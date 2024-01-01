security-posture

6 tools and resources

NEW

Sn1per Logo

Sn1per

0 (0)

An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
attack-surfacevulnerability-scanningasset-discoverysecurity-posture
AWS Scout2 Logo

AWS Scout2

0 (0)

AWS Scout2 is a security tool for AWS administrators to assess their environment's security posture.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awssecurity-auditsecurity-postureattack-surfacecloud-securitycompliance
HoneyDB Logo

HoneyDB

0 (0)

HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.

Threat Management
Free
honeypotthreat-intelligencethreat-detectionincident-responsesecurity-posturethreat-huntingsecurity-tools
Cisco Secure Endpoint Logo

Cisco Secure Endpoint

0 (0)

Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitycloud-nativeendpoint-detection-and-responsexdrthreat-huntingsecurity-posture
Cloud Inquisitor Logo

Cloud Inquisitor

0 (0)

A security tool that monitors AWS objects for ownership attribution, detects domain hijacking, and verifies security services.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securityiamsecurity-posturecloudtrail
ThreatNote Logo

ThreatNote

0 (0)

Platform for the latest threat intelligence information

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecybersecuritythreat-analysisvulnerability-managementsecurity-posture