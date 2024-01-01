10 tools and resources
Abusing the COM Registry Structure: CLSID, LocalServer32, & InprocServer32
An exploration of a new method to abuse DCOM for remote payload execution and lateral movement.
A report on detecting lateral movement through tracking event logs, updated to include analysis of various tools and commands used by attackers.
A post-exploitation framework designed to operate covertly on heavily monitored environments.
A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.
Research project on bypassing default Falco ruleset with Dockerfile for sshayb/fuber:latest image.
A blog post about abusing exported functions and exposed DCOM interfaces for pass-thru command execution and lateral movement
Cheat sheet with common enumeration and attack methods for Windows Active Directory.
TeamTNT is modifying its malicious shell scripts after they were made public by security researchers.
A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.