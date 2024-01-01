debugging

30 tools and resources

NEW

Radare2 Logo

Radare2

0 (0)

A powerful reverse engineering framework

Digital Forensics
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdebuggingforensicssecurity
Rizin Logo

Rizin

0 (0)

A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness

Digital Forensics
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdisassemblydebuggingforensic-toolscriptingpythonrubyrustgo
httpscreenshot Logo

httpscreenshot

0 (0)

A simple tool to take screenshots of HTTPS websites

Network Security
Free
httpscurltestingdebugging
netsniff-ng toolkit Logo

netsniff-ng toolkit

0 (0)

netsniff-ng is a free Linux networking toolkit with zero-copy mechanisms for network development, analysis, and auditing.

Network Security
Free
network-analysisdebuggingauditingnetwork-reconnaissancepcappacket-capture
Pwndbg Logo

Pwndbg

0 (0)

Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers.

Malware Analysis
Free
gdbdebuggingreverse-engineeringexploit-developmenthexdumpbinary-analysis
AndBug Logo

AndBug

0 (0)

A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers.

Malware Analysis
Free
dalvikdebuggingreverse-engineeringpython
YLS Language Server for YARA Language Logo

YLS Language Server for YARA Language

0 (0)

YLS Language Server for YARA Language with comprehensive features and Python 3.8 support.

Application Security
Free
pythondebugging
Crashwalk Logo

Crashwalk

0 (0)

A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisgolangdebugging
WinDbg Logo

WinDbg

0 (0)

Powerful debugging tool with extensive features and extensions for memory dump analysis and crash dump analysis.

Malware Analysis
Free
debugging
QIRA Logo

QIRA

0 (0)

QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility.

Application Security
Free
debugginggdbmit-licenseubuntudocker
Inspektor Gadget Logo

Inspektor Gadget

0 (0)

A collection of tools to debug and inspect Kubernetes resources and applications, managing eBPF programs execution and mapping kernel primitives to Kubernetes resources.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetesebpfauditdebugging
Dependencies Logo

Dependencies

0 (0)

An open-source modern Dependency Walker for Windows developers.

Application Security
Free
dependency-managementdependency-scanningwindowsdlldebugging
dnSpy Logo

dnSpy

0 (0)

Debugger and .NET assembly editor with advanced debugging features.

Malware Analysis
Free
dotnetassemblydebuggingbinary-security
WSSiP Logo

WSSiP

0 (0)

A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications.

Network Security
Free
websocketproxyfuzzingsecurity-testingdebugging
SwishDbgExt Logo

SwishDbgExt

0 (0)

SwishDbgExt is a Microsoft WinDbg debugging extension that enhances debugging capabilities for kernel developers, troubleshooters, and security experts.

Malware Analysis
Free
debuggingincident-responsememory-forensics
Android Loadable Kernel Modules (android-lkms) Logo

Android Loadable Kernel Modules (android-lkms)

0 (0)

Android Loadable Kernel Modules for reversing and debugging on controlled systems/emulators.

Endpoint Security
Free
debuggingmalware-analysis
GEF (pronounced ʤɛf - 'Jeff') Logo

GEF (pronounced ʤɛf - 'Jeff')

0 (0)

A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.

Offensive Security
Free
gdbexploit-developmentreverse-engineeringdynamic-analysispythondebugging

OllyDbg v1.10

0 (0)

A 32-bit assembler level analyzing debugger for Microsoft Windows.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysisdebuggingassemblywindowsreverse-engineeringdebugger
Ground Control Logo

Ground Control

0 (0)

A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities

Honeypots
Free
ssrfblind-xssxxevulnerability-testingweb-securitydebugging
PEDA Logo

PEDA

0 (0)

Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development.

Offensive Security
Free
gdbexploit-developmentdebuggingbinary-securityreverse-engineering
Dwarf Debugger Logo

Dwarf Debugger

0 (0)

A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support.

Malware Analysis
Free
fridareverse-engineeringdebuggingios
ARM Assembly and Shellcode Logo

ARM Assembly and Shellcode

0 (0)

A comprehensive collection of resources for learning ARM assembly language and shellcode development.

Miscellaneous
Free
armassemblyshellcodeexploitationdebugging
CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code Logo

CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code

0 (0)

Code to prevent a managed .NET debugger/profiler from working.

Malware Analysis
Free
debugging
Android-OpenDebug Logo

Android-OpenDebug

0 (0)

Make any application debuggable on a device.

Application Security
Free
debugging
mach_inject Logo

mach_inject

0 (0)

Enables code injection into Mac OS X processes with detailed version history and contributing guidelines.

Endpoint Security
Free
binary-securitycode-injectionmac-os-xassemblydebugging
Reverse Engineering HID iClass Master Keys Logo

Reverse Engineering HID iClass Master Keys

0 (0)

Exploiting a vulnerability in HID iClass system to retrieve master authentication key for cloning cards and changing reader settings.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecappsecurityiotsecurity-vulnerabilitydebuggingencryption
nudge4j Logo

nudge4j

0 (0)

nudge4j is a tool to control Java applications from the browser and experiment with live code.

Miscellaneous
Free
javajavascriptbrowserdebugging
Honggfuzz Logo

Honggfuzz

0 (0)

A security oriented, feedback-driven, evolutionary, easy-to-use fuzzer with interesting analysis options.

Miscellaneous
Free
fuzzerbinary-securitysecurity-testingbinary-analysisdebugging
Reversing With Lena (Tutorials) Logo

Reversing With Lena (Tutorials)

0 (0)

Educational resources for reverse engineering tutorials by lena151.

Malware Analysis
Free
reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisdebuggingdisassembly
Dr. Fu's Security Blog: Malware Analysis Tutorials: a Reverse Engineering Approach Logo

Dr. Fu's Security Blog: Malware Analysis Tutorials: a Reverse Engineering Approach

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to malware analysis and reverse engineering, covering topics such as lab setup, debugging, and anti-debugging.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisreverse-engineeringtutorialdebugging