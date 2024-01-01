ThreatHunting Logo

A Splunk application containing several dashboards and over 130 reports that facilitate initial hunting indicators to investigate. Requires ingesting Sysmon data into Splunk and tuning for effectiveness. Maps searches to the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

Threat Management
Free
splunksysmonmitre-attackincident-responsethreat-hunting

