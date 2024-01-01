8 tools and resources
A platform for accessing threat intelligence and collaborating on cyber threats.
OWASP Project for making vulnerability management easier.
Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library.
A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades.
A collaborative and open-source incident response platform for sharing observables among analysts.
A platform for version control and collaboration in software development projects.
A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses.
A collaborative malware analysis framework with various features for automated analysis tasks.