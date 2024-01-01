30 tools and resources
A powerful reverse engineering framework
A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness
A simple tool to take screenshots of HTTPS websites
netsniff-ng is a free Linux networking toolkit with zero-copy mechanisms for network development, analysis, and auditing.
Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers.
A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers.
YLS Language Server for YARA Language with comprehensive features and Python 3.8 support.
A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options.
Powerful debugging tool with extensive features and extensions for memory dump analysis and crash dump analysis.
QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility.
A collection of tools to debug and inspect Kubernetes resources and applications, managing eBPF programs execution and mapping kernel primitives to Kubernetes resources.
An open-source modern Dependency Walker for Windows developers.
Debugger and .NET assembly editor with advanced debugging features.
A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications.
SwishDbgExt is a Microsoft WinDbg debugging extension that enhances debugging capabilities for kernel developers, troubleshooters, and security experts.
Android Loadable Kernel Modules for reversing and debugging on controlled systems/emulators.
A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.
A 32-bit assembler level analyzing debugger for Microsoft Windows.
A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities
Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development.
A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support.
A comprehensive collection of resources for learning ARM assembly language and shellcode development.
Code to prevent a managed .NET debugger/profiler from working.
Make any application debuggable on a device.
Enables code injection into Mac OS X processes with detailed version history and contributing guidelines.
Exploiting a vulnerability in HID iClass system to retrieve master authentication key for cloning cards and changing reader settings.
nudge4j is a tool to control Java applications from the browser and experiment with live code.
A security oriented, feedback-driven, evolutionary, easy-to-use fuzzer with interesting analysis options.
Educational resources for reverse engineering tutorials by lena151.
A comprehensive guide to malware analysis and reverse engineering, covering topics such as lab setup, debugging, and anti-debugging.