mXtract 0 ( 0 ) mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities. Digital Forensics Free memory-analysispenetration-testingregexmemory-dumping

Fridump 0 ( 0 ) Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms. Digital Forensics Free memory-dumpingfridapenetration-testingmemory-analysisbinary-security

MimiPenguin 2.0 0 ( 0 ) A tool to dump login passwords from Linux desktop users, leveraging cleartext credentials in memory. Offensive Security Free linuxmemory-dumping

mem 0 ( 0 ) Tool used for dumping memory from Android devices with root access requirement and forensic soundness considerations. Digital Forensics Free memory-dumpingforensic-analysis