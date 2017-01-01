NEW

GitTools 0 ( 0 ) A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories Digital Forensics Free gitweb-app-securityfile-analysisbinary-securityfile-patching

GadgetToJScript 0 ( 0 ) A tool for generating .NET serialized gadgets for triggering .NET assembly load/execution. Offensive Security Free appsecbinary-securityexploit

BinaryMist 0 ( 0 ) A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software. Miscellaneous Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitybug-bountyc2cloud-security

ConventionEngine 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths. Malware Analysis Free yaramalwarefile-analysisbinary-security

xocopy 0 ( 0 ) Copy executables with execute, but no read permission on Unix systems. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patching

YaraHunter 0 ( 0 ) YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securitycontainer-securitydockerfile-analysis

HxD 0 ( 0 ) HxD is a freeware hex editor and disk editor with advanced features for editing files, memory, and disks. Miscellaneous Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

Binsequencer 0 ( 0 ) A tool that scans a corpus of malware and builds a YARA rule to detect similar code sections. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmalware-detection

Hardentools 0 ( 0 ) Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security. Security Operations Free appsecbinary-securitywindowssecurity-hardeningsecurity-configuration

Crashwalk 0 ( 0 ) A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisgolangdebugging

SigThief 0 ( 0 ) Stealing Signatures and Making One Invalid Signature at a Time. Offensive Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysispe-file

Preflight 0 ( 0 ) Verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patching

FuzzDB 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing Vulnerability Management Free appsecattack-pathsbinary-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

angr 0 ( 0 ) angr is a Python 3 library for binary analysis with various capabilities like symbolic execution and decompilation. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisbinary-securitydisassemblysymbolic-execution

Donut 0 ( 0 ) Generates shellcode that loads Windows payloads from memory and runs them with parameters. Offensive Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisshellcode

lw-yara 0 ( 0 ) A Yara ruleset for detecting PHP shells and other webserver malware. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionphpweb-security

Fridump 0 ( 0 ) Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms. Digital Forensics Free memory-dumpingfridapenetration-testingmemory-analysisbinary-security

MagSpoof 0 ( 0 ) A credit card/magstripe spoofer that can emulate any magnetic stripe or credit card wirelessly. Offensive Security Free appsecbinary-security

Ropper 0 ( 0 ) Ropper is a tool for analyzing binary files and searching for gadgets to build rop chains for different architectures. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysisdisassemblybinary-conversion

xxd 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for creating hex dumps, converting between binary and human-readable representations, and patching binary files. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

InvalidSign 0 ( 0 ) Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes. Security Operations Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishash-calculatormalware-detection

Binwalk 0 ( 0 ) Binwalk is a tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images with security and Python 2.7 deprecation notices. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfirmware-analysisfile-analysisreverse-engineeringdirectory-traversal

libregf 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format. Digital Forensics Free windowsregistryfile-analysisbinary-security

PLASMA 0 ( 0 ) PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting. Malware Analysis Free disassemblerassemblybinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversion

YARALYZER 0 ( 0 ) Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context. Digital Forensics Free binary-analysisfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyararegexbinary-security

UDcide 0 ( 0 ) UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal. Malware Analysis Free malwarebinary-securityfile-analysissecurity-analysis

SWFTools 0 ( 0 ) SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files, including tools for converting PDFs, images, audio, and video files to SWF format. Miscellaneous Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

Exiv2 0 ( 0 ) Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpmetadatasecurity

BetterMotherFucking CTF 0 ( 0 ) A CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com, emphasizing simplicity and lightweight features. Miscellaneous Free ctfsecurity-competitionbinary-securityinfosec

VxSig 0 ( 0 ) VxSig is a tool to automatically generate AV byte signatures from similar binaries. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysissignature-generationmalware-detection

SmaliHook 0 ( 0 ) Original SmaliHook Java source for Android cracking and reversing. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securityreverse-engineeringsmali

AutoYara 0 ( 0 ) Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisrule-generation

dnSpy 0 ( 0 ) Debugger and .NET assembly editor with advanced debugging features. Malware Analysis Free dotnetassemblydebuggingbinary-security

fexecve harness 0 ( 0 ) A tool that executes programs in memory from various sources Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysis

Santa 0 ( 0 ) Santa is a binary and file access authorization system for macOS. Endpoint Security Free macosbinary-securityfile-accessauthorization

PINT 0 ( 0 ) Pint is a PIN tool that exposes the PIN API to lua scripts, allowing dynamic instrumentation of binaries. Application Security Free binary-security

hivex 0 ( 0 ) A Windows Registry hive extraction library that reads and writes Windows Registry 'hive' binary files. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisregistrywindows

GNU Binutils 0 ( 0 ) A collection of binary tools for various purposes including linking, assembling, profiling, and more. Miscellaneous Free binary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysishex-dump

GuardDog 0 ( 0 ) GuardDog is a CLI tool for identifying malicious PyPI and npm packages through heuristics and Semgrep rules. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securitypackage-securitysecurity-scanning

Fnord 0 ( 0 ) Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics, as well as generates experimental YARA rules. Application Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisentropy

Exploit-Challenges 0 ( 0 ) Collection of vulnerable ARM binaries for beginner vulnerability researchers & exploit developers. Offensive Security Free armbinary-securityexploitrop

Binary Ninja 0 ( 0 ) Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitybinary-analysisdecompilerdisassemblerdebugger

libolecf 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse OLE 2 Compound File (OLECF) format files. Digital Forensics Free file-analysisbinary-security

imagemounter 0 ( 0 ) A command-line utility and Python package for mounting and unmounting various disk image formats with support for different volume systems and filesystems. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisdisk-image

floss 0 ( 0 ) A tool that extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitymalware-analysisobfuscationstatic-analysis

AppCompatProcessor 0 ( 0 ) A tool designed to extract additional value from enterprise-wide AppCompat / AmCache data Threat Management Free file-analysisbinary-securitywindows

cwe_checker 0 ( 0 ) cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis. Application Security Free binary-securitybinary-analysiselffirmware-analysis

PLCinject 0 ( 0 ) PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingplc

libmsiecf 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse the Microsoft Internet Explorer Cache File format. Endpoint Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

PEDA 0 ( 0 ) Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development. Offensive Security Free gdbexploit-developmentdebuggingbinary-securityreverse-engineering

Charlotte 0 ( 0 ) Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth. Offensive Security Free shellcodebinary-securityfile-analysisc++

FSquaDRA 0 ( 0 ) FSquaDRA is a tool for detection of repackaged Android applications based on Jaccard similarity computation over digests of files. Specialized Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detection

ChopShop 0 ( 0 ) A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft Network Security Free aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec

LfLe 0 ( 0 ) Recover event log entries from an image by heuristically looking for record structures. Digital Forensics Free event-logfile-analysisbinary-security

Movfuscator-Be-Gone 0 ( 0 ) A de-obfuscator for M/o/Vfuscator, a notorious obfuscator, designed to reverse the effects of M/o/Vfuscator's obfuscation. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityobfuscationreverse-engineering

Explorer Suite 0 ( 0 ) A freeware suite of tools for PE editing and process viewing, including CFF Explorer and Resource Editor. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysis

pcapfex 0 ( 0 ) A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers. Digital Forensics Free pcapforensicfile-extractionpacket-capturefile-analysisbinary-security

dynStruct 0 ( 0 ) dynStruct is a tool for monitoring memory accesses of an ELF binary and recovering structures of the original code. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisbinary-securitymemory-analysiself

exif 0 ( 0 ) A command-line utility to show and change EXIF information in JPEG files Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisimage-securityjpeg

edb 0 ( 0 ) edb is a powerful debugger for Linux binaries, enhancing reverse engineering efforts with a user-friendly interface and extensible plugins. Training and Resources Free binary-securityreverse-engineeringdebuggerlinux

bstrings 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for searching and extracting strings from files with various options like ASCII and Unicode string search. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisfile-search

PhoneyC 0 ( 0 ) A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges. Application Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineeringbinary-analysisemulation

Mastiff 0 ( 0 ) A static analysis framework for extracting key characteristics from various file formats Endpoint Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisstatic-analysismalware-analysisforensic-analysis

readpe 0 ( 0 ) A tool for reading Portable Executable (PE) files with detailed information about the file structure. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysispe-fileexecutable-analysis

protobuf-inspector 0 ( 0 ) A tool for parsing Google Protobuf encoded blobs without the accompanying definition, providing a colored representation of the contents. Network Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversion

DumpItForLinux 0 ( 0 ) A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchinglinux

ctf-tools 0 ( 0 ) A collection of setup scripts for various security research tools with installers for tools like afl, angr, barf, and more. Miscellaneous Free binary-analysisbinary-securitystatic-analysis

Pylibemu 0 ( 0 ) Python wrapper for the Libemu library for analyzing shellcode. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityshellcodemalware-analysispython

Bmaptool 0 ( 0 ) Bmaptool is a project no longer maintained by Intel, users are advised to create their own fork for ongoing use. Miscellaneous Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

manalyze 0 ( 0 ) A static analysis tool for PE files that detects malicious behavior and provides information for manual analysis. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysispe-filestatic-analysismalware-detection

YARA-Forensics 0 ( 0 ) Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysispattern-matchingmalware-researchforensic-investigation

PEview 0 ( 0 ) A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dump

CFGScanDroid 0 ( 0 ) Utility for comparing control flow graph signatures to Android methods with scanning capabilities for malicious applications. Application Security Free appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionscanner

TikiTorch 0 ( 0 ) TikiTorch offers advanced process injection capabilities to execute code stealthily in another process's space. Offensive Security Free process-injectionbinary-securitycode-injection

UPX 0 ( 0 ) UPX is a high-performance executable packer for various executable formats. Miscellaneous Free binary-securityfile-analysiscompressionfile-patching

CHIPSEC 0 ( 0 ) CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms and components, with tools for low-level interfaces and forensic capabilities. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfirmware-analysissecurity-testing

VolatilityBot 0 ( 0 ) VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitymemory-analysisautomationcode-injectionyara

Checksec 0 ( 0 ) Checksec is a bash script to check the properties of executables like PIE, RELRO, Canaries, ASLR, Fortify Source. Malware Analysis Free bashbinary-securityfile-analysisexecutable-analysis

Burp-Yara-Rules 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension to identify malicious software on websites. Threat Management Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detectionweb-app-security

Redexer 0 ( 0 ) Redexer is a reengineering tool for Android app binaries with features like RefineDroid and Dr. Android. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitydexpermissionsreverse-engineering

DueDLLigence 0 ( 0 ) DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitydllsecurity-auditsecurity-testingwindows

StringSifter 0 ( 0 ) StringSifter is a machine learning tool for automatically ranking strings for malware analysis. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisstring-analysis

XlsGen 0 ( 0 ) A PoC tool for generating Excel files with embedded macros without using Excel. Offensive Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisoffice-365

mach_inject 0 ( 0 ) Enables code injection into Mac OS X processes with detailed version history and contributing guidelines. Endpoint Security Free binary-securitycode-injectionmac-os-xassemblydebugging

Krakatau 0 ( 0 ) Krakatau provides an assembler and disassembler for Java bytecode, supporting conversion, creation, examination, comparison, and decompilation of Java binaries. Malware Analysis Free javabinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

chkrootkit 0 ( 0 ) A tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit with various checks and tests. Malware Analysis Free rootkitbinary-securityfile-analysissystem-securitymalware-detectionlinux

Stowaway 0 ( 0 ) A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code Application Security Free appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionstatic-analysis

libqcow 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and read QEMU Copy-On-Write (QCOW) image file formats with support for zlib compression and AES-CBC encryption. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

RetDec 0 ( 0 ) RetDec is a versatile machine-code decompiler with support for various file formats and architectures. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysis

ctf_import 0 ( 0 ) A library for running basic functions from stripped binaries cross platform. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitybinary-analysiscross-platformreverse-engineering

Firejail 0 ( 0 ) Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux. Application Security Free apparmorbinary-securitycontainerizationfirewalllinux-security

CAPA 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities. Application Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisexecutable-analysismalware-analysisthreat-intelligence

Inceptor 0 ( 0 ) Inceptor is a template-driven framework for evading Anti-Virus and Endpoint Detection and Response solutions, allowing users to create custom evasion techniques and test their security controls. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysisfile-patching

Honggfuzz 0 ( 0 ) A security oriented, feedback-driven, evolutionary, easy-to-use fuzzer with interesting analysis options. Miscellaneous Free fuzzerbinary-securitysecurity-testingbinary-analysisdebugging

Telnetlogger 0 ( 0 ) A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet Network Security Free binary-securitynetwork-securitybotnettelnetpassword-crackinglog-analysis

Hardware Security Validation Environment 0 ( 0 ) Tools and documentation for validating hardware security requirements on x86 platforms, including bootable USB key creation and platform configuration verification. Specialized Security Free binary-securityx86

Miniprint 0 ( 0 ) A medium interaction printer honeypot that simulates a standard networked printer Honeypots Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisfile-patchingnetwork-security

Truehunter 0 ( 0 ) Truehunter is a tool designed to detect encrypted containers with a focus on Truecrypt and Veracrypt, utilizing a fast and memory efficient approach. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysisencryptionforensic-tool

event-generator 0 ( 0 ) Generate a variety of suspect actions detected by Falco rulesets. Offensive Security Free rulesecuritybinary-securityfile-analysis

Androwarn 0 ( 0 ) Detect and warn about potential malicious behaviors in Android applications through static analysis. Specialized Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisstatic-analysis

wxHexEditor 0 ( 0 ) wxHexEditor is a free hex editor / disk editor with various data manipulation operations and visualization functionalities. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching