ThreatDown EDR

A library to access and parse the Microsoft Internet Explorer Cache File format.
ThreatDown is a powerful endpoint security solution that provides next-gen AV, threat surface reduction, device control, application block, vulnerability assessment, and more. It offers a range of plans to suit different needs, including Core, Advanced, Elite, and Ultimate, with optional add-ons for servers and mobile security. The solution provides incident response, ransomware rollback, endpoint detection and response, patch management, and managed threat hunting. Additionally, ThreatDown offers a Security Advisor tool that provides a security posture score, issue prioritization, and instant advice and action.
A repository providing guidance on collecting security-relevant Windows event logs using Windows Event Forwarding (WEF).
Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.
Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.
CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.
A static analysis framework for extracting key characteristics from various file formats