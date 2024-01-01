nist

FutureFeed

A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements

The Practical Linux Hardening Guide

A comprehensive guide for hardening GNU/Linux systems with practical step-by-step instructions.

Computer Security Incident Handling Guide

A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.

ThreatLocker Platform

ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints.

SP 800-82, Guide to Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security

A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.

AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples

Templates for incident response run-books tailored for AWS environments based on NIST guidelines.

