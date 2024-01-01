Honeytrap by Honeytrap 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Honeytrap is an extensible and open-source system for running, monitoring, and managing honeypots. Combine multiple services into one honeypot, redirect traffic using the Honeytrap Agent, deploy multiple agents with one server, detect payloads, monitor lateral movement, create high interaction honeypots, extend with existing honeypots, and utilize an advanced logging system with various output options.