NEW

Vectra AI 0 ( 0 ) Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments. Threat Management Commercial aimachine-learningthreat-detectionmitre-attack

Darktrace 0 ( 0 ) Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time. Security Operations Commercial cybersecurityaimachine-learningincident-responsethreat-detectionnetwork-security

scrying 0 ( 0 ) A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections. Digital Forensics Free screenshotrdpvncwebsecurity-vulnerabilitythreat-detection

Sublime Platform 0 ( 0 ) A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description. Specialized Security Free email-securitythreat-detectionopen-sourcecommunity-driven

win10upgrade 0 ( 0 ) MetaDefender Cloud offers advanced threat prevention using technologies like Multiscanning, Deep CDR, and Sandbox. Endpoint Security Free threat-detectionfile-analysisthreat-intelligencesandbox

ThreatMapper 0 ( 0 ) A runtime threat management and attack path enumeration tool for cloud-native environments Vulnerability Management Free threat-huntingthreat-detectionvulnerability-scanningsecurity-incident-response

GadgetProbe 0 ( 0 ) A tool for identifying and analyzing Java serialized objects in network traffic Malware Analysis Free javanetwork-trafficsecurity-researchthreat-detection

HoneyDB 0 ( 0 ) HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks. Threat Management Free honeypotthreat-intelligencethreat-detectionincident-responsesecurity-posturethreat-huntingsecurity-tools

CDI_yara 0 ( 0 ) A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-detectionthreat-detectionsecurity-researchthreat-intelligencefile-analysis

Monkey-Spider 0 ( 0 ) A crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot for exposing website threats. Honeypots Free crawlerhoneypotweb-securitythreat-detectionopen-source

KFSensor 0 ( 0 ) KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services. Honeypots Free honeypotwindowssecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-detection

Sigma 0 ( 0 ) Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats. Threat Management Free threat-huntingthreat-detectionsiemsecurity-toolssecurity-analysis

CINSscore.com 0 ( 0 ) CINSscore.com provides Threat Intelligence database with accurate IP scores and collective defense through community and Sentinel IPS unit sourced data. Threat Management Free threat-intelligenceinfosecthreat-detection

APT-Hunter 0 ( 0 ) A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity. Threat Management Free threat-huntingwindows-event-logsevent-log-analysisthreat-detectionincident-response

Valkyrie Comodo 0 ( 0 ) Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination. Malware Analysis Free file-analysismalware-detectionbehavioral-analysisantivirusthreat-detection

Polyswarm 0 ( 0 ) PolySwarm is a malware intelligence marketplace that aggregates threat detection engines to provide early detection, unique samples, and higher accuracy. Threat Management Commercial threat-intelligencethreat-detectionthreat-huntingsecurity-automationsoc

ThreatLocker Platform 0 ( 0 ) ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints. Application Security Free endpoint-protectionthreat-detectionzero-trustcompliancenistcis

Suricata 0 ( 0 ) Suricata offers real-time intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, and network monitoring. Network Security Free network-securityidsthreat-detection