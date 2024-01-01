NEW

Shuffle 0 ( 0 ) Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library. Security Operations Free automationcollaborationintegrationno-code

GitHub 0 ( 0 ) A platform for version control and collaboration in software development projects. Miscellaneous Free devopscollaborationgithub

Mythic 0 ( 0 ) A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses. Offensive Security Free red-teampenetration-testingframeworkcollaborationcustomizable