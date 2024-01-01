security-research

87 tools and resources

BloodHound

A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment.

Digital Forensics
Free
cybersecurityprivilege-escalationred-teamsecurity-research
Feroxbuster

A fast and simple recursive content discovery tool

Network Security
Free
web-app-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-server
XSSCon

A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
xssxss-scannerweb-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-research
crtndstry

A subdomain finder tool

Honeypots
Free
subdomain-discoverysecurity-research
XXEinjector

Automate the exploitation of XXE vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
xxevulnerability-exploitationpenetration-testingsecurity-research
as3nt

A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain

Network Security
Free
subdomain-enumerationdomain-enumerationsecurity-researchpenetration-testinginfosec
xss2png

A tool to generate a PNG image containing a XSS payload

Honeypots
Free
xssxss-payloadpngsecurity-researcheducational
Dalfox

Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssscannerautomationsecurity-researchweb-security
Can I take over XYZ?

A list of services and how to claim (sub)domains with dangling DNS records.

Honeypots
Free
dnssubdomainssecurity-researchpenetration-testing
Blinder

A Python library for automating time-based blind SQL injection attacks

Malware Analysis
Free
sql-injectionpenetration-testingsecurity-research
httprebind

Automatic tool for DNS rebinding-based SSRF attacks

Offensive Security
Free
dns-rebindingssrfpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-application-security
jwt_tool

A toolkit for testing, tweaking and cracking JSON Web Tokens

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
jwtsecurity-research
ysoserial

A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadeserializationvulnerabilityexploitpayloadsecurity-research
SubOver

A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities

Honeypots
Free
subdomain-takeoversubdomain-scanningvulnerability-scanningsecurity-research
tko-subs

A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records

Offensive Security
Free
dnssubdomain-takeoversecurity-researchpenetration-testing
Puredns

A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool

Network Security
Free
dnssecurity-researchpenetration-testing
Femida

Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecburp-suiteblind-xssxsssecurity-researchpenetration-testingpython
extended-ssrf-search

A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests.

Network Security
Free
ssrfweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research
DNS Rebind Toolkit

A front-end JavaScript toolkit for creating DNS rebinding attacks

Offensive Security
Free
dnsrebindingattack-toolpenetration-testingsecurity-research
Oralyzer

Open Redirection Analyzer

Application Security
Free
appsecvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysecurity-researchdevsecops
Depix

A tool that recovers passwords from pixelized screenshots

Malware Analysis
Free
password-recoverymachine-learningsecurity-researchpenetration-testing
Sudomy

A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting

Offensive Security
Free
subdomain-enumerationbug-huntingpentestingsecurity-research
S3BucketList

Lists Amazon S3 Buckets while browsing

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitys3security-researchbrowser-extension
Arjun

HTTP parameter discovery suite

Vulnerability Management
Free
httpvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research
off-by-slash

A Burp extension to detect alias traversal via NGINX misconfiguration at scale.

Network Security
Free
appsecapparmornginxpenetration-testingsecurity-research
JSONBee

A tool to bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) restrictions

Honeypots
Free
cspsecurity-researchweb-security
AWSBucketDump

A security tool to identify interesting files in AWS S3 buckets

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awss3security-researchpenetration-testingfile-analysis
jwtear

A command-line tool for parsing, creating, and manipulating JWT tokens

Miscellaneous
Free
jwtsecurity-researchhacking-tool
dref

A DNS rebinding exploitation framework

Offensive Security
Free
dnsrebindingexploitationframeworksecurity-researchpenetration-testing
git-dumper

A tool to dump a Git repository from a website

Miscellaneous
Free
gitrepositoryweb-scrapingpenetration-testingsecurity-research
Turbo Intruder Scripts

A collection of scripts for Turbo Intruder, a penetration testing tool

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-researchautomationscripting
Singularity

A DNS rebinding attack framework for security researchers and penetration testers.

Offensive Security
Free
dns-rebindingpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-application-securitynetwork-security
csprecon

A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy

Network Security
Free
cspcontent-security-policypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-research
Tugarecon

A subdomain enumeration tool for penetration testers and security researchers.

Offensive Security
Free
subdomain-enumerationpenetration-testingsecurity-researchsearch-enginedatabaseenumeration
WayMore

A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources.

Offensive Security
Free
url-scanningsubdomain-discoveryip-addresssecurity-researchpenetration-testing
ParamSpider

A tool for mining URLs from dark corners of Web Archives for bug hunting/fuzzing/further probing

Offensive Security
Free
bug-bountybug-huntingfuzzingsecurity-researchweb-application-securityweb-scraping
ghauri

An advanced cross-platform tool for detecting and exploiting SQL injection security flaws

Malware Analysis
Free
sql-injectionpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-app-securityvulnerability-detectionexploitation
Gato

A tool for enumerating and attacking GitHub Actions pipelines

Offensive Security
Free
githubsecurity-researchpenetration-testing
OpenRedireX

A fuzzer for detecting open redirect vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
open-redirectvulnerability-scannerweb-application-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-research
Project Honey Pot

The Web's Largest Community Tracking Online Fraud & Abuse

Threat Management
Free
infoseccybersecurityfraud-detectioncommunity-drivensecurity-research
hakrawler

A simple, fast web crawler for discovering endpoints and assets in a web application

Offensive Security
Free
crawlerweb-crawlerweb-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research
ROP Wargame Repository

Collection of Return-Oriented Programming challenges for practicing exploitation skills.

Offensive Security
Free
ropbinary-exploitationexploitationbinary-securitysecurity-research
Macro_Pack

Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecautomationpentestred-teamsecurity-researchsocial-engineering
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation

A framework for exploiting Android-based devices and applications

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapp-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-research
Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 2

A security dataset and CTF platform with full and attack-only versions pre-indexed for Splunk.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfinfosecsplunksecurity-researchsecurity-education
CapTipper

CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic.

Network Security
Free
httppcapnetwork-securitysecurity-researchexploitfile-analysis
Rexsser

A Burp plugin for identifying potential vulnerabilities in web applications

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbug-bountycvesecurity-researchvulnerability-scanningxss
Synthetic Adversarial Log Objects (SALO)

A framework for generating log events without the need for infrastructure, allowing for simple, repeatable, and randomized log event creation.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
security-researchdata-sciencenetwork-securitydnscloud-native
Intezer Yara Rules

A powerful tool for detecting and identifying malware using a rule-based system.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionfile-scanningnetwork-traffic-analysissecurity-research
Revoke-Obfuscation v1.0

A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.

Malware Analysis
Free
powershellobfuscationsecurity-researchthreat-research
GadgetProbe

A tool for identifying and analyzing Java serialized objects in network traffic

Malware Analysis
Free
javanetwork-trafficsecurity-researchthreat-detection
Evilginx2

A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication.

Offensive Security
Free
phishingpenetration-testingsecurity-researchattack-vector
CDI_yara

A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-detectionthreat-detectionsecurity-researchthreat-intelligencefile-analysis
Shadow Workers

A free and open source C2 and proxy for penetration testers

Offensive Security
Free
c2proxypenetration-testingxsssecurity-research
CVE

The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
cvevulnerabilitycybersecurityvulnerability-managementsecurity-research
dnYara

A .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library with interoperability and portability features.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-researchbinary-analysissecurity-research
Pagodo

Automate Google Hacking Database scraping and searching with Pagodo, a tool for finding vulnerabilities and sensitive information.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research
Bug Bounty Cheat Sheet

Comprehensive reference guide for bug bounty hunters with detailed information on various vulnerabilities, platforms, tools, and best practices.

Training and Resources
Free
bug-bountyvulnerabilitysecurity-research
npm-zoo

A curated list of known malicious NPM packages

Vulnerability Management
Free
npmmalware-detectionpackage-managementsecurity-researchdependency-management
YARA-Signatures

A collection of public YARA signatures for various malware families.

Threat Management
Free
yaramalwaresignaturethreat-intelligencesecurity-research
FingerprintX

FingerprintX is a standalone utility for service discovery on open ports.

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryport-scanningreconnaissancesecurity-researchfree-tools
Sadcloud

A tool for spinning up insecure AWS infrastructure with Terraform for training and security assessment purposes.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securityterraformmisconfigurationsecurity-researchtrainingpentest
Darkarmour

Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecmalwarepenetration-testingsecurity-researchwindows
Workbench

A scalable python framework for security research and development teams.

Miscellaneous
Free
devsecopspythonsecurity-researchsecurity-framework

CI Army List

A comprehensive list of IP addresses for cybersecurity purposes, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security research.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceincident-responsesecurity-researchcybersecurity
Hornet

Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-research
ADBHoney

A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP

Network Security
Free
honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-research
Dendrobate

A managed code hooking template for .NET assemblies, enabling API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation.

Offensive Security
Free
dotnetcode-injectionsecurity-research
Domain Hunter

A tool that checks expired domains for categorization/reputation and Archive.org history to determine good candidates for phishing and C2 domain names.

Offensive Security
Free
phishingc2security-research
Masochist

A framework for creating XNU based rootkits for OS X and iOS security research

Malware Analysis
Free
rootkitosxiossecurity-research
SharpSploit

A comprehensive .NET post-exploitation library designed for advanced security testing.

Offensive Security
Free
post-exploitationpenetration-testingsecurity-researchcsharpdotnetlibrary
XSSer

Automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications

Application Security
Free
xsspentestingweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-research
damnvulnerable.me

A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs

Application Security
Free
appsecbug-bountycsrfpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-securityxss
gau

A command-line tool that fetches known URLs from various sources to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencesecurity-research
Otseca

Open source security auditing tool to search and dump system configuration.

Vulnerability Management
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-auditsystem-administrationsecurity-research
Malware Indicators of Compromise

Provides indicators of compromise (IOCs) to combat malware with Yara and Snort rules.

Threat Management
Free
iocmalwareyarasnortthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library)

An open-source framework for testing and validating the security of AWS services and resources.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-testingsecurity-research
Frida

Dynamic instrumentation toolkit for developers, reverse-engineers, and security researchers.

Application Security
Free
fridareverse-engineeringsecurity-researchcli-toolbinary-analysis
Shotgunyara

A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-researchthreat-analysisrule-engine
Yara Rule Generator

A tool for quick and effective Yara rule creation to isolate malware families and malicious objects.

Threat Management
Free
yaramalware-analysisrule-generationthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
OWASP Honeypot

An open-source Python software for creating honeypots and honeynets securely.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpythonsecurity-researchopen-sourcesecurity-testing
SCADAShutdownTool

Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.

Specialized Security
Free
industrial-control-systemsscadaautomationsecurity-researchenumeration
Honeypot-Camera

An observation camera honeypot for proof-of-concept purposes

Honeypots
Free
honeypotproof-of-conceptpythonsecurity-research
Hybrid-Analysis

Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisfile-analysisincident-responseforensicsthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
MUlliNER.ORG/NET/DE

Personal website of Collin R. Mulliner with a focus on security research and mobile platforms.

Miscellaneous
Free
cybersecuritymobile-securityiphonesecurity-researchblog
Cortex

Cortex is a tool for analyzing observables at scale and automating threat intelligence, digital forensics, and incident response.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencethreat-huntingsecurity-research
MemLabs

Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.

Digital Forensics
Free
ctfmemory-forensicsvolatilityeducationlearningsecurity-research