vulnerabilities in web applications Malware Analysis Free appsecbug-bountycvesecurity-researchvulnerability-scanningxss

Revoke-Obfuscation v1.0 0 ( 0 ) A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques. Malware Analysis Free powershellobfuscationsecurity-researchthreat-research

GadgetProbe 0 ( 0 ) A tool for identifying and analyzing Java serialized objects in network traffic Malware Analysis Free javanetwork-trafficsecurity-researchthreat-detection

Evilginx2 0 ( 0 ) A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication. Offensive Security Free phishingpenetration-testingsecurity-researchattack-vector

CDI_yara 0 ( 0 ) A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-detectionthreat-detectionsecurity-researchthreat-intelligencefile-analysis

dnYara 0 ( 0 ) A .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library with interoperability and portability features. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-researchbinary-analysissecurity-research

Pagodo 0 ( 0 ) Automate Google Hacking Database scraping and searching with Pagodo, a tool for finding vulnerabilities and sensitive information. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research

YARA-Signatures 0 ( 0 ) A collection of public YARA signatures for various malware families. Threat Management Free yaramalwaresignaturethreat-intelligencesecurity-research

FingerprintX 0 ( 0 ) FingerprintX is a standalone utility for service discovery on open ports. Network Security Free network-discoveryport-scanningreconnaissancesecurity-researchfree-tools

Darkarmour 0 ( 0 ) Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware. Offensive Security Free appsecmalwarepenetration-testingsecurity-researchwindows

Workbench 0 ( 0 ) A scalable python framework for security research and development teams. Miscellaneous Free devsecopspythonsecurity-researchsecurity-framework

Hornet 0 ( 0 ) Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems. Honeypots Free honeypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-research

ADBHoney 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP Network Security Free honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-research

Dendrobate 0 ( 0 ) A managed code hooking template for .NET assemblies, enabling API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation. Offensive Security Free dotnetcode-injectionsecurity-research

Domain Hunter 0 ( 0 ) A tool that checks expired domains for categorization/reputation and Archive.org history to determine good candidates for phishing and C2 domain names. Offensive Security Free phishingc2security-research

Masochist 0 ( 0 ) A framework for creating XNU based rootkits for OS X and iOS security research Malware Analysis Free rootkitosxiossecurity-research

XSSer 0 ( 0 ) Automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications Application Security Free xsspentestingweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-research

gau 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool that fetches known URLs from various sources to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencesecurity-research

Otseca 0 ( 0 ) Open source security auditing tool to search and dump system configuration. Vulnerability Management Free penetration-testingsecurity-auditsystem-administrationsecurity-research

Shotgunyara 0 ( 0 ) A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-researchthreat-analysisrule-engine

SCADAShutdownTool 0 ( 0 ) Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing. Specialized Security Free industrial-control-systemsscadaautomationsecurity-researchenumeration

Honeypot-Camera 0 ( 0 ) An observation camera honeypot for proof-of-concept purposes Honeypots Free honeypotproof-of-conceptpythonsecurity-research

Hybrid-Analysis 0 ( 0 ) Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisfile-analysisincident-responseforensicsthreat-intelligencesecurity-research

MUlliNER.ORG/NET/DE 0 ( 0 ) Personal website of Collin R. Mulliner with a focus on security research and mobile platforms. Miscellaneous Free cybersecuritymobile-securityiphonesecurity-researchblog