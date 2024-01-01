lateral-movement

10 tools and resources

Abusing the COM Registry Structure: CLSID, LocalServer32, & InprocServer32

Malware Analysis
lateral-movementevasionpersistence
Abusing DCOM For Yet Another Lateral Movement Technique

An exploration of a new method to abuse DCOM for remote payload execution and lateral movement.

Offensive Security
lateral-movementwindows-security
Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2)

A report on detecting lateral movement through tracking event logs, updated to include analysis of various tools and commands used by attackers.

Security Operations
incident-responselateral-movementlog-analysisfile-analysissecurity-analysis
shad0w

A post-exploitation framework designed to operate covertly on heavily monitored environments.

Offensive Security
post-exploitationred-teampenetration-testinglateral-movementprivilege-escalation
Applied Incident Response

A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.

Training and Resources
incident-responsemitre-attackthreat-intelligencetriagelog-analysismalware-analysislateral-movementthreat-hunting
Falco Ruleset Bypass Techniques Research Project

Research project on bypassing default Falco ruleset with Dockerfile for sshayb/fuber:latest image.

Training and Resources
bypassprivilege-escalationlateral-movementdocker
Abusing Exported Functions and Exposed DCOM Interfaces for Pass-Thru Command Execution and Lateral Movement

A blog post about abusing exported functions and exposed DCOM interfaces for pass-thru command execution and lateral movement

Offensive Security
exploitlateral-movement
Active Directory Exploitation Cheat Sheet

Cheat sheet with common enumeration and attack methods for Windows Active Directory.

Training and Resources
enumerationwindowslateral-movementpowershell
TeamTNT Targeting AWS, Alibaba

TeamTNT is modifying its malicious shell scripts after they were made public by security researchers.

Malware Analysis
malwarepersistencelateral-movementcloud-security
PoshC2

A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.

Offensive Security
c2proxypenetration-testingred-teampost-exploitationlateral-movementpayloads