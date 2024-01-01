23 tools and resources
Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection.
Technique used to forward one URL to another.
A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.
A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.
A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication.
OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.
A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.
An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.
Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API.
King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.
PHP Script demonstrating a smart honey pot for email form protection.
A cross-platform tool for creating malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and anti-analysis features.
A reminder that technology alone is not enough to stay secure against social engineering tactics.
A tool that checks expired domains for categorization/reputation and Archive.org history to determine good candidates for phishing and C2 domain names.
A tool that visits suspected phishing pages, takes screenshots, and extracts interesting files.
Phish Report is inaccessible without JavaScript and cookies enabled.
A guide on using Apache mod_rewrite to strengthen phishing attacks and bypass mobile device restrictions
A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL
In-depth analysis of real-world attacks and threat tactics
Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.
A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails.
A tutorial on how to use Apache mod_rewrite to randomly serve payloads in phishing attacks
Using Apache mod_rewrite rules to rewrite incident responder or security appliance requests to an innocuous website or the target's real website.