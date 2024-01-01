memory-dumping

mXtract

mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-analysispenetration-testingregexmemory-dumping
Fridump

Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-dumpingfridapenetration-testingmemory-analysisbinary-security
MimiPenguin 2.0

A tool to dump login passwords from Linux desktop users, leveraging cleartext credentials in memory.

Offensive Security
Free
linuxmemory-dumping
mem

Tool used for dumping memory from Android devices with root access requirement and forensic soundness considerations.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-dumpingforensic-analysis
IRTriage

Automated collection tool for incident response triage in Windows systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responseforensic-analysiswindowsmemory-dumping