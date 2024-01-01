NEW

MasterParser 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responselinuxlog-analysissecurity-incident-response

gohoney 0 ( 0 ) SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins. Honeypots Free sshlog-analysissecurity-testing

bro-osquery-module 0 ( 0 ) A module for loading Bro logs as tables in Osquery Network Security Free osquerybrolog-analysis

LastActivityView 0 ( 0 ) A tool that collects and displays user activity and system events on a Windows system. SIEM and Log Management Free windowslog-analysis

usbrip 0 ( 0 ) A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines. Digital Forensics Free forensicsusblinuxlog-analysiscommand-line-toolfile-analysis

Hudinx 0 ( 0 ) Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionlog-analysissecurity-monitoring

SSHoney 0 ( 0 ) SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotlog-analysis

httpry 0 ( 0 ) A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis. Network Security Free network-securitylog-analysisnetwork-monitoringsecurity-audit

Kojoney 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot for the SSH Service Honeypots Free honeypotsshsecurity-testingincident-responselog-analysis

Intelligent HoneyNet Dashboard 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive dashboard for managing and monitoring honeypots with detailed information on attack attempts and connections. Honeypots Free honeypotsecurity-monitoringlog-analysisflaskkibana

BW-Pot 0 ( 0 ) A highly interactive honeypot for observing access from attackers by building easily targeted and compromised web applications, forwarding logs to Google BigQuery for accumulation and visualization. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-application-securitylog-analysisdockercloud-security

Megatron 0 ( 0 ) A System for Abuse- and Incident Handling with log file analysis capabilities. Security Operations Free incident-responselog-analysisincident-handlinglog-parsing

iRET 0 ( 0 ) iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing. Specialized Security Free iosreverse-engineeringpenetration-testingbinary-analysissqlitelog-analysis

OSSEC 0 ( 0 ) OSSEC is a versatile HIDS known for its powerful log analysis and intrusion detection capabilities. Endpoint Security Free log-analysis

cowrie2neo 0 ( 0 ) Parse Cowrie honeypot logs into a Neo4j database. Honeypots Free cowriehoneypotneo4jlog-analysisdata-visualizationcybersecurity

Telnetlogger 0 ( 0 ) A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet Network Security Free binary-securitynetwork-securitybotnettelnetpassword-crackinglog-analysis

Shockpot-Frontend 0 ( 0 ) A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries. Honeypots Free appsecauditingcompliancecybersecurityhoneytrapincident-responselog-analysismonitoringpenetration-testing

Honeyd Tools 0 ( 0 ) A collection of tools that can be used with Honeyd for data analysis or other purposes Honeypots Free network-topologyscannerlog-analysis

honeyssh 0 ( 0 ) Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks. Honeypots Free sshbrute-forcehoney-potlog-analysissecurity-monitoringgo