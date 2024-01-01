NEW

httpscreenshot 0 ( 0 ) A simple tool to take screenshots of HTTPS websites Network Security Free httpscurltestingdebugging

Pwndbg 0 ( 0 ) Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers. Malware Analysis Free gdbdebuggingreverse-engineeringexploit-developmenthexdumpbinary-analysis

AndBug 0 ( 0 ) A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers. Malware Analysis Free dalvikdebuggingreverse-engineeringpython

Crashwalk 0 ( 0 ) A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisgolangdebugging

WinDbg 0 ( 0 ) Powerful debugging tool with extensive features and extensions for memory dump analysis and crash dump analysis. Malware Analysis Free debugging

QIRA 0 ( 0 ) QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility. Application Security Free debugginggdbmit-licenseubuntudocker

dnSpy 0 ( 0 ) Debugger and .NET assembly editor with advanced debugging features. Malware Analysis Free dotnetassemblydebuggingbinary-security

WSSiP 0 ( 0 ) A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications. Network Security Free websocketproxyfuzzingsecurity-testingdebugging

SwishDbgExt 0 ( 0 ) SwishDbgExt is a Microsoft WinDbg debugging extension that enhances debugging capabilities for kernel developers, troubleshooters, and security experts. Malware Analysis Free debuggingincident-responsememory-forensics

Ground Control 0 ( 0 ) A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities Honeypots Free ssrfblind-xssxxevulnerability-testingweb-securitydebugging

PEDA 0 ( 0 ) Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development. Offensive Security Free gdbexploit-developmentdebuggingbinary-securityreverse-engineering

Dwarf Debugger 0 ( 0 ) A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support. Malware Analysis Free fridareverse-engineeringdebuggingios

Android-OpenDebug 0 ( 0 ) Make any application debuggable on a device. Application Security Free debugging

mach_inject 0 ( 0 ) Enables code injection into Mac OS X processes with detailed version history and contributing guidelines. Endpoint Security Free binary-securitycode-injectionmac-os-xassemblydebugging

nudge4j 0 ( 0 ) nudge4j is a tool to control Java applications from the browser and experiment with live code. Miscellaneous Free javajavascriptbrowserdebugging