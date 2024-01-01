NEW

Malware Patrol 0 ( 0 ) Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection. Threat Management Commercial threat-intelligenceiocmalwareransomwarephishingcommand-and-control

Quad9 0 ( 0 ) A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy. Network Security Free dnssecuritymalwarephishingprivacy

PhishingKit-Yara-Rules 0 ( 0 ) A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files. Threat Management Free phishingyararulesfile-system-analysis

Evilginx2 0 ( 0 ) A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication. Offensive Security Free phishingpenetration-testingsecurity-researchattack-vector

OpenPhish 0 ( 0 ) OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands. Threat Management Free phishingcybersecurity

Phishing Catcher 0 ( 0 ) Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API. Specialized Security Free phishingtlsphishing-detection

EvilClippy 0 ( 0 ) A cross-platform tool for creating malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and anti-analysis features. Offensive Security Free appsecphishingred-teampenetration-testing

Social Engineering Attacks 0 ( 0 ) A reminder that technology alone is not enough to stay secure against social engineering tactics. Offensive Security Free social-engineeringphishing

Domain Hunter 0 ( 0 ) A tool that checks expired domains for categorization/reputation and Archive.org history to determine good candidates for phishing and C2 domain names. Offensive Security Free phishingc2security-research

BuckleGripper 0 ( 0 ) A tool that visits suspected phishing pages, takes screenshots, and extracts interesting files. Offensive Security Free phishingscreenshotphishing-detection

domfind 0 ( 0 ) Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains. Offensive Security Free dnssubdomainphishingmalware-detectionsecurity-testing