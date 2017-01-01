binary-security

173 tools and resources

Nosey Parker

Nosey Parker

A command-line program for finding secrets and sensitive information in textual data and Git history.

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisgitsecurity-audit
ysoserial.net

ysoserial.net

A deserialization payload generator for .NET formatters

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysisdeserializationpayload-generation
GitTools

GitTools

A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories

Digital Forensics
gitweb-app-securityfile-analysisbinary-securityfile-patching
GadgetToJScript

GadgetToJScript

A tool for generating .NET serialized gadgets for triggering .NET assembly load/execution.

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-securityexploit
BinaryMist

BinaryMist

A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.

Miscellaneous
appsecapparmorbinary-securitybug-bountyc2cloud-security

Developing StrongARM/Linux shellcode

An article in Phrack Magazine discussing the creation of shellcode for StrongARM/Linux architecture.

Training and Resources
shellcodelinuxassemblybinary-security
ConventionEngine

ConventionEngine

A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths.

Malware Analysis
yaramalwarefile-analysisbinary-security

xocopy

Copy executables with execute, but no read permission on Unix systems.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patching
YaraHunter

YaraHunter

YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware.

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securitycontainer-securitydockerfile-analysis

pwnable.kr

A non-commercial wargame site offering pwn challenges related to system exploitation with different difficulty levels.

Training and Resources
ctfwargamebinary-securitybinary-analysis
Yara_fn IDAPython script

Yara_fn IDAPython script

Generates a YARA rule to match basic blocks of the current function in IDA Pro

Malware Analysis
ida-proyarabinary-analysisbinary-securityrule-generation

HxD

HxD is a freeware hex editor and disk editor with advanced features for editing files, memory, and disks.

Miscellaneous
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
Binsequencer

Binsequencer

A tool that scans a corpus of malware and builds a YARA rule to detect similar code sections.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmalware-detection
pybof

pybof

A Python library for loading and executing Beacon Object Files (BOFs) in-memory.

Endpoint Security
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patchingpython-library
Hardentools

Hardentools

Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security.

Security Operations
appsecbinary-securitywindowssecurity-hardeningsecurity-configuration
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening

AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening

AMDH is an Android tool for automating scanning, hardening system settings, detecting malware, and protecting privacy.

Specialized Security
appsecapp-securitybinary-securitymobile-securitymalware-detectionstatic-analysis
Crashwalk

Crashwalk

A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysisgolangdebugging
yara-rules

yara-rules

Repository of YARA rules for identifying and classifying malware.

Threat Management
malware-detectionthreat-detectionyara-rulesthreat-intelligencebinary-security

CFR

Java decompiler for modern Java features up to Java 14.

Malware Analysis
javadecompilerjava-decompilerbinary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineering
ROP Wargame Repository

ROP Wargame Repository

Collection of Return-Oriented Programming challenges for practicing exploitation skills.

Offensive Security
ropbinary-exploitationexploitationbinary-securitysecurity-research
SigThief

SigThief

Stealing Signatures and Making One Invalid Signature at a Time.

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysispe-file
Assembly Beginner's Guide

Assembly Beginner's Guide

A collection of resources for beginners to learn assembly language.

Malware Analysis
assemblybinary-securitydisassembly
Preflight

Preflight

Verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks.

Specialized Security
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patching
Contagio Mobile

Contagio Mobile

A collection of Android Fakebank and Tizi samples for analyzing spyware on Android devices.

Malware Analysis
appsecapparmorbinary-securitymobile-securitysocial-engineering
FuzzDB

FuzzDB

A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing

Vulnerability Management
appsecattack-pathsbinary-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
angr

angr

angr is a Python 3 library for binary analysis with various capabilities like symbolic execution and decompilation.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysisbinary-securitydisassemblysymbolic-execution
Donut

Donut

Generates shellcode that loads Windows payloads from memory and runs them with parameters.

Offensive Security
binary-securityfile-analysisshellcode
lw-yara

lw-yara

A Yara ruleset for detecting PHP shells and other webserver malware.

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionphpweb-security
Fridump

Fridump

Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms.

Digital Forensics
memory-dumpingfridapenetration-testingmemory-analysisbinary-security
MagSpoof

MagSpoof

A credit card/magstripe spoofer that can emulate any magnetic stripe or credit card wirelessly.

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-security

Aperi'Solve

Online platform for image steganography analysis

Digital Forensics
steganographyimage-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dump
HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD)

HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD)

A Windows Kernel driver intentionally vulnerable to help improve skills in kernel-level exploitation.

Application Security
binary-securitywindowsexploitation
Ropper

Ropper

Ropper is a tool for analyzing binary files and searching for gadgets to build rop chains for different architectures.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysisdisassemblybinary-conversion
xxd

xxd

A command-line tool for creating hex dumps, converting between binary and human-readable representations, and patching binary files.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
libformatstr.py

libformatstr.py

Small script to simplify format string exploitation.

Offensive Security
exploitationbinary-exploitationbinary-security
Java Decompiler Online

Java Decompiler Online

Online Java decompiler tool with support for modern Java features.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysisjavadecompilerbinary-conversion
Steganography Toolkit

Steganography Toolkit

A Docker image with tools for solving Steganography challenges and screening scripts for analyzing files.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyctfdockerimage-analysisfile-analysisbinary-security
InvalidSign

InvalidSign

Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.

Security Operations
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishash-calculatormalware-detection
Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework

Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework

A software reverse engineering framework with full-featured analysis tools and support for multiple platforms, instruction sets, and executable formats.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineeringdisassemblyassembly
Binwalk

Binwalk

Binwalk is a tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images with security and Python 2.7 deprecation notices.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfirmware-analysisfile-analysisreverse-engineeringdirectory-traversal
libregf

libregf

A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format.

Digital Forensics
windowsregistryfile-analysisbinary-security
Yara Mode for GNU Emacs

Yara Mode for GNU Emacs

Yara mode for GNU Emacs to edit Yara related files

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dump
PLASMA

PLASMA

PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting.

Malware Analysis
disassemblerassemblybinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversion
AMT Honeypot

AMT Honeypot

A honeypot for Intel's AMT Firmware Vulnerability CVE-2017-5689

Honeypots
appsecbinary-securityfirmware-analysisiot-security
YARALYZER

YARALYZER

Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context.

Digital Forensics
binary-analysisfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyararegexbinary-security
UDcide

UDcide

UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal.

Malware Analysis
malwarebinary-securityfile-analysissecurity-analysis

SWFTools

SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files, including tools for converting PDFs, images, audio, and video files to SWF format.

Miscellaneous
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
Exiv2

Exiv2

Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpmetadatasecurity
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux)

AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux)

A portable volatile memory acquisition tool for Linux.

Digital Forensics
memory-acquisitionlinuxrustbinary-securityfile-analysis
BetterMotherFucking CTF

BetterMotherFucking CTF

A CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com, emphasizing simplicity and lightweight features.

Miscellaneous
ctfsecurity-competitionbinary-securityinfosec
xortool.py

xortool.py

A tool for xor analysis to guess key length and key based on most frequent characters.

Data Protection and Cryptography
binary-securityfile-analysiscryptography
VxSig

VxSig

VxSig is a tool to automatically generate AV byte signatures from similar binaries.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysissignature-generationmalware-detection
SmaliHook

SmaliHook

Original SmaliHook Java source for Android cracking and reversing.

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securityreverse-engineeringsmali
Ghost USB Honeypot

Ghost USB Honeypot

A honeypot for malware that spreads via USB storage devices, detecting infections without further information.

Honeypots
honeypotmalware-detectionusb-securityfile-analysisbinary-security
AMExtractor

AMExtractor

AMExtractor is an Android Memory Extractor tool.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysismemory-analysis
AutoYara

AutoYara

Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisrule-generation
dnSpy

dnSpy

Debugger and .NET assembly editor with advanced debugging features.

Malware Analysis
dotnetassemblydebuggingbinary-security
YaraScanner

YaraScanner

Microservice for scanning files with Yara

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysisyarafile-scanningfile-management
DroidRA

DroidRA

Instrumentation-based approach for resolving reflective calls in Android apps.

Application Security
appsecbinary-securityinstrumentationjavasecurity-analysis
fexecve harness

fexecve harness

A tool that executes programs in memory from various sources

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysis

Drifter

A wargame that challenges your hacking skills

Training and Resources
wargamepenetration-testingsecurity-trainingbinary-securityfile-analysis
Santa

Santa

Santa is a binary and file access authorization system for macOS.

Endpoint Security
macosbinary-securityfile-accessauthorization
steg86

steg86

steg86 is a format-agnostic steganographic tool for x86 and AMD64 binaries.

Data Protection and Cryptography
binary-securityfile-analysissteganography
PINT

PINT

Pint is a PIN tool that exposes the PIN API to lua scripts, allowing dynamic instrumentation of binaries.

Application Security
binary-security
ELFcrypt

ELFcrypt

ELFcrypt encrypts ELF binaries to prevent reverse engineering.

Data Protection and Cryptography
binary-securityelfobfuscation
hivex

hivex

A Windows Registry hive extraction library that reads and writes Windows Registry 'hive' binary files.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysisregistrywindows
GNU Binutils

GNU Binutils

A collection of binary tools for various purposes including linking, assembling, profiling, and more.

Miscellaneous
binary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysishex-dump
GuardDog

GuardDog

GuardDog is a CLI tool for identifying malicious PyPI and npm packages through heuristics and Semgrep rules.

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securitypackage-securitysecurity-scanning
Fnord

Fnord

Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics, as well as generates experimental YARA rules.

Application Security
binary-securityfile-analysisentropy
Exploit-Challenges

Exploit-Challenges

Collection of vulnerable ARM binaries for beginner vulnerability researchers & exploit developers.

Offensive Security
armbinary-securityexploitrop
Pwntools

Pwntools

CTF toolkit for rapid exploit development and prototyping.

Offensive Security
ctfexploit-developmentpythonpentestingbinary-security
Reverse Engineering Challenges

Reverse Engineering Challenges

A collection of reverse engineering challenges covering a wide range of topics and difficulty levels.

Malware Analysis
reverse-engineeringbinary-securityobfuscationcryptosecurity-challengesbinary-analysis
Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs

Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs

Enhances the reading experience of smali code in Emacs.

Miscellaneous
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysissmalisecurity-toolsbinary-conversion
Binkit

Binkit

Cybersecurity tool merging DarunGrim's analysis algorithms, currently in internal testing for official release.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingcybersecurityanalysis
Dumpzilla

Dumpzilla

Python forensic tool for extracting and analyzing information from Firefox, Iceweasel, and Seamonkey browsers.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingforensic-analysisbrowser-security
Binary Ninja

Binary Ninja

Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI.

Malware Analysis
binary-securitybinary-analysisdecompilerdisassemblerdebugger
libolecf

libolecf

A library to access and parse OLE 2 Compound File (OLECF) format files.

Digital Forensics
file-analysisbinary-security
Threat.Zone

Threat.Zone

Holistic malware analysis platform with interactive sandbox, static analyzer, and emulation capabilities.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysissandboxstatic-analysisemulationbinary-securityfile-analysis
imagemounter

imagemounter

A command-line utility and Python package for mounting and unmounting various disk image formats with support for different volume systems and filesystems.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysisdisk-image
floss

floss

A tool that extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.

Malware Analysis
binary-securitymalware-analysisobfuscationstatic-analysis
AppCompatProcessor

AppCompatProcessor

A tool designed to extract additional value from enterprise-wide AppCompat / AmCache data

Threat Management
file-analysisbinary-securitywindows
cwe_checker

cwe_checker

cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis.

Application Security
binary-securitybinary-analysiselffirmware-analysis
PLCinject

PLCinject

PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.

Specialized Security
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingplc
Modern Binary Exploitation - CSCI 4968

Modern Binary Exploitation - CSCI 4968

A university course focused on vulnerability research, reverse engineering, and binary exploitation to teach practical offensive security skills.

Training and Resources
binary-exploitationbinary-securityreverse-engineeringvulnerability-research
Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution

Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution

Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingcybersecurityinfosecsecurity-tools
libmsiecf

libmsiecf

A library to access and parse the Microsoft Internet Explorer Cache File format.

Endpoint Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
PEDA

PEDA

Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development.

Offensive Security
gdbexploit-developmentdebuggingbinary-securityreverse-engineering
Papa Shango

Papa Shango

A Linux process injection tool that injects shellcode into a running process

Malware Analysis
binary-securityprocess-injectionshellcodelinux-security
FeatherDuster (and Cryptanalib)

FeatherDuster (and Cryptanalib)

A tool for breaking crypto and identifying weak cryptosystems, with a humorous name and a separate library called Cryptanalib.

Data Protection and Cryptography
cryptographybinary-securityfile-analysisattack-paths
Charlotte

Charlotte

Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth.

Offensive Security
shellcodebinary-securityfile-analysisc++
Yara Decompressor

Yara Decompressor

Tool for decompressing malware samples to run Yara rules against them.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysiscompressionyararule-enginefile-analysisbinary-security
FSquaDRA

FSquaDRA

FSquaDRA is a tool for detection of repackaged Android applications based on Jaccard similarity computation over digests of files.

Specialized Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detection
Yara4Pentesters

Yara4Pentesters

A set of YARA rules for identifying files containing sensitive information

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisforensic-analysisincident-responsepentestingyara
ChopShop

ChopShop

A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft

Network Security
aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec
bohops Leveraging INF-SCT Fetch & Execute Techniques For Bypass, Evasion, & Persistence

bohops Leveraging INF-SCT Fetch & Execute Techniques For Bypass, Evasion, & Persistence

A blog post discussing INF-SCT fetch and execute techniques for bypass, evasion, and persistence

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-security
LfLe

LfLe

Recover event log entries from an image by heuristically looking for record structures.

Digital Forensics
event-logfile-analysisbinary-security
Nuke My LUKS

Nuke My LUKS

A network-based panic button to overwrite LUKS header and shutdown the computer in emergencies, making data recovery impossible.

Data Protection and Cryptography
binary-securityfile-analysisdata-destructionsecurity-incident-response
imobax

imobax

iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor tool for extracting iOS backups.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingiosmobile-securitybackupforensics
Vim Syntax Highlighting for YARA Rules

Vim Syntax Highlighting for YARA Rules

Vim syntax-highlighting plugin for YARA rules with support up to v4.3.

Miscellaneous
vulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-managementbinary-securityfile-analysis
Movfuscator-Be-Gone

Movfuscator-Be-Gone

A de-obfuscator for M/o/Vfuscator, a notorious obfuscator, designed to reverse the effects of M/o/Vfuscator's obfuscation.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityobfuscationreverse-engineering
Explorer Suite

Explorer Suite

A freeware suite of tools for PE editing and process viewing, including CFF Explorer and Resource Editor.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysis
SQLite SQL Injection Cheat Sheet

SQLite SQL Injection Cheat Sheet

Comprehensive cheat sheet for SQLite SQL injection techniques and payloads.

Training and Resources
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisfile-patchingsql-injection
pcapfex

pcapfex

A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers.

Digital Forensics
pcapforensicfile-extractionpacket-capturefile-analysisbinary-security
ROPgadget Tool

ROPgadget Tool

Search gadgets on binaries to facilitate ROP exploitation.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysisbinary-securityropexploitationbinary-exploitation
dynStruct

dynStruct

dynStruct is a tool for monitoring memory accesses of an ELF binary and recovering structures of the original code.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysisbinary-securitymemory-analysiself
exif

exif

A command-line utility to show and change EXIF information in JPEG files

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysisimage-securityjpeg
edb

edb

edb is a powerful debugger for Linux binaries, enhancing reverse engineering efforts with a user-friendly interface and extensible plugins.

Training and Resources
binary-securityreverse-engineeringdebuggerlinux
bstrings

bstrings

A command-line tool for searching and extracting strings from files with various options like ASCII and Unicode string search.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysisfile-search
findcrypt-yara

findcrypt-yara

IDA Pro plugin for finding crypto constants

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securitycryptoida-proyara
Laika BOSS

Laika BOSS

Object scanning system with scalable and flexible architecture for intrusion detection.

Network Security
binary-securityfile-analysisintrusion-detectionsecurity-framework
python-evtx

python-evtx

A pure Python parser for Windows Event Log files with access to File and Chunk headers, record templates, and event entries.

SIEM and Log Management
windowsevent-logpythonfile-analysisbinary-security
PhoneyC

PhoneyC

A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges.

Application Security
binary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineeringbinary-analysisemulation

GoatseLinux: It's Wide Open [tm] GSL

A VMware image for penetration testing purposes

Vulnerability Management
penetration-testingbinary-securityfile-analysis
Mastiff

Mastiff

A static analysis framework for extracting key characteristics from various file formats

Endpoint Security
binary-securityfile-analysisstatic-analysismalware-analysisforensic-analysis
readpe

readpe

A tool for reading Portable Executable (PE) files with detailed information about the file structure.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysispe-fileexecutable-analysis
protobuf-inspector

protobuf-inspector

A tool for parsing Google Protobuf encoded blobs without the accompanying definition, providing a colored representation of the contents.

Network Security
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversion
DumpItForLinux

DumpItForLinux

A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchinglinux
ctf-tools

ctf-tools

A collection of setup scripts for various security research tools with installers for tools like afl, angr, barf, and more.

Miscellaneous
binary-analysisbinary-securitystatic-analysis
Pylibemu

Pylibemu

Python wrapper for the Libemu library for analyzing shellcode.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityshellcodemalware-analysispython
Apktool

Apktool

A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files.

Malware Analysis
apkreverse-engineeringfile-analysisbinary-security
Bmaptool Logo

Bmaptool

Bmaptool is a project no longer maintained by Intel, users are advised to create their own fork for ongoing use.

Miscellaneous
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
manalyze Logo

manalyze

A static analysis tool for PE files that detects malicious behavior and provides information for manual analysis.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysispe-filestatic-analysismalware-detection
YARA-Forensics Logo

YARA-Forensics

Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysispattern-matchingmalware-researchforensic-investigation
PEview Logo

PEview

A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dump
CFGScanDroid Logo

CFGScanDroid

Utility for comparing control flow graph signatures to Android methods with scanning capabilities for malicious applications.

Application Security
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionscanner
TikiTorch Logo

TikiTorch

TikiTorch offers advanced process injection capabilities to execute code stealthily in another process's space.

Offensive Security
process-injectionbinary-securitycode-injection
UPX Logo

UPX

UPX is a high-performance executable packer for various executable formats.

Miscellaneous
binary-securityfile-analysiscompressionfile-patching
CHIPSEC Logo

CHIPSEC

CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms and components, with tools for low-level interfaces and forensic capabilities.

Specialized Security
binary-securityfirmware-analysissecurity-testing
VolatilityBot Logo

VolatilityBot

VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings.

Malware Analysis
binary-securitymemory-analysisautomationcode-injectionyara
Checksec Logo

Checksec

Checksec is a bash script to check the properties of executables like PIE, RELRO, Canaries, ASLR, Fortify Source.

Malware Analysis
bashbinary-securityfile-analysisexecutable-analysis
Burp-Yara-Rules Logo

Burp-Yara-Rules

A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension to identify malicious software on websites.

Threat Management
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detectionweb-app-security
Redexer Logo

Redexer

Redexer is a reengineering tool for Android app binaries with features like RefineDroid and Dr. Android.

Malware Analysis
binary-securitydexpermissionsreverse-engineering
DueDLLigence Logo

DueDLLigence

DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance.

Offensive Security
appsecapparmorbinary-securitydllsecurity-auditsecurity-testingwindows
StringSifter Logo

StringSifter

StringSifter is a machine learning tool for automatically ranking strings for malware analysis.

Specialized Security
binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisstring-analysis
XlsGen Logo

XlsGen

A PoC tool for generating Excel files with embedded macros without using Excel.

Offensive Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisoffice-365
mach_inject Logo

mach_inject

Enables code injection into Mac OS X processes with detailed version history and contributing guidelines.

Endpoint Security
binary-securitycode-injectionmac-os-xassemblydebugging
DEF CON CTF Archive Logo

DEF CON CTF Archive

A live archive of DEF CON CTF challenges, vulnerable by design, for hackers to play safely.

Training and Resources
ctfchallengearchivesecurity-testingbinary-securitycontainerization
SUPER Android Analyzer Logo

SUPER Android Analyzer

A Rust-based command-line tool for analyzing .apk files to detect vulnerabilities.

Application Security
apkbinary-securityfile-analysisvulnerability-detection
Krakatau Logo

Krakatau

Krakatau provides an assembler and disassembler for Java bytecode, supporting conversion, creation, examination, comparison, and decompilation of Java binaries.

Malware Analysis
javabinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

chkrootkit

A tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit with various checks and tests.

Malware Analysis
rootkitbinary-securityfile-analysissystem-securitymalware-detectionlinux
class-dump Logo

class-dump

A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmac-os
JD-GUI Logo

JD-GUI

Standalone graphical utility for viewing Java source codes from ".class" files.

Malware Analysis
javadecompilerjava-decompilerbinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysis

Stowaway

A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code

Application Security
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionstatic-analysis
hollows_hunter Logo

hollows_hunter

Scans running processes for potentially malicious implants and dumps them.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysismalware-detectionmemory-forensics
libqcow Logo

libqcow

A library to access and read QEMU Copy-On-Write (QCOW) image file formats with support for zlib compression and AES-CBC encryption.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
RetDec Logo

RetDec

RetDec is a versatile machine-code decompiler with support for various file formats and architectures.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysis
ctf_import Logo

ctf_import

A library for running basic functions from stripped binaries cross platform.

Malware Analysis
binary-securitybinary-analysiscross-platformreverse-engineering
strings Logo

strings

A command-line utility for extracting human-readable text from binary files.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingdigital-forensics
Telnet IoT Honeypot Logo

Telnet IoT Honeypot

Python telnet honeypot for catching botnet binaries

Honeypots
honeypotiotmalwarebotnetbinary-securityfile-analysis
base64_substring Logo

base64_substring

A tool for malware analysts to search through base64-encoded samples and generate yara rules.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyara
Firejail Logo

Firejail

Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux.

Application Security
apparmorbinary-securitycontainerizationfirewalllinux-security
CAPA Logo

CAPA

A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities.

Application Security
binary-securityfile-analysisexecutable-analysismalware-analysisthreat-intelligence
Inceptor Logo

Inceptor

Inceptor is a template-driven framework for evading Anti-Virus and Endpoint Detection and Response solutions, allowing users to create custom evasion techniques and test their security controls.

Offensive Security
appsecapparmorbinary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysisfile-patching
Kaitai Struct Logo

Kaitai Struct

Kaitai Struct is a declarative language for describing binary data structures.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
Honggfuzz Logo

Honggfuzz

A security oriented, feedback-driven, evolutionary, easy-to-use fuzzer with interesting analysis options.

Miscellaneous
fuzzerbinary-securitysecurity-testingbinary-analysisdebugging
Telnetlogger Logo

Telnetlogger

A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet

Network Security
binary-securitynetwork-securitybotnettelnetpassword-crackinglog-analysis
Hardware Security Validation Environment Logo

Hardware Security Validation Environment

Tools and documentation for validating hardware security requirements on x86 platforms, including bootable USB key creation and platform configuration verification.

Specialized Security
binary-securityx86
Miniprint Logo

Miniprint

A medium interaction printer honeypot that simulates a standard networked printer

Honeypots
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisfile-patchingnetwork-security
Truehunter Logo

Truehunter

Truehunter is a tool designed to detect encrypted containers with a focus on Truecrypt and Veracrypt, utilizing a fast and memory efficient approach.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysisencryptionforensic-tool
rsatool Logo

rsatool

Calculates RSA parameters and generates RSA private keys in DER or PEM format.

Data Protection and Cryptography
binary-securitycryptographysecurity-tool
event-generator Logo

event-generator

Generate a variety of suspect actions detected by Falco rulesets.

Offensive Security
rulesecuritybinary-securityfile-analysis
Factual Rules Generator Logo

Factual Rules Generator

Open source tool for generating YARA rules about installed software from a running OS.

Digital Forensics
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisforensicsrule-enginesecurity-audit
Androwarn Logo

Androwarn

Detect and warn about potential malicious behaviors in Android applications through static analysis.

Specialized Security
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisstatic-analysis
Halogen Logo

Halogen

Automatically create yara rules based on images embedded in office documents.

Threat Management
yara-rulesmalware-analysisthreat-huntingfile-analysisbinary-securityimage-processing
FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS) Logo

FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS)

FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS) automatically extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionstring-analysismalware-analysis
wxHexEditor Logo

wxHexEditor

wxHexEditor is a free hex editor / disk editor with various data manipulation operations and visualization functionalities.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
de4dot Logo

de4dot

de4dot is a .NET deobfuscator and unpacker with the ability to restore packed and obfuscated assemblies to their original form.

Data Protection and Cryptography
binary-securityfile-analysisdeobfuscationdotnetobfuscation
Tracking a stolen code-signing certificate with osquery Logo

Tracking a stolen code-signing certificate with osquery

Detect signed malware and track stolen code-signing certificates using osquery.

Security Operations
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionosquery
WinHex Logo

WinHex

Universal hexadecimal editor for computer forensics, data recovery, and IT security.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
yextend Logo

yextend

A tool designed to handle archive file data and augment Yara's capabilities.

Malware Analysis
yarafile-analysisbinary-securityfile-patchingpattern-matchingrule-based
PinCTF Logo

PinCTF

PinCTF is a tool for using Intel's Pin Tool to instrument reverse engineering binaries and count instructions.

Malware Analysis
binary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineering