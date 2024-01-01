A tool for injecting and loading executables with a focus on stealth techniques.
Rootkit Hunter is a Unix-based tool that scans for rootkits and other malware on a system. It can detect and remove rootkits, backdoors, and other types of malware. It also provides a detailed report of the scan results. Rootkit Hunter is designed to be easy to use and provides a simple command-line interface. It can be run from a bootable CD or USB drive, making it a useful tool for incident response and forensics. Rootkit Hunter is open-source and is available for download from the project's website. Rootkit Hunter is a powerful tool for detecting and removing malware, and is a valuable addition to any security professional's toolkit.
A tool for injecting and loading executables with a focus on stealth techniques.
Yara module for Node.js
ILSpy is the open-source .NET assembly browser and decompiler with various decompiler frontends and features.
A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths.
Find exploits in local and online databases instantly
A new age tool for binary analysis that uses statistical visualizations to help find patterns in large amounts of binary data.