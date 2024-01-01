A database of Tor exit nodes with their corresponding IP addresses and timestamps.
APT-Hunter is a Threat Hunting tool for Windows event logs which made by purple team mindset to detect APT movements hidden in the sea of Windows event logs to decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity. APT-Hunter uses pre-defined detection rules and focuses on statistics to uncover abnormalities which is very effective in compromise assessment. The output produced with a timeline that can be analyzed directly from Excel, Timeline Explorer, Timesketch, etc... Full information about the tool and how it's used in this article: introducing-apt-hunter-threat-hunting-tool-using-windows-event-log New Release Info: APT-HUNTER V3.0: Rebuilt with Multiprocessing and new cool features Author Twitter: @ahmed_khlief Linkedin: Ahmed Khlief Download APT-Hunter: Download the latest stable version of APT-Hunter with compiled binaries from Releases page. How to Use APT-Hunter: APT-Hunter built using python3 so in order to use the tool you need to install the required libraries. python3 -m pip install -r requirements.txt APT-Hunter is easy to use, you just use the argument -h to print help to see the options needed. python3 APT-Hunter.py -h Examples: Analyzing EVTX files, you can use the following command: python3 APT-Hunter.py -e <path_to_evt_file>
Stixview is a JS library for embeddable interactive STIX2 graphs, aiming to bridge the gap between CTI stories and structured CTI snapshots.
Repository of Yara signatures for detecting targeted attacks on civil society organizations
Tools to export data from MISP MySQL database for post-incident analysis and correlation.
HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.
VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.