Malware Patrol Logo

Malware Patrol

0 (0)

Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligenceiocmalwareransomwarephishingcommand-and-control
URL Redirection Logo

URL Redirection

0 (0)

Technique used to forward one URL to another.

Application Security
Free
red-teamphishingsecurity-testingpenetration-testingweb-security
Quad9 Logo

Quad9

0 (0)

A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.

Network Security
Free
dnssecuritymalwarephishingprivacy
PhishingKit-Yara-Rules Logo

PhishingKit-Yara-Rules

0 (0)

A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.

Threat Management
Free
phishingyararulesfile-system-analysis
Evilginx2 Logo

Evilginx2

0 (0)

A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication.

Offensive Security
Free
phishingpenetration-testingsecurity-researchattack-vector
OpenPhish Logo

OpenPhish

0 (0)

OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Threat Management
Free
phishingcybersecurity

Binary Defense IP Banlist

0 (0)

A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalwarephishingcyber-security
Gophish Logo

Gophish

0 (0)

An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingpenetration-testingsecurity-awarenessopen-sourcetoolkitsecurity-training
Phishing Catcher Logo

Phishing Catcher

0 (0)

Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingtlsphishing-detection
King Phisher Logo

King Phisher

0 (0)

King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingsecurity-trainingsecurity-testingsecurity-awarenesssecurity-education
smart-honeypot PHP Script Logo

smart-honeypot PHP Script

0 (0)

PHP Script demonstrating a smart honey pot for email form protection.

Specialized Security
Free
honey-potphishingphishing-detection
EvilClippy Logo

EvilClippy

0 (0)

A cross-platform tool for creating malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and anti-analysis features.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecphishingred-teampenetration-testing
Social Engineering Attacks Logo

Social Engineering Attacks

0 (0)

A reminder that technology alone is not enough to stay secure against social engineering tactics.

Offensive Security
Free
social-engineeringphishing
Domain Hunter Logo

Domain Hunter

0 (0)

A tool that checks expired domains for categorization/reputation and Archive.org history to determine good candidates for phishing and C2 domain names.

Offensive Security
Free
phishingc2security-research
BuckleGripper Logo

BuckleGripper

0 (0)

A tool that visits suspected phishing pages, takes screenshots, and extracts interesting files.

Offensive Security
Free
phishingscreenshotphishing-detection
Phish Report Logo

Phish Report

0 (0)

Phish Report is inaccessible without JavaScript and cookies enabled.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingreportjavascript
Strengthen Your Phishing with Apache mod_rewrite and Mobile User Redirection Logo

Strengthen Your Phishing with Apache mod_rewrite and Mobile User Redirection

0 (0)

A guide on using Apache mod_rewrite to strengthen phishing attacks and bypass mobile device restrictions

Offensive Security
Free
apachemod_rewritephishingsecurity

Invalid URI Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite

0 (0)

A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL

Application Security
Free
apachemod_rewritephishingsecurityweb-security
Ryan Stillions: On TTPs Logo

Ryan Stillions: On TTPs

0 (0)

In-depth analysis of real-world attacks and threat tactics

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceincident-responsemalwarephishingsocial-engineering
domfind Logo

domfind

0 (0)

Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.

Offensive Security
Free
dnssubdomainphishingmalware-detectionsecurity-testing
Swordphish Logo

Swordphish

0 (0)

A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingsecurity-trainingsecurity-awarenessincident-responsesecurity-education
Serving Random Payloads with Apache mod_rewrite Logo

Serving Random Payloads with Apache mod_rewrite

0 (0)

A tutorial on how to use Apache mod_rewrite to randomly serve payloads in phishing attacks

Offensive Security
Free
phishingpayloadcommand-and-controlapachemod_rewritepentest
Combatting Incident Responders with Apache mod_rewrite Logo

Combatting Incident Responders with Apache mod_rewrite

0 (0)

Using Apache mod_rewrite rules to rewrite incident responder or security appliance requests to an innocuous website or the target's real website.

Offensive Security
Free
phishingincident-responseanti-forensics