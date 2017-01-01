NEW

AWVS 0 ( 0 ) A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-assessmentweb-application-security

Vidoc Security 0 ( 0 ) VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines. AI Security Commercial appsecapparmorautomationcloud-securitycompliancedevsecopsinfosec

FDsploit 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-tooldirectory-traversalfile-inclusionfuzzingpenetration-testing

SQLi-Hunter 0 ( 0 ) A tool for finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications Malware Analysis Free appsecappsec-toolsql-injectionvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

Burp-LFI-tests 0 ( 0 ) A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite. Offensive Security Free appsecappsec-testingburp-suitefuzzinglfilocal-file-inclusion

qsfuzz 0 ( 0 ) A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities Malware Analysis Free appsecfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security

BlackWidow 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities Network Security Free appsecowasppenetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-app-securityosint

DOMdig 0 ( 0 ) DOM XSS scanner for Single Page Applications Malware Analysis Free appsecappsec-toolxssxss-scanner

BurpJSLinkFinder 0 ( 0 ) A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links Application Security Free appsecjavascriptsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection

xssValidator 0 ( 0 ) A Burp intruder extender for automating and validating XSS vulnerabilities Malware Analysis Free appsecxssautomationvulnerability-scanning

CORStest 0 ( 0 ) A simple CORS misconfiguration scanner Network Security Free appseccorsweb-app-security

parameth 0 ( 0 ) A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications. Application Security Free appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessment

off-by-slash 0 ( 0 ) A Burp extension to detect alias traversal via NGINX misconfiguration at scale. Network Security Free appsecapparmornginxpenetration-testingsecurity-research

ESC 0 ( 0 ) Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features Malware Analysis Free appsecsqlpenetration-testingred-team

ParamPamPam 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityfuzzingsql-injectionxssweb-app-security

requests-racer 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for exploiting race conditions in web apps Offensive Security Free appsecweb-app-securityweb-securityexploit

GadgetToJScript 0 ( 0 ) A tool for generating .NET serialized gadgets for triggering .NET assembly load/execution. Offensive Security Free appsecbinary-securityexploit

BinaryMist 0 ( 0 ) A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software. Miscellaneous Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitybug-bountyc2cloud-security

Skyhook 0 ( 0 ) Skyhook facilitates obfuscated HTTP file transfers to bypass IDS detections, enhancing secure data exchange. Offensive Security Free appsecobfuscation

IronBee 0 ( 0 ) IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor. Application Security Free appsecweb-app-securitypythonflasksecurity-frameworkvulnerability-detection

MutableSecurity 0 ( 0 ) CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods. Miscellaneous Free appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure

YaraHunter 0 ( 0 ) YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securitycontainer-securitydockerfile-analysis

Needle 0 ( 0 ) An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection. Specialized Security Free iosmobile-securityappsecsecurity-assessment

SecLists 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers. Miscellaneous Free appsecbug-bountyfuzzingpentestsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

AuditJS 0 ( 0 ) Audits JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated package versions using OSS Index v3 REST API. Vulnerability Management Free appsecnpmyarnvulnerability-scanningpackage-manager

Hardentools 0 ( 0 ) Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security. Security Operations Free appsecbinary-securitywindowssecurity-hardeningsecurity-configuration

InsightAppSec 0 ( 0 ) Dynamic application security testing tool for identifying and fixing web application vulnerabilities. Application Security Commercial appsecapplication-securityweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanning

InsecureShop 0 ( 0 ) Android application for learning about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps and testing pentesting skills. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitypentestingmobile-security

CorsMe 0 ( 0 ) A tool to scan for CORS misconfigurations in web applications Application Security Free appsecsecurity-auditweb-app-securityvulnerability-detection

SigThief 0 ( 0 ) Stealing Signatures and Making One Invalid Signature at a Time. Offensive Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysispe-file

SharpAppLocker 0 ( 0 ) SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies. Endpoint Security Free appsecapplockercsharppowershellsystem-security

Macro_Pack 0 ( 0 ) Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments. Offensive Security Free appsecautomationpentestred-teamsecurity-researchsocial-engineering

FuzzDB 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing Vulnerability Management Free appsecattack-pathsbinary-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

lw-yara 0 ( 0 ) A Yara ruleset for detecting PHP shells and other webserver malware. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionphpweb-security

Bastille-Linux 0 ( 0 ) Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings. Miscellaneous Free appseccomplianceconfiguration-managementhardeningsecurity-auditsecurity-hardening

MagSpoof 0 ( 0 ) A credit card/magstripe spoofer that can emulate any magnetic stripe or credit card wirelessly. Offensive Security Free appsecbinary-security

Betterscan 0 ( 0 ) Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks. Application Security Free appseccompliancecloud-securitydependency-scanninginfrastructure-as-code

Vuldroid 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerable Android application demonstrating various security issues and vulnerabilities Vulnerability Management Free appsecappsec-toolvulnerable-appsecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Ripple 0 ( 0 ) A panic button app for triggering a ripple effect across apps responding to panic events Security Operations Free appsecincident-response

CustomProcessor 0 ( 0 ) A tool for creating custom policies for IEE policies Network Security Free appsec

AndroZoo 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results Malware Analysis Free appsecmalwareantivirusdatasetresearch

Rexsser 0 ( 0 ) A Burp plugin for identifying potential vulnerabilities in web applications Malware Analysis Free appsecbug-bountycvesecurity-researchvulnerability-scanningxss

Tplmap 0 ( 0 ) Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities. Malware Analysis Free appsecappsec-toolcode-injectionexploitvulnerability-exploitation

InvalidSign 0 ( 0 ) Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes. Security Operations Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishash-calculatormalware-detection

CORSy 0 ( 0 ) A simple command-line tool that scans a website for CORS misconfigurations Network Security Free appseccorsweb-app-security

Hackazon 0 ( 0 ) Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting. Application Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securitysql-injectionrestful-apimobile-security

Hooker 0 ( 0 ) An open-source project for dynamic analysis of Android applications using the Android Substrate framework. Specialized Security Free appsecdynamic-analysismobile-security

AppMon 0 ( 0 ) Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps. Application Security Free appsecfridamobile-securityios

RiskInDroid 0 ( 0 ) A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques. Specialized Security Free machine-learningreverse-engineeringpermissionsappsec

Hunter 0 ( 0 ) An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns. Threat Management Free appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit

Naxsi 0 ( 0 ) A third-party Nginx module that prevents common web attacks by reading a small subset of simple rules containing 99% of known patterns involved in website vulnerabilities. Application Security Free appsecnginxweb-securitysql-injectionxssweb-application-security

Glastopf Analytics 0 ( 0 ) A Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf. Honeypots Free appsechoneypotpythonweb-application-securityanalytics

MSBuildAPICaller 0 ( 0 ) A tool for interacting with the MSBuild API, enabling malicious activities and evading detection. Offensive Security Free appsecattack-platformblue-teampenetration-testingred-team

SmaliHook 0 ( 0 ) Original SmaliHook Java source for Android cracking and reversing. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securityreverse-engineeringsmali

GRFICS 0 ( 0 ) GRFICS is a graphical realism framework for industrial control simulations using Unity 3D game engine graphics to enhance ICS security training. Specialized Security Free appsecicsindustrial-control-systemssecurity-trainingsimulation

Aurasium 0 ( 0 ) Practical security policy enforcement for Android apps via bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitor. Specialized Security Free appsecapksignerjava

AppUse 0 ( 0 ) A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts. Offensive Security Free appseciosmobile-securitypenetration-testingpentestingsecurity-testing

Scumblr 0 ( 0 ) Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security. Security Operations Free appsecautomationsecurity-automationgithubdnssecurity-tools

mailspoof 0 ( 0 ) Scans SPF and DMARC records for issues that could allow email spoofing. Specialized Security Free appsecemail-securityspoofingosint

Forseti Security 0 ( 0 ) Community-driven collection of open source tools being archived with limited support. Miscellaneous Free appsecopen-sourcesecurity-toolscommunity-drivenarchive

Commix-Testbed 0 ( 0 ) A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities Vulnerability Management Free appsecapparmorappsec-testingbug-bountysecurity-testing

@fastify/helmet 0 ( 0 ) Important security headers for Fastify with granular control over application routes. Application Security Free appsecfastifysecurity-configurationweb-security

Phrack Magazine 0 ( 0 ) Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security. Offensive Security Free appsecarmassemblyexploithackingshellcode

GuardDog 0 ( 0 ) GuardDog is a CLI tool for identifying malicious PyPI and npm packages through heuristics and Semgrep rules. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securitypackage-securitysecurity-scanning

Obfuscapk 0 ( 0 ) A black-box obfuscation tool for Android apps with Android App Bundle support. Offensive Security Free appsecobfuscationapktoolsmali

OpenRASP 0 ( 0 ) OpenRASP directly integrates its protection engine into the application server by instrumentation, providing context-aware protection and detailed stack trace logging. Application Security Free appsecapplication-securityinstrumentationforensic-analysisweb-application-securitylinux

check-my-headers 0 ( 0 ) Fast and simple way to check any HTTP Headers Miscellaneous Free api-metadataappsechttp-headerssecurity-auditweb-security

Introspy-Android 0 ( 0 ) Introspy-Android is a blackbox tool for understanding Android app behavior and identifying security issues at runtime. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingmobile-security

Highlighter 0 ( 0 ) Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities. Digital Forensics Free appsecincident-responsesecurity-orchestrationthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting

YALIH YALIH 0 ( 0 ) A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques. Honeypots Free appsecblue-teamhoneypotlow-interactionmalware-detectionanomaly-detectionpattern-matchingyara

BleachBit 0 ( 0 ) BleachBit cleans files to free disk space and maintain privacy with various options and command line interface support. Data Protection and Cryptography Free appsecprivacymit-license

AppSweep 0 ( 0 ) An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues. Application Security Free appsecsecurity-testingvulnerability-detectionmobile-security

InvisibilityCloak 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection. Offensive Security Free appseccsharpobfuscationpost-exploitationred-teampenetration-testing

Darkarmour 0 ( 0 ) Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware. Offensive Security Free appsecmalwarepenetration-testingsecurity-researchwindows

libmsiecf 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse the Microsoft Internet Explorer Cache File format. Endpoint Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

PortSwigger 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture. Application Security Free appsecapp-securitybug-bountycompliancepenetration-testingweb-application-securityweb-security

FLARE-VM 0 ( 0 ) FLARE-VM is a collection of software installation scripts for Windows systems designed for setting up and maintaining a reverse engineering environment on a virtual machine. Malware Analysis Free appsecautomationreverse-engineeringwindowsvm

Appland Downloader 0 ( 0 ) Command-line tool for downloading APKs from Appland platform. Miscellaneous Free appsecnpm

FSquaDRA 0 ( 0 ) FSquaDRA is a tool for detection of repackaged Android applications based on Jaccard similarity computation over digests of files. Specialized Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detection

Websecurify 0 ( 0 ) Websecurify provides efficient ways to protect organizations with sophisticated technology and expert consultancy. Application Security Free appsecsecurity-audit

is-website-vulnerable 0 ( 0 ) Finds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries. Vulnerability Management Free appsecjavascriptvulnerability-scanningweb-securitynodejs

Aptoide 0 ( 0 ) Alternative marketplace for mobile applications with package ID metadata retrieval and APK download capabilities. Specialized Security Free appsecapkpackage-manager

@fastify/csrf-protection 0 ( 0 ) Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development. Application Security Free appsecapparmorcsrffastifysecurity

Terrascan 0 ( 0 ) Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms. Application Security Free appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning

diff-gui 0 ( 0 ) A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis. Application Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-toolfridamobile-security

EvilClippy 0 ( 0 ) A cross-platform tool for creating malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and anti-analysis features. Offensive Security Free appsecphishingred-teampenetration-testing

AzureGoat 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations. Application Security Free azureappsecweb-app-securityowasppenetration-testing

GAUNTLT 0 ( 0 ) GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool Miscellaneous Free appsecdevopssecurity-testingintegrationsecurity-tools

HAWK 0 ( 0 ) Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage. Malware Analysis Free appsecawsazurecloudcloud-securitygcpscanningyara

bWAPP 0 ( 0 ) A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Management Free appsecbug-bountyethical-hackingpenetration-testingphpweb-application-securityweb-security

SharpShooter 0 ( 0 ) A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code. Malware Analysis Free appseccsharpdotnetpayloadpayload-creationshellcode

CakeFuzzer 0 ( 0 ) Automated vulnerability discovery tool for Cake PHP framework with limited false positives. Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityfuzzerweb-app-security

Yara-Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules. Vulnerability Management Free appsecburp-suiteyarapythonscannerweb-security

CFGScanDroid 0 ( 0 ) Utility for comparing control flow graph signatures to Android methods with scanning capabilities for malicious applications. Application Security Free appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionscanner