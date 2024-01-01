5 tools and resources
mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities.
Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms.
A tool to dump login passwords from Linux desktop users, leveraging cleartext credentials in memory.
Tool used for dumping memory from Android devices with root access requirement and forensic soundness considerations.
Automated collection tool for incident response triage in Windows systems.