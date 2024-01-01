docker

Node.js Goof Logo

Node.js Goof

0 (0)

Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits

Application Security
Free
appsecnodejsvulnerable-appdockeropen-redirectcode-injectionxsslocal-file-inclusiondirectory-traversalcommand-execution
Bento Toolkit Logo

Bento Toolkit

0 (0)

A lightweight and portable Docker container for penetration testers and CTF players

Offensive Security
Free
dockerpenetration-testingctfguidocker-composeburp-suite
Syft Logo

Syft

0 (0)

A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
vulnerability-detectionocidockersbom
ssm-acquire Logo

ssm-acquire

0 (0)

A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM.

Digital Forensics
Free
awsssmmemory-analysisdockerosquery
Stratus Red Team Logo

Stratus Red Team

0 (0)

Emulate offensive attack techniques in the cloud with a self-contained Go binary.

Offensive Security
Free
cloudred-teammitre-attackgodocker
Certificate Expiry Monitor Logo

Certificate Expiry Monitor

0 (0)

Utility that exposes TLS certificate expiry as Prometheus metrics.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecdockertls
Container Internals Lab Logo

Container Internals Lab

0 (0)

A collection of lab scripts and files for learning about containers and container internals.

Training and Resources
Free
dockercontainerslearning
YaraHunter Logo

YaraHunter

0 (0)

YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbinary-securitycontainer-securitydockerfile-analysis
DNS Honeypot - UDPot Logo

DNS Honeypot - UDPot

0 (0)

A configurable DNS honeypot with SQLite logging and Docker support.

Honeypots
Free
dnshoneypotdockerpython
MTKPI Logo

MTKPI

0 (0)

Docker image with essential tools for Kubernetes penetration testing.

Offensive Security
Free
kubernetespentestdockerkubernetes-security
Pentest Lab Logo

Pentest Lab

0 (0)

Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services.

Offensive Security
Free
dockerdocker-composered-team
HoneyPress Logo

HoneyPress

0 (0)

WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts.

Honeypots
Free
wordpresshoneypotdockersecurity-toolmonitoring
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules Logo

Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules

0 (0)

A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts

Vulnerability Management
Free
yaranpmpackage-auditci-cddocker
QIRA Logo

QIRA

0 (0)

QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility.

Application Security
Free
debugginggdbmit-licenseubuntudocker
Docker Security - Quick Reference Logo

Docker Security - Quick Reference

0 (0)

A book that helps improve Docker security by covering risks and countermeasures

Miscellaneous
Free
dockerdocker-securityapplication-security
Steganography Toolkit Logo

Steganography Toolkit

0 (0)

A Docker image with tools for solving Steganography challenges and screening scripts for analyzing files.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyctfdockerimage-analysisfile-analysisbinary-security
oscap-docker Logo

oscap-docker

0 (0)

Tool for assessing compliance and running vulnerability scans on Docker images.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
container-securitydockercompliance
Docker Bench for Security Logo

Docker Bench for Security

0 (0)

A script that checks for common best-practices around deploying Docker containers in production.

Vulnerability Management
Free
dockersecuritybenchmarkcisdocker-security
Docker Cheat Sheet Logo

Docker Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide for using Docker with detailed information on prerequisites, installation, containers, images, networks, and more.

Training and Resources
Free
dockerdevopscontainerizationcloudlinuxautomation
Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug Logo

Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug

0 (0)

Discover and understand the Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug and its implications on inter-container communication.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockercontainer-securitynetwork-security
gVisor Logo

gVisor

0 (0)

gVisor is an application kernel that provides isolation for running sandboxed containers.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
appseccontainer-securitydockerkuberneteslinuxruntime-security
Margarita Shotgun Logo

Margarita Shotgun

0 (0)

Python tool for remote memory acquisition

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-acquisitionpythondockerlinuxcommand-line-tool
Java Vulnerable Logo

Java Vulnerable

0 (0)

A vulnerable web application for learning about web application vulnerabilities and writing secure code.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecweb-app-securityvulnerable-appsjavadockervirtual-machine
Haaukins Logo

Haaukins

0 (0)

Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform for cybersecurity education with a focus on capture the flag concept.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritycapture-the-flagvirtualizationdockergolangsecurity-education
Dockerfiles for Testing Logo

Dockerfiles for Testing

0 (0)

Create Docker container images for testing and long-term use.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockercontainer-securitydevopsdevsecopscloud-security
Docker Forensics Toolkit Logo

Docker Forensics Toolkit

0 (0)

Toolkit for post-mortem analysis of Docker runtime environments using forensic HDD copies.

Digital Forensics
Free
dockerforensic-analysis
LinuxKit Logo

LinuxKit

0 (0)

Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults.

Endpoint Security
Free
linuxdockerkubernetessecurityinfrastructurecloud-native
Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) Logo

Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS)

0 (0)

A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecollaborationincident-managementdocker
AWS Security Toolbox (AST) Logo

AWS Security Toolbox (AST)

0 (0)

A portable Docker container with preinstalled AWS security tools for SecOps on AWS.

Miscellaneous
Free
awscloud-securitydockersecurity-tools
Androguard Docker Image Logo

Androguard Docker Image

0 (0)

Docker file for building Androguard dependencies with an optional interactive shell environment.

Miscellaneous
Free
androguarddockerandroid-securityreverse-engineeringbinary-analysis
Splunk Attack Range Logo

Splunk Attack Range

0 (0)

Open-source project for building instrumented environments to simulate attacks and test detections.

Offensive Security
Free
splunkattack-simulationdockeraws
T-Pot 17.10 Logo

T-Pot 17.10

0 (0)

Multi-honeypot platform with various honeypots and monitoring tools.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotdockerdocker-composesecurity-monitoring
go-pillage-registries Logo

go-pillage-registries

0 (0)

A tool for pillaging Docker registries to extract image manifests and configurations.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockerregistryimage-managementcontainer-securitygo
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner Logo

Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner

0 (0)

A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.

Application Security
Free
appsecappsec-testingintegrationjenkinsdockervulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-management
Crypto 101: the book Logo

Crypto 101: the book

0 (0)

Introductory book about cryptography with instructions for building and translating.

Training and Resources
Free
cryptographytutorialdockerdependency-management
CI/CD Goat Logo

CI/CD Goat

0 (0)

Deliberately vulnerable CI/CD environment with 11 challenges to practice security.

Training and Resources
Free
ci-cddockerjenkins
drydock Logo

drydock

0 (0)

Docker security audit tool with custom audit profiles and JSON report generation based on CIS Docker 1.6 Benchmark.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockersecurity-auditpythoncisbenchmark
Terrascan Logo

Terrascan

0 (0)

Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.

Application Security
Free
appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning
YAYA - Yet Another Yara Automaton Logo

YAYA - Yet Another Yara Automaton

0 (0)

Automatically curate open-source Yara rules and run scans with YAYA.

Threat Management
Free
yarascanningdockergo
mhn-core-docker Logo

mhn-core-docker

0 (0)

A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.

Honeypots
Free
dockerhoneypothpfeedscowrienetwork-securitycontainer-security
Banyan Collector Logo

Banyan Collector

0 (0)

A framework to analyze container images and gather useful information.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
container-securitydockerstatic-analysiscontainer-orchestration
Mobile Audit Logo

Mobile Audit

0 (0)

SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.

Application Security
Free
appsecapksdockermalware-analysissastsecurity-testing
Dockerpot Logo

Dockerpot

0 (0)

Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions.

Honeypots
Free
dockerhoneypotsecuritycontainerizationnetwork-security
Honey Ports Logo

Honey Ports

0 (0)

A simple Docker-based honeypot to detect port scanning

Network Security
Free
honeypotport-scanningdockersecurity-testingpenetration-testingnetwork-security
Dockerscan Logo

Dockerscan

0 (0)

A Docker analysis tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Docker environments

Vulnerability Management
Free
dockerdocker-securitycontainer-securitynetwork-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-audit
Medpot Logo

Medpot

0 (0)

A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotgodockercontainerization
Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2 Logo

Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2

0 (0)

Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2 provides passive network auditing capabilities and is now a project of COSMIC-Chapter of The Honeynet Project.

Network Security
Free
network-securitydocker
BW-Pot Logo

BW-Pot

0 (0)

A highly interactive honeypot for observing access from attackers by building easily targeted and compromised web applications, forwarding logs to Google BigQuery for accumulation and visualization.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotweb-application-securitylog-analysisdockercloud-security
cabby Logo

cabby

0 (0)

A Python library for interacting with TAXII servers

Threat Management
Free
taxiidocker
Falco Ruleset Bypass Techniques Research Project Logo

Falco Ruleset Bypass Techniques Research Project

0 (0)

Research project on bypassing default Falco ruleset with Dockerfile for sshayb/fuber:latest image.

Training and Resources
Free
bypassprivilege-escalationlateral-movementdocker
Manuka by Andew Michael Smith Logo

Manuka by Andew Michael Smith

0 (0)

A script for setting up a dionaea and kippo honeypot using Docker images.

Honeypots
Free
dockerdocker-composehoneypotkipposshsecurity-testing
Buildah Logo

Buildah

0 (0)

A tool for building Open Container Initiative (OCI) container images with various functionalities.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
container-securitydockerimage-managementimage-securityoci
FireHOL IP Aggregator Logo

FireHOL IP Aggregator

0 (0)

Aggregator of FireHOL IP lists with HTTP-based API service and Python client package.

Threat Management
Free
dockersearch
Go SSH Honeypot Logo

Go SSH Honeypot

0 (0)

Fake SSH server that sends push notifications for login attempts

Network Security
Free
sshdockersecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Understanding Docker container escapes Logo

Understanding Docker container escapes

0 (0)

Exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockerkubernetescontainer-securityexploitsecurity-assessment
CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05 Logo

CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05

0 (0)

Scans Alpine base images for vulnerabilities using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05

Vulnerability Management
Free
dockercvesecurity-scanning
BunkerWeb Logo

BunkerWeb

0 (0)

BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.

Application Security
Free
wafweb-application-firewalldockerkuberneteslinuxsecurity
Static File Analyzer (SFA) Logo

Static File Analyzer (SFA)

0 (0)

A tool for deep analysis of malicious files using ClamAV and YARA rules, with features like scoring suspect files, building visual tree graphs, and extracting specific patterns.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysismalware-analysisclamavyaradocker
Weave Scope Logo

Weave Scope

0 (0)

Weave Scope automatically generates a map of your application for troubleshooting and monitoring Docker & Kubernetes.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockercontainer-securitycontainer-orchestration
Anchore CLI Logo

Anchore CLI

0 (0)

Command line interface for managing and inspecting images, policies, subscriptions, and registries with support for various operating systems and packages.

Vulnerability Management
Free
clidockerimage-management
Curiefense Logo

Curiefense

0 (0)

Curiefense is an application security platform that protects against various threats and offers community involvement.

Application Security
Free
appsecapplication-securitydockersecurity-platform
Gray Hat Hacking v6 Lab 29 Logo

Gray Hat Hacking v6 Lab 29

0 (0)

Directory containing components to build labs for Chapter 29 with setup instructions and VM information.

Miscellaneous
Free
cloud-securityterraformlabdockersshkey-management
brutesubs Logo

brutesubs

0 (0)

An automation framework for subdomain bruteforcing

Honeypots
Free
automationbruteforcingdockerdocker-composesubdomainwordlists
MongoDB-HoneyProxy Logo

MongoDB-HoneyProxy

0 (0)

A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
mongodbloggingproxydockernodejs
Shuffle Apps Logo

Shuffle Apps

0 (0)

Repository for apps to be used in Shuffle with compatibility instructions.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitydocker
Offensive Docker Logo

Offensive Docker

0 (0)

An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.

Offensive Security
Free
pentestdockerreconport-scanningweb-scanningfuzzingbrute-forceforensic-analysis
Docker HTTP API Emulator Logo

Docker HTTP API Emulator

0 (0)

Emulates Docker HTTP API with event logging and AWS deployment script.

Offensive Security
Free
dockerserverlogginghoneypot
Clair Logo

Clair

0 (0)

An open source project for static analysis of vulnerabilities in application containers

Vulnerability Management
Free
container-securitydockerocivulnerability-scanningstatic-analysis
WackoPicko Vulnerable Website Logo

WackoPicko Vulnerable Website

0 (0)

WackoPicko is a vulnerable website with known vulnerabilities, now available as a Docker image and included in the OWASP Broken Web Applications Project.

Application Security
Free
appsecvulnerable-appsweb-app-securityowaspdockerpentest
Docker's Actuary Logo

Docker's Actuary

0 (0)

Docker's Actuary automates security best-practices checks for Docker containers.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockersecuritycompliancebest-practicescontainer-securitydevsecops
TBV (Trust but Verify) Logo

TBV (Trust but Verify)

0 (0)

Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.

Miscellaneous
Free
npmdockertesting
Damn Vulnerable eXtensive Training Environment (DVXTE) Logo

Damn Vulnerable eXtensive Training Environment (DVXTE)

0 (0)

A docker container with multiple vulnerable applications for cybersecurity training.

Training and Resources
Free
dockercybersecuritytrainingvulnerable-applicationspentestpenetration-testing
Dagda Logo

Dagda

0 (0)

A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers

Vulnerability Management
Free
dockersecurityvulnerability-scanningmalware-detectioncontainer-securitydevsecops
Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) Logo

Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT)

0 (0)

Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) is a tool for testing security of container environments.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycontainer-securitydockerawsgcpsecurity-testingpentest
Dicompot Logo

Dicompot

0 (0)

A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them.

Honeypots
Free
serversecurityloggingdockergolangubuntumacos
Fuzzapi Logo

Fuzzapi

0 (0)

Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup.

Vulnerability Management
Free
rubyrailsdockersecurity-testingapi-security
Dirtyc0w Docker POC Logo

Dirtyc0w Docker POC

0 (0)

Utilizes dirtyc0w kernel exploit for privilege escalation in a Docker container.

Offensive Security
Free
dockerprivilege-escalationexploitapparmorcontainer-security
Docker Explorer Logo

Docker Explorer

0 (0)

Forensics tool for exploring offline Docker filesystems.

Digital Forensics
Free
dockerfilesystemforensicscontainer-securityfile-system-analysisdigital-forensics
Atomic Reactor Logo

Atomic Reactor

0 (0)

Python library for building Docker images with advanced features.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockerpythonlibrarycli
Mquery Logo

Mquery

0 (0)

Blazingly fast Yara queries for malware analysts with an analyst-friendly web GUI.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisyaradockerfile-analysisdigital-forensics
Fargate IR Proof of Concept Logo

Fargate IR Proof of Concept

0 (0)

A proof of concept for using the SSM Agent in Fargate for incident response

Security Operations
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitydockeriamsecurity-testing
Bane Logo

Bane

0 (0)

Custom AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers with file globbing.

Miscellaneous
Free
apparmordockercontainer-security
BodgeIt Store Logo

BodgeIt Store

0 (0)

Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing.

Vulnerability Management
Free
web-app-securityvulnerable-appdockerpenetration-testing