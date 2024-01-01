ThreatDown EDR 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ThreatDown is a powerful endpoint security solution that provides next-gen AV, threat surface reduction, device control, application block, vulnerability assessment, and more. It offers a range of plans to suit different needs, including Core, Advanced, Elite, and Ultimate, with optional add-ons for servers and mobile security. The solution provides incident response, ransomware rollback, endpoint detection and response, patch management, and managed threat hunting. Additionally, ThreatDown offers a Security Advisor tool that provides a security posture score, issue prioritization, and instant advice and action.