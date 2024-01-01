triage

7 tools and resources

NEW

CDQR - Cold Disk Quick Response Logo

CDQR - Cold Disk Quick Response

0 (0)

A tool that uses Plaso to parse forensic artifacts and disk images, creating custom reports for easier analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-analysistriageforensic-artifacts
MFFA - Media Fuzzing Framework for Android Logo

MFFA - Media Fuzzing Framework for Android

0 (0)

A fuzzing framework for Android that creates corrupt media files to identify potential vulnerabilities

Offensive Security
Free
triage
Applied Incident Response Logo

Applied Incident Response

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsemitre-attackthreat-intelligencetriagelog-analysismalware-analysislateral-movementthreat-hunting
FastFinder Logo

FastFinder

0 (0)

Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics.

Security Operations
Free
threat-huntingtriageyara-rulesmalware-detection
AutoMacTC Logo

AutoMacTC

0 (0)

Automated Mac Forensic Triage Collector

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicmacostriagedisk-image
Belkasoft X Forensic Logo

Belkasoft X Forensic

0 (0)

A reliable end-to-end DFIR solution for boosting cyber incident response and forensics capacity.

Digital Forensics
Free
dfirincident-responseforensicstriage
MFTMactime Logo

MFTMactime

0 (0)

MFT and USN parser for direct extraction in filesystem timeline format with YARA rule support.

Digital Forensics
Free
mftfile-systemforensic-analysistriage