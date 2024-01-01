Rootkit Hunter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Rootkit Hunter is a Unix-based tool that scans for rootkits and other malware on a system. It can detect and remove rootkits, backdoors, and other types of malware. It also provides a detailed report of the scan results. Rootkit Hunter is designed to be easy to use and provides a simple command-line interface. It can be run from a bootable CD or USB drive, making it a useful tool for incident response and forensics. Rootkit Hunter is open-source and is available for download from the project's website. Rootkit Hunter is a powerful tool for detecting and removing malware, and is a valuable addition to any security professional's toolkit.