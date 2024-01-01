collaboration

8 tools and resources

NEW

AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange Logo

AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange

0 (0)

A platform for accessing threat intelligence and collaborating on cyber threats.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threatssecurity-information-sharingcollaborationcybersecurity
DefectDojo Logo

DefectDojo

0 (0)

OWASP Project for making vulnerability management easier.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-managementvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectioncollaborationowasp
Shuffle Logo

Shuffle

0 (0)

Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library.

Security Operations
Free
automationcollaborationintegrationno-code
Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) Logo

Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS)

0 (0)

A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecollaborationincident-managementdocker
TheHive Documentation Logo

TheHive Documentation

0 (0)

A collaborative and open-source incident response platform for sharing observables among analysts.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecollaborationopen-source
GitHub Logo

GitHub

0 (0)

A platform for version control and collaboration in software development projects.

Miscellaneous
Free
devopscollaborationgithub
Mythic Logo

Mythic

0 (0)

A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teampenetration-testingframeworkcollaborationcustomizable
Polichombr Logo

Polichombr

0 (0)

A collaborative malware analysis framework with various features for automated analysis tasks.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisbinary-analysisida-procollaborationmalware-detection