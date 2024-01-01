Honeytrap by Honeytrap

A collection of tools that can be used with Honeyd for data analysis or other purposes
Honeytrap is an extensible and open-source system for running, monitoring, and managing honeypots. Combine multiple services into one honeypot, redirect traffic using the Honeytrap Agent, deploy multiple agents with one server, detect payloads, monitor lateral movement, create high interaction honeypots, extend with existing honeypots, and utilize an advanced logging system with various output options.
A DNS server for executing DNS Rebinding attacks
An automation framework for subdomain bruteforcing
A tool to generate a PNG image containing a XSS payload
Automated script to install and deploy a honeypot with kippo, dionaea, and p0f on Ubuntu 12.04.
A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares.