WinSearchDBAnalyzer can parse and recover records in Windows.edb, providing detailed insights into various data types.
Forensia is an anti-forensics tool designed for Red Teamers to erase footprints in the post-exploitation phase, reducing payload burnout and increasing detection countdown. It can be used to test the capabilities of incident response/forensics teams by unloading Sysmon driver, Gutmann method file shredding, USNJrnl disabler, prefetch disabler, log eraser, event log disabler, user assist update time disabler, access time disabler, clear recent items, clear Shim cache, clear RecentFileCache, clear ShellBag, delete Windows Defender quarantine files, file melting capabilities, and more. It also includes an important update that adds the ability to clear recent items, Shim cache, RecentFileCache, ShellBag, and quarantine files, with upcoming features like USNJrnl execution on all disk drives, unallocated space rewriting, and further enhancements. Credits to various contributors are acknowledged.
A suite of console tools for working with timestamps in Windows with 100-nanosecond precision.
A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.
Truehunter is a tool designed to detect encrypted containers with a focus on Truecrypt and Veracrypt, utilizing a fast and memory efficient approach.
A forensic research tool for gathering forensic traces on Android and iOS devices, supporting the use of public indicators of compromise.
Orochi is a collaborative forensic memory dump analysis framework.