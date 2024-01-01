7 tools and resources
A tool that uses Plaso to parse forensic artifacts and disk images, creating custom reports for easier analysis.
A fuzzing framework for Android that creates corrupt media files to identify potential vulnerabilities
A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.
Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics.
Automated Mac Forensic Triage Collector
A reliable end-to-end DFIR solution for boosting cyber incident response and forensics capacity.
MFT and USN parser for direct extraction in filesystem timeline format with YARA rule support.