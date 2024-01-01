threat-detection

43 tools and resources

NEW

Vectra AI Logo

Vectra AI

0 (0)

Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.

Threat Management
Commercial
aimachine-learningthreat-detectionmitre-attack
Darktrace Logo

Darktrace

0 (0)

Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.

Security Operations
Commercial
cybersecurityaimachine-learningincident-responsethreat-detectionnetwork-security
scrying Logo

scrying

0 (0)

A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections.

Digital Forensics
Free
screenshotrdpvncwebsecurity-vulnerabilitythreat-detection
yara_rules Logo

yara_rules

0 (0)

A collection of YARA rules for Windows, Linux, and Other threats.

Threat Management
Free
yararulethreat-detectionwindowslinuxransomware
Manuka by SpaceRaccoon Logo

Manuka by SpaceRaccoon

0 (0)

An Open-source intelligence (OSINT) honeypot that monitors reconnaissance attempts by threat actors and generates actionable intelligence for Blue Teamers.

Honeypots
Free
blue-teamosinthoneypotreconnaissancecyber-securitythreat-detection
Sublime Platform Logo

Sublime Platform

0 (0)

A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description.

Specialized Security
Free
email-securitythreat-detectionopen-sourcecommunity-driven
yara-rules Logo

yara-rules

0 (0)

Repository of YARA rules for identifying and classifying malware.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionthreat-detectionyara-rulesthreat-intelligencebinary-security
Cloudmersive Virus Scan Logo

Cloudmersive Virus Scan

0 (0)

Cloud-based virus scan APIs for securing files, URLs, and content uploads with advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Free
antiviruscloud-securityfile-scanningmalware-detectionthreat-detection
win10upgrade Logo

win10upgrade

0 (0)

MetaDefender Cloud offers advanced threat prevention using technologies like Multiscanning, Deep CDR, and Sandbox.

Endpoint Security
Free
threat-detectionfile-analysisthreat-intelligencesandbox
BZAR Logo

BZAR

0 (0)

A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices

Network Security
Free
att&ckbrocyber-securitynetwork-securitysecurity-monitoringthreat-detection
ThreatMapper Logo

ThreatMapper

0 (0)

A runtime threat management and attack path enumeration tool for cloud-native environments

Vulnerability Management
Free
threat-huntingthreat-detectionvulnerability-scanningsecurity-incident-response
GadgetProbe Logo

GadgetProbe

0 (0)

A tool for identifying and analyzing Java serialized objects in network traffic

Malware Analysis
Free
javanetwork-trafficsecurity-researchthreat-detection
HoneyDB Logo

HoneyDB

0 (0)

HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.

Threat Management
Free
honeypotthreat-intelligencethreat-detectionincident-responsesecurity-posturethreat-huntingsecurity-tools
CDI_yara Logo

CDI_yara

0 (0)

A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-detectionthreat-detectionsecurity-researchthreat-intelligencefile-analysis
YARA Rules for ProcFilter Logo

YARA Rules for ProcFilter

0 (0)

YARA rules for ProcFilter to detect malware and threats

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-enginethreat-detectionmalware-detection
Trend Micro Apex One Logo

Trend Micro Apex One

0 (0)

Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Endpoint Security
Free
cloud-securitythreat-detectionrisk-managementcloud-nativecybersecuritycloud-compliance
CrowdStrike Community Tools Logo

CrowdStrike Community Tools

0 (0)

Free tools for the CrowdStrike customer community to support their use of the Falcon platform.

Miscellaneous
Free
free-toolssecurity-toolsincident-responsethreat-detection
Toms Honey Pot Logo

Toms Honey Pot

0 (0)

A honeypot system designed to detect and analyze potential security threats

Network Security
Free
honeypotsecurity-threatsnetwork-securitysystem-securitysecurity-toolthreat-detection
Timeline Explorer v0.4.0.0 Logo

Timeline Explorer v0.4.0.0

0 (0)

A powerful tool for analyzing and visualizing system activity timelines.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsesecurity-incident-responsethreat-detection
Monkey-Spider Logo

Monkey-Spider

0 (0)

A crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot for exposing website threats.

Honeypots
Free
crawlerhoneypotweb-securitythreat-detectionopen-source
Malpedia's YARA-Signator Rules Logo

Malpedia's YARA-Signator Rules

0 (0)

Repository of automatically generated YARA rules from Malpedia's YARA-Signator with detailed statistics.

Threat Management
Free
yarathreat-intelligencethreat-detection
ThreatWar Honeypot Agent Logo

ThreatWar Honeypot Agent

0 (0)

A honeypot agent for running honeypots with service and data at threatwar.com.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotthreat-detectionmalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-monitoring
Rapid7 Labs Repository Logo

Rapid7 Labs Repository

0 (0)

A curated collection of Sigma & Yara rules and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) for threat detection and malware identification.

Threat Management
Free
iocyarasigmathreat-detection
Strelka Logo

Strelka

0 (0)

Real-time, container-based file scanning system for threat hunting and incident response.

Threat Management
Free
file-analysisthreat-huntingthreat-detectionincident-responsecontainer-securityfile-scanning
KFSensor Logo

KFSensor

0 (0)

KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotwindowssecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-detection
Sigma Logo

Sigma

0 (0)

Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingthreat-detectionsiemsecurity-toolssecurity-analysis
CINSscore.com Logo

CINSscore.com

0 (0)

CINSscore.com provides Threat Intelligence database with accurate IP scores and collective defense through community and Sentinel IPS unit sourced data.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceinfosecthreat-detection
IBM QRadar Logo

IBM QRadar

0 (0)

IBM QRadar is a SIEM solution for real-time threat detection.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
siemsecurity-information-and-event-managementthreat-detectionreal-time-monitoring
Sublime Rules Logo

Sublime Rules

0 (0)

Open-source rules for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing.

Specialized Security
Free
email-securitymalware-detectionphishing-detectionrule-enginesecurity-rulesthreat-detection
Penguin OS Forensic (or Flight) Recorder (POFR) Logo

Penguin OS Forensic (or Flight) Recorder (POFR)

0 (0)

Collects and organizes Linux OS data for detailed analysis and incident response.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsethreat-detectioncompliancelinuxforensic-analysisincident-response-tool
ReversingLabs YARA Rules Logo

ReversingLabs YARA Rules

0 (0)

Official repository of YARA rules for threat detection and hunting

Threat Management
Free
yarathreat-detectionmalware-detectionbinary-analysisfile-analysisrule-engine
WatchGuard EPDR Logo

WatchGuard EPDR

0 (0)

Comprehensive endpoint protection solution providing advanced threat detection, proactive defense, and efficient management.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionthreat-detectionedr
APT-Hunter Logo

APT-Hunter

0 (0)

A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingwindows-event-logsevent-log-analysisthreat-detectionincident-response
Valkyrie Comodo Logo

Valkyrie Comodo

0 (0)

Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysismalware-detectionbehavioral-analysisantivirusthreat-detection
Polyswarm Logo

Polyswarm

0 (0)

PolySwarm is a malware intelligence marketplace that aggregates threat detection engines to provide early detection, unique samples, and higher accuracy.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligencethreat-detectionthreat-huntingsecurity-automationsoc
ThreatLocker Platform Logo

ThreatLocker Platform

0 (0)

ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints.

Application Security
Free
endpoint-protectionthreat-detectionzero-trustcompliancenistcis
Splunk Security Content Logo

Splunk Security Content

0 (0)

Access a repository of Analytic Stories and security guides mapped to industry frameworks, with Splunk searches, machine learning algorithms, and playbooks for threat detection and response.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
splunkthreat-detectionincident-responsemitre-attack
Suricata Logo

Suricata

0 (0)

Suricata offers real-time intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, and network monitoring.

Network Security
Free
network-securityidsthreat-detection
Honeyprint Printer honeypot PoC Logo

Honeyprint Printer honeypot PoC

0 (0)

A printer honeypot PoC that simulates a printer on a network to detect and analyze potential attackers.

Network Security
Free
honeypotnetwork-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-testingthreat-detection
Honeycomb Plugins Logo

Honeycomb Plugins

0 (0)

Repository of plugins for the Honeycomb honeypot framework

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-threatsthreat-detectionpluginframeworkcybersecurity
Amazon GuardDuty Logo

Amazon GuardDuty

0 (0)

Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.

Threat Management
Free
awssecuritythreat-detectionaws-securitycloud-security
PacketStreamer Logo

PacketStreamer

0 (0)

High-performance remote packet capture and collection tool used for forensic analysis in cloud workloads.

Network Security
Free
packet-capturenetwork-trafficforensic-analysisthreat-detection
IT Security Guru Logo

IT Security Guru

0 (0)

IT Security Guru provides up-to-date news and expert insights on a wide range of cybersecurity topics.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritycloud-securitydata-protectionthreat-detection