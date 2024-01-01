log-analysis

MasterParser

MasterParser

0 (0)

A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responselinuxlog-analysissecurity-incident-response
SANS Internet Storm Center

SANS Internet Storm Center

0 (0)

A collaborative platform that gathers and analyzes security data to help professionals identify and mitigate cyber threats.

Blogs and News
Free
firewalllog-analysissecurity-communitysecurity-professionalsnetwork-security
gohoney

gohoney

0 (0)

SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins.

Honeypots
Free
sshlog-analysissecurity-testing
bro-osquery-module

bro-osquery-module

0 (0)

A module for loading Bro logs as tables in Osquery

Network Security
Free
osquerybrolog-analysis
LastActivityView

LastActivityView

0 (0)

A tool that collects and displays user activity and system events on a Windows system.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
windowslog-analysis
Android Application Analyzer

Android Application Analyzer

0 (0)

A tool for analyzing Android applications in local storage with various functionalities.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecfile-analysislog-analysissensitive-datareverse-engineering
Log Parser Lizard

Log Parser Lizard

0 (0)

A dynamic GUI for advanced log analysis, allowing users to execute SQL queries on structured log data.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-analysissqlguilog-parsingsecurity-audit
LORG

LORG

0 (0)

A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
httplog-analysisforensicssecurity-analysismachine-learningsignature-based-detection
Google Cloud Incident Response Cheat Sheet

Google Cloud Incident Response Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.

Training and Resources
Free
cloud-securityincident-responsethreat-huntinglog-analysiscloud-forensicsgcp
Logdissect

Logdissect

0 (0)

Logdissect is a CLI utility and Python library for analyzing log files and other data.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-analysislog-parsingcli-toolpython-library
usbrip

usbrip

0 (0)

A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsusblinuxlog-analysiscommand-line-toolfile-analysis
Hudinx

Hudinx

0 (0)

Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionlog-analysissecurity-monitoring

Public Security Log Sharing Site by Dr. Anton Chuvakin

0 (0)

A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-analysisincident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-information-and-event-management
Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2)

Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2)

0 (0)

A report on detecting lateral movement through tracking event logs, updated to include analysis of various tools and commands used by attackers.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responselateral-movementlog-analysisfile-analysissecurity-analysis
Event Query Language (EQL)

Event Query Language (EQL)

0 (0)

Browse a library of EQL analytics now natively integrated in Elasticsearch.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
elasticsearchsecurity-analyticslog-analysissecurity-information-and-event-management
Zircolite

Zircolite

0 (0)

Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-analysispythonsecurity-tool
SSHoney

SSHoney

0 (0)

SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotlog-analysis

httpry

0 (0)

A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis.

Network Security
Free
network-securitylog-analysisnetwork-monitoringsecurity-audit
zeek2es.py

zeek2es.py

0 (0)

Python application to translate Zeek logs into ElasticSearch's bulk load JSON format with detailed instructions and features.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
zeeklog-analysisdata-ingestion
ElastAlert

ElastAlert

0 (0)

ElastAlert is a framework for alerting on anomalies in Elasticsearch data.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
anomaly-detectionelasticsearchlog-analysissecurity-monitoring
Splunk Boss of the SOC

Splunk Boss of the SOC

0 (0)

Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills.

Training and Resources
Free
blue-teamctflog-analysisincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-competition
Kojoney

Kojoney

0 (0)

A honeypot for the SSH Service

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshsecurity-testingincident-responselog-analysis
RITA (Real Intelligence Threat Analytics)

RITA (Real Intelligence Threat Analytics)

0 (0)

Open source framework for network traffic analysis with advanced features.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytraffic-analysiszeeklog-analysis
Intelligent HoneyNet Dashboard

Intelligent HoneyNet Dashboard

0 (0)

A comprehensive dashboard for managing and monitoring honeypots with detailed information on attack attempts and connections.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-monitoringlog-analysisflaskkibana
BW-Pot

BW-Pot

0 (0)

A highly interactive honeypot for observing access from attackers by building easily targeted and compromised web applications, forwarding logs to Google BigQuery for accumulation and visualization.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotweb-application-securitylog-analysisdockercloud-security
Applied Incident Response

Applied Incident Response

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsemitre-attackthreat-intelligencetriagelog-analysismalware-analysislateral-movementthreat-hunting
Megatron

Megatron

0 (0)

A System for Abuse- and Incident Handling with log file analysis capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responselog-analysisincident-handlinglog-parsing
LogSlash

LogSlash

0 (0)

A method for log volume reduction without losing analytical capability.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-analysislog-aggregationlog-management
Matano Open Source Security Data Lake

Matano Open Source Security Data Lake

0 (0)

Open source security data lake for AWS with real-time log normalization and Detection-as-Code capabilities.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
cloud-securityawssecurity-operationslog-analysis
HpfeedsHoneyGraph

HpfeedsHoneyGraph

0 (0)

A visualization app for hpfeeds logs.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
hpfeedsvisualizationcybersecuritylog-analysisdata-visualization
GrokEVT

GrokEVT

0 (0)

GrokEVT is a tool for reading Windows event log files and converting them to a human-readable format.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
windowsevent-loglog-analysispythonscripting
iRET

iRET

0 (0)

iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.

Specialized Security
Free
iosreverse-engineeringpenetration-testingbinary-analysissqlitelog-analysis
OSSEC

OSSEC

0 (0)

OSSEC is a versatile HIDS known for its powerful log analysis and intrusion detection capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Free
log-analysis
Open Source Security Events Metadata (OSSEM)

Open Source Security Events Metadata (OSSEM)

0 (0)

A community-led project focused on standardizing security event logs.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-analysissecurity-incident-responseincident-responsesecurity-information-and-event-management
cowrie2neo

cowrie2neo

0 (0)

Parse Cowrie honeypot logs into a Neo4j database.

Honeypots
Free
cowriehoneypotneo4jlog-analysisdata-visualizationcybersecurity
StreamAlert

StreamAlert

0 (0)

Serverless, real-time data analysis framework for incident detection and response.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
incident-responselog-analysislog-collectionrule-engine
Telnetlogger

Telnetlogger

0 (0)

A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet

Network Security
Free
binary-securitynetwork-securitybotnettelnetpassword-crackinglog-analysis
Blauhaunt

Blauhaunt

0 (0)

A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntinglog-analysissecurity-incident-responsedfir
aws-logsearch

aws-logsearch

0 (0)

Search AWS CloudWatch logs on the command line with aws-sdk-for-go.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
awscloudwatchcommand-line-toollog-analysis
Shockpot-Frontend

Shockpot-Frontend

0 (0)

A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.

Honeypots
Free
appsecauditingcompliancecybersecurityhoneytrapincident-responselog-analysismonitoringpenetration-testing
PHPsploit

PHPsploit

0 (0)

Full-featured C2 framework for stealthy communication and control on web servers.

Offensive Security
Free
c2phpweb-serverhttp-headersbackdoorprivilege-escalationlog-analysis
Honeyd Tools

Honeyd Tools

0 (0)

A collection of tools that can be used with Honeyd for data analysis or other purposes

Honeypots
Free
network-topologyscannerlog-analysis
Cowralyze

Cowralyze

0 (0)

A Command Line Map-Reduce tool for analyzing cowrie log files over time and creating visualizations and statistics.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
cowrielog-analysiscommand-line-toolvisualizationstatistics
honeyssh

honeyssh

0 (0)

Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks.

Honeypots
Free
sshbrute-forcehoney-potlog-analysissecurity-monitoringgo
Graylog

Graylog

0 (0)

Graylog offers advanced log management and SIEM capabilities to enhance security and compliance across various industries.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-aggregationlog-analysislog-managementsiemsecurity-information-and-event-managementincident-response
msticpy

msticpy

0 (0)

msticpy is a library for InfoSec investigation and hunting in Jupyter Notebooks with extensive functionality for log data analysis, threat intelligence enrichment, and visualization.

Threat Management
Free
infoseclog-analysisthreat-intelligenceazureiot