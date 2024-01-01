6 tools and resources
An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities
AWS Scout2 is a security tool for AWS administrators to assess their environment's security posture.
HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.
Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.
A security tool that monitors AWS objects for ownership attribution, detects domain hijacking, and verifies security services.
Platform for the latest threat intelligence information