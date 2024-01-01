NEW

ssm-acquire 0 ( 0 ) A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM. Digital Forensics Free awsssmmemory-analysisdockerosquery

YaraHunter 0 ( 0 ) YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securitycontainer-securitydockerfile-analysis

MTKPI 0 ( 0 ) Docker image with essential tools for Kubernetes penetration testing. Offensive Security Free kubernetespentestdockerkubernetes-security

Pentest Lab 0 ( 0 ) Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services. Offensive Security Free dockerdocker-composered-team

HoneyPress 0 ( 0 ) WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts. Honeypots Free wordpresshoneypotdockersecurity-toolmonitoring

QIRA 0 ( 0 ) QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility. Application Security Free debugginggdbmit-licenseubuntudocker

LinuxKit 0 ( 0 ) Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults. Endpoint Security Free linuxdockerkubernetessecurityinfrastructurecloud-native

Terrascan 0 ( 0 ) Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms. Application Security Free appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning

mhn-core-docker 0 ( 0 ) A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot. Honeypots Free dockerhoneypothpfeedscowrienetwork-securitycontainer-security

Dockerpot 0 ( 0 ) Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions. Honeypots Free dockerhoneypotsecuritycontainerizationnetwork-security

Dockerscan 0 ( 0 ) A Docker analysis tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Docker environments Vulnerability Management Free dockerdocker-securitycontainer-securitynetwork-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-audit

Medpot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options. Honeypots Free honeypotgodockercontainerization

BW-Pot 0 ( 0 ) A highly interactive honeypot for observing access from attackers by building easily targeted and compromised web applications, forwarding logs to Google BigQuery for accumulation and visualization. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-application-securitylog-analysisdockercloud-security

cabby 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for interacting with TAXII servers Threat Management Free taxiidocker

FireHOL IP Aggregator 0 ( 0 ) Aggregator of FireHOL IP lists with HTTP-based API service and Python client package. Threat Management Free dockersearch

BunkerWeb 0 ( 0 ) BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options. Application Security Free wafweb-application-firewalldockerkuberneteslinuxsecurity

Anchore CLI 0 ( 0 ) Command line interface for managing and inspecting images, policies, subscriptions, and registries with support for various operating systems and packages. Vulnerability Management Free clidockerimage-management

Curiefense 0 ( 0 ) Curiefense is an application security platform that protects against various threats and offers community involvement. Application Security Free appsecapplication-securitydockersecurity-platform

brutesubs 0 ( 0 ) An automation framework for subdomain bruteforcing Honeypots Free automationbruteforcingdockerdocker-composesubdomainwordlists

Shuffle Apps 0 ( 0 ) Repository for apps to be used in Shuffle with compatibility instructions. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitydocker

Clair 0 ( 0 ) An open source project for static analysis of vulnerabilities in application containers Vulnerability Management Free container-securitydockerocivulnerability-scanningstatic-analysis

Dagda 0 ( 0 ) A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers Vulnerability Management Free dockersecurityvulnerability-scanningmalware-detectioncontainer-securitydevsecops

Dicompot 0 ( 0 ) A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them. Honeypots Free serversecurityloggingdockergolangubuntumacos

Fuzzapi 0 ( 0 ) Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup. Vulnerability Management Free rubyrailsdockersecurity-testingapi-security

Mquery 0 ( 0 ) Blazingly fast Yara queries for malware analysts with an analyst-friendly web GUI. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisyaradockerfile-analysisdigital-forensics