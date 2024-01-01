rule-engine

20 tools and resources

NEW

Yara-Java Logo

Yara-Java

0 (0)

Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.

Application Security
Free
yarajavarule-enginebinary-analysisfile-analysis
YaraDbg Logo

YaraDbg

0 (0)

A free web-based Yara debugger for security analysts to write hunting or detection rules with ease.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-enginerule-writinghuntingdetection-rules
yaml2yara Logo

yaml2yara

0 (0)

A tool for creating custom detection rules from YAML input

Threat Management
Free
yararule-enginerule-generation
Detection Content Repository Logo

Detection Content Repository

0 (0)

Repository for detection content with various types of rules and payloads.

Threat Management
Free
yarasigmathreat-intelrule-engine
Detection and Hunting Signatures Logo

Detection and Hunting Signatures

0 (0)

A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context

Network Security
Free
snortyaraclamavrule-engine
YARA Rules for ProcFilter Logo

YARA Rules for ProcFilter

0 (0)

YARA rules for ProcFilter to detect malware and threats

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-enginethreat-detectionmalware-detection
YARA Matches Correspondance Array (YMCA) Logo

YARA Matches Correspondance Array (YMCA)

0 (0)

Tool for visualizing correspondences between YARA ruleset and samples

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-analysisyararule-enginebinary-analysis
Plyara Logo

Plyara

0 (0)

Parse YARA rules into a dictionary representation.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-enginerule-parserpythonlibraryscript
FireEye Red Team Tool Countermeasures Logo

FireEye Red Team Tool Countermeasures

0 (0)

A set of rules for detecting threats in various formats, including Snort, Yara, ClamAV, and HXIOC.

Threat Management
Free
rule-enginethreat-intelligencesnortyaraclamav
Yara Decompressor Logo

Yara Decompressor

0 (0)

Tool for decompressing malware samples to run Yara rules against them.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysiscompressionyararule-enginefile-analysisbinary-security
yaramod Logo

yaramod

0 (0)

Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface.

Application Security
Free
yararule-engineparserc++pythonpip
NodeYara Logo

NodeYara

0 (0)

Yara module for Node.js

Malware Analysis
Free
yaranodejsbinary-analysisrule-enginescannerfile-scanning
yara-rust Logo

yara-rust

0 (0)

Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaravirus-totalrule-enginebinary-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
Sublime Rules Logo

Sublime Rules

0 (0)

Open-source rules for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing.

Specialized Security
Free
email-securitymalware-detectionphishing-detectionrule-enginesecurity-rulesthreat-detection
Shotgunyara Logo

Shotgunyara

0 (0)

A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-researchthreat-analysisrule-engine
ReversingLabs YARA Rules Logo

ReversingLabs YARA Rules

0 (0)

Official repository of YARA rules for threat detection and hunting

Threat Management
Free
yarathreat-detectionmalware-detectionbinary-analysisfile-analysisrule-engine
yara-parser Logo

yara-parser

0 (0)

A Go library for manipulating YARA rulesets with the ability to programatically change metadata, rule names, and more.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-enginerule-parser
yara_repo Logo

yara_repo

0 (0)

Repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionyararule-enginethreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
StreamAlert Logo

StreamAlert

0 (0)

Serverless, real-time data analysis framework for incident detection and response.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
incident-responselog-analysislog-collectionrule-engine
Factual Rules Generator Logo

Factual Rules Generator

0 (0)

Open source tool for generating YARA rules about installed software from a running OS.

Digital Forensics
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisforensicsrule-enginesecurity-audit