Crafting the InfoSec Playbook 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Crafting the InfoSec Playbook is a practical guide to developing a comprehensive security monitoring and incident response strategy. Written by members of Cisco's Computer Security Incident Response Team, this book provides IT and information security professionals with a data-centric approach to distilling complex security monitoring, incident response, and threat analysis ideas into their most basic elements. You'll learn how to develop your own threat intelligence and incident detection strategy, and create an InfoSec playbook with repeatable methods for security monitoring and response. The book covers incident response fundamentals, threat analysis, data collection and analysis, and selecting the right monitoring and detection tools for your environment. With this book, you'll learn how to put your plan into action, keep it running smoothly, and take the right actions during the incident response phase.