Node.js Goof

Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits

Application Security
Free
appsecnodejsvulnerable-appdockeropen-redirectcode-injectionxsslocal-file-inclusiondirectory-traversalcommand-execution
AWVS

A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-assessmentweb-application-security
Vidoc Security

VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.

AI Security
appsecapparmorautomationcloud-securitycompliancedevsecopsinfosec
FDsploit

A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.

Offensive Security
appsecapparmorappsec-tooldirectory-traversalfile-inclusionfuzzingpenetration-testing
SQLi-Hunter

A tool for finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications

Malware Analysis
appsecappsec-toolsql-injectionvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security
Burp-LFI-tests

A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite.

Offensive Security
appsecappsec-testingburp-suitefuzzinglfilocal-file-inclusion
qsfuzz

A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
appsecfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security
BlackWidow

A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities

Network Security
appsecowasppenetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-app-securityosint
DOMdig

DOM XSS scanner for Single Page Applications

Malware Analysis
appsecappsec-toolxssxss-scanner
BurpJSLinkFinder

A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links

Application Security
appsecjavascriptsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
Nosey Parker

A command-line program for finding secrets and sensitive information in textual data and Git history.

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisgitsecurity-audit
Femida

Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite

Malware Analysis
appsecburp-suiteblind-xssxsssecurity-researchpenetration-testingpython
jaeles

Automated web application testing tool

Application Security
appsecweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testing
Param Miner

A tool for identifying and extracting parameters from HTTP requests and responses

Application Security
appsechttpsecurity-testingvulnerability-assessment
xssValidator

A Burp intruder extender for automating and validating XSS vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
appsecxssautomationvulnerability-scanning
CORStest

A simple CORS misconfiguration scanner

Network Security
appseccorsweb-app-security
Oralyzer

Open Redirection Analyzer

Application Security
appsecvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysecurity-researchdevsecops
parameth

A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications.

Application Security
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessment
off-by-slash

A Burp extension to detect alias traversal via NGINX misconfiguration at scale.

Network Security
appsecapparmornginxpenetration-testingsecurity-research
ESC

Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features

Malware Analysis
appsecsqlpenetration-testingred-team
ParamPamPam

A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications

Vulnerability Management
appsecapp-securityfuzzingsql-injectionxssweb-app-security
requests-racer

A Python library for exploiting race conditions in web apps

Offensive Security
appsecweb-app-securityweb-securityexploit
GadgetToJScript

A tool for generating .NET serialized gadgets for triggering .NET assembly load/execution.

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-securityexploit
BinaryMist

A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.

Miscellaneous
appsecapparmorbinary-securitybug-bountyc2cloud-security
Skyhook

Skyhook facilitates obfuscated HTTP file transfers to bypass IDS detections, enhancing secure data exchange.

Offensive Security
appsecobfuscation
IronBee

IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.

Application Security
appsecweb-app-securitypythonflasksecurity-frameworkvulnerability-detection
MutableSecurity

CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.

Miscellaneous
appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure
Certificate Expiry Monitor

Utility that exposes TLS certificate expiry as Prometheus metrics.

Miscellaneous
appsecdockertls
OWASP Bricks

Deliberately vulnerable web application for security professionals to practice attack techniques.

Vulnerability Management
appsecappsec-trainingvulnerable-appweb-app-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-training
Damn Vulnerable Web Services

An insecure web application with multiple vulnerable web service components for learning real-world web service vulnerabilities.

Application Security
appsecweb-app-securityvulnerable-apps
Falco Rules

A repository of pre-defined detections for security threats and abnormal behaviors in Falco.

Network Security
appsecauditingcompliancecontainer-securitysyscalls
YaraHunter

YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware.

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securitycontainer-securitydockerfile-analysis
Needle

An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection.

Specialized Security
iosmobile-securityappsecsecurity-assessment
SecLists

A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers.

Miscellaneous
appsecbug-bountyfuzzingpentestsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
Android Application Analyzer

A tool for analyzing Android applications in local storage with various functionalities.

Specialized Security
appsecfile-analysislog-analysissensitive-datareverse-engineering
AuditJS

Audits JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated package versions using OSS Index v3 REST API.

Vulnerability Management
appsecnpmyarnvulnerability-scanningpackage-manager
Hardentools

Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security.

Security Operations
appsecbinary-securitywindowssecurity-hardeningsecurity-configuration
x8

Hidden parameters discovery suite

Offensive Security
appsecapparmorappsecuritybug-bountyexploitpenetration-testing
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening

AMDH is an Android tool for automating scanning, hardening system settings, detecting malware, and protecting privacy.

Specialized Security
appsecapp-securitybinary-securitymobile-securitymalware-detectionstatic-analysis
InsightAppSec

Dynamic application security testing tool for identifying and fixing web application vulnerabilities.

Application Security
appsecapplication-securityweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanning
InsecureShop

Android application for learning about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps and testing pentesting skills.

Specialized Security
appsecapp-securitypentestingmobile-security
CorsMe

A tool to scan for CORS misconfigurations in web applications

Application Security
appsecsecurity-auditweb-app-securityvulnerability-detection
WebGoat

A deliberately insecure web application for teaching web application security lessons maintained by OWASP.

Training and Resources
appsecappsec-trainingowaspweb-app-securitypenetration-testing
Google Play Unofficial Python API

Unofficial Python API for searching, browsing, and downloading Android apps from Google Play.

Miscellaneous
appsecgoogle-playpython
OVAA (Oversecured Vulnerable Android App)

Aggregates known Android security vulnerabilities with detailed examples and analysis.

Specialized Security
appsecvulnerabilityfile-access
SigThief

Stealing Signatures and Making One Invalid Signature at a Time.

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysispe-file
Contagio Mobile

A collection of Android Fakebank and Tizi samples for analyzing spyware on Android devices.

Malware Analysis
appsecapparmorbinary-securitymobile-securitysocial-engineering
SharpAppLocker

SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies.

Endpoint Security
appsecapplockercsharppowershellsystem-security
Macro_Pack

Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments.

Offensive Security
appsecautomationpentestred-teamsecurity-researchsocial-engineering
FuzzDB

A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing

Vulnerability Management
appsecattack-pathsbinary-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
Crypto Drainer Attack

A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.

Data Protection and Cryptography
appseccryptographycybersecuritydata-securitydecryption
lw-yara

A Yara ruleset for detecting PHP shells and other webserver malware.

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionphpweb-security
Bastille-Linux

Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings.

Miscellaneous
appseccomplianceconfiguration-managementhardeningsecurity-auditsecurity-hardening
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation

A framework for exploiting Android-based devices and applications

Offensive Security
appsecapp-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-research

OWASP SamuraiWTF

The best security training environment for Developers and AppSec Professionals.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecappsec-traininglinuxsecurity-trainingowaspvagrant
MagSpoof

A credit card/magstripe spoofer that can emulate any magnetic stripe or credit card wirelessly.

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-security
Betterscan

Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.

Application Security
appseccompliancecloud-securitydependency-scanninginfrastructure-as-code
Vuldroid

A vulnerable Android application demonstrating various security issues and vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
appsecappsec-toolvulnerable-appsecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Bearer CLI

Static application security testing (SAST) tool for scanning source code against security and privacy risks.

Application Security
appsecsaststatic-analysissecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningcode-security
Ripple

A panic button app for triggering a ripple effect across apps responding to panic events

Security Operations
appsecincident-response
CustomProcessor

A tool for creating custom policies for IEE policies

Network Security
appsec

AndroZoo

A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecmalwareantivirusdatasetresearch
Rexsser

A Burp plugin for identifying potential vulnerabilities in web applications

Malware Analysis
appsecbug-bountycvesecurity-researchvulnerability-scanningxss
Tplmap

Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
appsecappsec-toolcode-injectionexploitvulnerability-exploitation
InvalidSign

Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.

Security Operations
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishash-calculatormalware-detection

ComDroid

A technology-focused blog discussing innovations in painting and the importance of expert painters.

Blogs and News
Free
appsecautomationcloud-securitycompliancecybersecurity
CORSy

A simple command-line tool that scans a website for CORS misconfigurations

Network Security
appseccorsweb-app-security
App-Ray

App-Ray offers comprehensive security analysis and compliance solutions for mobile applications.

Application Security
appseccompliancedevopsfuzzingmobile-securitynetwork-securitysdksecurity-testingvulnerability-analysis
Hackazon

Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.

Application Security
appsecapparmorappsec-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securitysql-injectionrestful-apimobile-security
MCIR

A framework for building code injection vulnerability testbeds

Vulnerability Management
appsecappsec-testingcode-injectionvulnerability-testingsecurity-testing
snync

Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.

Application Security
appsecapparmorappsecdependency-managementdependency-scanningdevsecopsnpmpackage-managementsecurity-audit

OWASP AppSec Europe '16

The OWASP AppSec Europe '16 Conference is a leading gathering in web application security, featuring keynote speakers and in-depth trainings in application security topics.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecconferenceowaspsecurity-conferenceweb-application-security
Android App Security Checklist

A comprehensive checklist for securing Android apps

Specialized Security
appsecmobile-securityowaspsecurity-testing
Hooker

An open-source project for dynamic analysis of Android applications using the Android Substrate framework.

Specialized Security
appsecdynamic-analysismobile-security
AppMon

Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps.

Application Security
appsecfridamobile-securityios
Yara Mode for GNU Emacs

Yara mode for GNU Emacs to edit Yara related files

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dump
Sabotage: Code added to popular NPM package wiped files in Russia and Belarus

A developer added malicious code to a popular open-source package, wiping files on computers in Russia and Belarus as a protest.

Malware Analysis
appsecbug-bountyopen-sourcesecurity-vulnerabilitysoftware-security
RiskInDroid

A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques.

Specialized Security
machine-learningreverse-engineeringpermissionsappsec
gVisor

gVisor is an application kernel that provides isolation for running sandboxed containers.

Cloud and Container Security
appseccontainer-securitydockerkuberneteslinuxruntime-security
Hunter

An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.

Threat Management
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit
SIFT

Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.

Security Operations
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevopsdevsecops
AMT Honeypot

A honeypot for Intel's AMT Firmware Vulnerability CVE-2017-5689

Honeypots
appsecbinary-securityfirmware-analysisiot-security
Naxsi

A third-party Nginx module that prevents common web attacks by reading a small subset of simple rules containing 99% of known patterns involved in website vulnerabilities.

Application Security
appsecnginxweb-securitysql-injectionxssweb-application-security
Java Vulnerable

A vulnerable web application for learning about web application vulnerabilities and writing secure code.

Training and Resources
appsecweb-app-securityvulnerable-appsjavadockervirtual-machine
Glastopf Analytics

A Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf.

Honeypots
appsechoneypotpythonweb-application-securityanalytics
Dependency Combobulator

Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.

Application Security
appsecdependency-managementsecurity-auditpentestingsecurity-toolvulnerability-detection
MSBuildAPICaller

A tool for interacting with the MSBuild API, enabling malicious activities and evading detection.

Offensive Security
appsecattack-platformblue-teampenetration-testingred-team
Sandia Cyber Omni Tracker (SCOT)

A cybersecurity tool with online demo, mailing list, and multiple installation methods.

Threat Management
appseccybersecurityinfosecsecurity-tool
SmaliHook

Original SmaliHook Java source for Android cracking and reversing.

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securityreverse-engineeringsmali
GRFICS

GRFICS is a graphical realism framework for industrial control simulations using Unity 3D game engine graphics to enhance ICS security training.

Specialized Security
appsecicsindustrial-control-systemssecurity-trainingsimulation
Securibench Micro

A series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer

Vulnerability Management
appsecapparmorappsec-testingsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testing
LAMPSecurity Training

A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.

Training and Resources
appsecvulnerable-applicationsvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-traininglinuxapachephpmysqlsecurity-testing
Aurasium

Practical security policy enforcement for Android apps via bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitor.

Specialized Security
appsecapksignerjava
Quick Android Review Kit

A tool for detecting and exploiting Android application vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-exploitationproof-of-concept

OWASP Application Security Wiki

A comprehensive online resource for application security knowledge

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapplication-securitythreat-modelingowasp
AppUse

A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.

Offensive Security
appseciosmobile-securitypenetration-testingpentestingsecurity-testing
Scumblr

Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security.

Security Operations
appsecautomationsecurity-automationgithubdnssecurity-tools
DroidRA

Instrumentation-based approach for resolving reflective calls in Android apps.

Application Security
appsecbinary-securityinstrumentationjavasecurity-analysis
mailspoof

Scans SPF and DMARC records for issues that could allow email spoofing.

Specialized Security
appsecemail-securityspoofingosint
Forseti Security

Community-driven collection of open source tools being archived with limited support.

Miscellaneous
appsecopen-sourcesecurity-toolscommunity-drivenarchive
Commix-Testbed

A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities

Vulnerability Management
appsecapparmorappsec-testingbug-bountysecurity-testing
Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA)

A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.

Application Security
appsecphpmysqlsql-injectionssrffile-inclusioncsrfcryptography
@fastify/helmet

Important security headers for Fastify with granular control over application routes.

Application Security
appsecfastifysecurity-configurationweb-security
AndroBugs Framework

Android vulnerability analysis system with efficient scanning and high accuracy.

Specialized Security
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-analysisvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testing

Phrack Magazine

Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecarmassemblyexploithackingshellcode
GuardDog

GuardDog is a CLI tool for identifying malicious PyPI and npm packages through heuristics and Semgrep rules.

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securitypackage-securitysecurity-scanning
Obfuscapk

A black-box obfuscation tool for Android apps with Android App Bundle support.

Offensive Security
appsecobfuscationapktoolsmali

Applied Crypto Hardening: bettercrypto.org

A comprehensive guide for implementing best practices in cybersecurity across various systems.

Miscellaneous
Free
appseccryptographyhardeningsecurity-guidelinessystem-security
Cybersecurity Evaluation Tool (CSET)

CSET is a free software tool for identifying vulnerabilities in enterprise and industrial control cyber systems.

Vulnerability Management
appseccompliancecybersecurityvulnerability-assessment
Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs

Enhances the reading experience of smali code in Emacs.

Miscellaneous
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysissmalisecurity-toolsbinary-conversion
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner

A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.

Application Security
appsecappsec-testingintegrationjenkinsdockervulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-management
Nessus Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive guide to Nessus, a vulnerability scanner, covering data directories, binary directories, logs directories, plugin directories, advanced settings, API, and good practices.

Training and Resources
appsecvulnerability-scanningscannerpluginsecurity-testing
OpenRASP

OpenRASP directly integrates its protection engine into the application server by instrumentation, providing context-aware protection and detailed stack trace logging.

Application Security
appsecapplication-securityinstrumentationforensic-analysisweb-application-securitylinux
check-my-headers

Fast and simple way to check any HTTP Headers

Miscellaneous
api-metadataappsechttp-headerssecurity-auditweb-security
Introspy-Android

Introspy-Android is a blackbox tool for understanding Android app behavior and identifying security issues at runtime.

Specialized Security
appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingmobile-security
Highlighter

Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.

Digital Forensics
appsecincident-responsesecurity-orchestrationthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
YALIH YALIH

A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.

Honeypots
appsecblue-teamhoneypotlow-interactionmalware-detectionanomaly-detectionpattern-matchingyara
BleachBit

BleachBit cleans files to free disk space and maintain privacy with various options and command line interface support.

Data Protection and Cryptography
appsecprivacymit-license
Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List

Repository documenting common techniques to bypass AppLocker with verified, unverified, and generic bypasses.

IAM & Credential Management
appsecapplockerbypassdllpowershellsecurity

AppSweep

An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues.

Application Security
Free
appsecsecurity-testingvulnerability-detectionmobile-security
InvisibilityCloak

A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection.

Offensive Security
appseccsharpobfuscationpost-exploitationred-teampenetration-testing
Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution

Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingcybersecurityinfosecsecurity-tools
Darkarmour

Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware.

Offensive Security
appsecmalwarepenetration-testingsecurity-researchwindows
libmsiecf

A library to access and parse the Microsoft Internet Explorer Cache File format.

Endpoint Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
Nuxt Security

Automatically configure your app to follow OWASP security patterns and principles with Nuxt Security module.

Security Operations
appseccspcorscsrfhttp-headersmiddleware
PortSwigger

A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.

Application Security
appsecapp-securitybug-bountycompliancepenetration-testingweb-application-securityweb-security
0xf.at Hackits

Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.

Training and Resources
appsecbug-bountychallenge
FLARE-VM

FLARE-VM is a collection of software installation scripts for Windows systems designed for setting up and maintaining a reverse engineering environment on a virtual machine.

Malware Analysis
appsecautomationreverse-engineeringwindowsvm
App Detonator

A tool for dynamic analysis of mobile applications in a controlled environment.

Application Security
appsecmobile-securitydynamic-analysismalware-detectionvulnerability-detection
Payloads All The Things

A list of useful payloads and bypasses for Web Application Security.

Offensive Security
appsecappsec-toolweb-application-securitydns-rebindingblind-xssrebindingxss-scannerjwtjwt-security
Appland Downloader

Command-line tool for downloading APKs from Appland platform.

Miscellaneous
appsecnpm
FSquaDRA

FSquaDRA is a tool for detection of repackaged Android applications based on Jaccard similarity computation over digests of files.

Specialized Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detection

Websecurify

Websecurify provides efficient ways to protect organizations with sophisticated technology and expert consultancy.

Application Security
Free
appsecsecurity-audit
is-website-vulnerable

Finds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries.

Vulnerability Management
appsecjavascriptvulnerability-scanningweb-securitynodejs
Aptoide

Alternative marketplace for mobile applications with package ID metadata retrieval and APK download capabilities.

Specialized Security
appsecapkpackage-manager
@fastify/csrf-protection

Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development.

Application Security
appsecapparmorcsrffastifysecurity
Yara4Pentesters

A set of YARA rules for identifying files containing sensitive information

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisforensic-analysisincident-responsepentestingyara
CuckooDroid

Automated Android Malware Analysis tool

Malware Analysis
appsecapp-securitymobile-security

TaintDroid

Realtime privacy monitoring service for smartphones that analyzes how apps handle private information.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
appsecmobile-securityprivacy
Terrascan

Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.

Application Security
appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning
diff-gui

A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis.

Application Security
appsecapparmorappsec-toolfridamobile-security
bohops Leveraging INF-SCT Fetch & Execute Techniques For Bypass, Evasion, & Persistence

A blog post discussing INF-SCT fetch and execute techniques for bypass, evasion, and persistence

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-security
Hacksplaining

Comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code.

Training and Resources
appsecapparmorappsecapplication-securitybug-bountycompliance
N-Stalker

A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks.

Application Security
appsecdevsecopsvulnerability-scanningweb-securityxsssql-injection
CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator

CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator is a Windows-based application for workflow automation and security response.

Security Operations
appsecautomationcase-managementwindowsdotnet
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA)

iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.

Vulnerability Management
appseciospenetration-testingvulnerabilitymobile-security
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demo Site

A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, featuring intentionally vulnerable PHP code to test web application security.

Vulnerability Management
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysql-injectionxss
SQLite SQL Injection Cheat Sheet

Comprehensive cheat sheet for SQLite SQL injection techniques and payloads.

Training and Resources
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisfile-patchingsql-injection
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner

A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securitysql-injectionxss
Mobile Audit

SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.

Application Security
appsecapksdockermalware-analysissastsecurity-testing
EvilClippy

A cross-platform tool for creating malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and anti-analysis features.

Offensive Security
appsecphishingred-teampenetration-testing
AzureGoat

A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations.

Application Security
azureappsecweb-app-securityowasppenetration-testing

GAUNTLT

GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecdevopssecurity-testingintegrationsecurity-tools

Active Directory Security

A comprehensive resource for securing Active Directory, including attack methods and effective defenses.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
appsecattack-pathsblue-teampowershellsecurity-audit
findcrypt-yara

IDA Pro plugin for finding crypto constants

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securitycryptoida-proyara
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA)

A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.

Application Security
appsecappsec-testingdvwaphpmysqlweb-app-securityvulnerable-apps
HAWK

Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage.

Malware Analysis
appsecawsazurecloudcloud-securitygcpscanningyara
damnvulnerable.me

A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs

Application Security
appsecbug-bountycsrfpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-securityxss
bWAPP

A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
appsecbug-bountyethical-hackingpenetration-testingphpweb-application-securityweb-security
SharpShooter

A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code.

Malware Analysis
appseccsharpdotnetpayloadpayload-creationshellcode
Yasuo

A ruby script that scans for vulnerable 3rd-party web applications

Vulnerability Management
appsecappsec-toolvulnerability-scanningweb-application-securityred-teampenetration-testing
w3af

Open source web application security scanner with 200+ vulnerability identification capabilities.

Vulnerability Management
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securityweb-application-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-scanning
CakeFuzzer

Automated vulnerability discovery tool for Cake PHP framework with limited false positives.

Vulnerability Management
appsecapp-securityfuzzerweb-app-security
University of Pisa Classroom Reservation System

A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.

Miscellaneous
appsecautomationcloud-securitycompliancecybersecuritydata-securityinfrastructuresecurity-automation
Yara-Scanner

Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules.

Vulnerability Management
appsecburp-suiteyarapythonscannerweb-security
Hacker101

Free online class for web security and hacking

Training and Resources
appsecctfhackinginfoseclearning
CFGScanDroid

Utility for comparing control flow graph signatures to Android methods with scanning capabilities for malicious applications.

Application Security
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionscanner
ConDroid

ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis.

Application Security
appsecautomationdynamic-analysismobile-securitytesting
Softrace