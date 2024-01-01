NEW

Yara-Java 0 ( 0 ) Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data. Application Security Free yarajavarule-enginebinary-analysisfile-analysis

YaraDbg 0 ( 0 ) A free web-based Yara debugger for security analysts to write hunting or detection rules with ease. Malware Analysis Free yararule-enginerule-writinghuntingdetection-rules

yaml2yara 0 ( 0 ) A tool for creating custom detection rules from YAML input Threat Management Free yararule-enginerule-generation

yaramod 0 ( 0 ) Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface. Application Security Free yararule-engineparserc++pythonpip

yara-rust 0 ( 0 ) Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning. Malware Analysis Free yaravirus-totalrule-enginebinary-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

Shotgunyara 0 ( 0 ) A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-researchthreat-analysisrule-engine