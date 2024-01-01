ThreatHunting

A PowerShell module for threat hunting via Windows Event Logs
A Splunk application containing several dashboards and over 130 reports that facilitate initial hunting indicators to investigate. Requires ingesting Sysmon data into Splunk and tuning for effectiveness. Maps searches to the MITRE ATT&CK framework.
RiskAnalytics Solutions offers community projects for cyber threat intelligence sharing and collaboration.
Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics.
SeaSponge is an accessible web-based threat modeling tool with a focus on accessibility, aesthetics, and intuitive user experience.
Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats.
Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks.